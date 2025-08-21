As she noted, though, it’s the official Broadway castings and openings that count. (“The credit is on the résumé forever and always,” she says about Once Upon a One More Time, which flamed out after less than three months.) And looking at the roles Jackson has landed, there’s an undeniable similarity: In four of her last five Broadway shows, on top of all the other trials of playing a lead — extraordinary vocal demands, complicated choreography, grueling schedules, giving the same galvanizing performance on a packed Friday night and a thin Wednesday matinee — she’s also been a Black artist inhabiting famous roles that are normally played by white actors. Exacerbating this dynamic is the fact that Broadway audiences have been, and still are, overwhelmingly white.