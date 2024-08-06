Always in Tune: 7 Great New York City Piano Bars

Once upon a time, piano bars would have been seen as a relic, but no longer. In fact, there’s been a resurgence in piano bars in New York, and if you’re interested in a different kind of night out, a piano bar can be a fun way to mix things up. From elegant to raucous, we’ve got your great piano bar vibes covered — your keys to success, if you will.

Located in the chic Carlyle Hotel on the Upper East Side’s Madison Avenue, Bemelmans Bar is a New York City icon. The storied bar first opened in 1947 and is noteworthy also for its murals by beloved illustrator Ludwig Bemelmans. It’s a best bet for an elegant, upscale evening out driven by a tickling of the ivories. Bemelmans Bar has four resident pianists, one of whom is the Emmy-winning Earl Rose, as well as resident singers and a changing lineup of jazz musicians. There is a $10 cover charge for the bar every day when the music begins for the evening at 5:30 p.m., and when there’s a jazz trio, the charges are $25-35 per person at a table or $15-20 per person at the bar. Important to note is that the bar has a dress code, so you’ll need to dress smart: no athleisure, sneakers, shorts or hats are allowed. Collared shirts are the order of the day, and jackets are preferred.

35 E 76th St

Nestled on what might otherwise be a quiet street on the Upper East Side, Brandy’s is thankfully anything but. This piano bar has been going strong for 35 years. On any given night, you’ll be able to pop in and hear some of the most talented singers and pianists in New York throw a party punctuated by everything from pop to Broadway to classics from the American Songbook. The dress is casual, and there’s a two-drink minimum but no cover. Live music starts at 9:30, but it’s recommended to show up a little earlier to grab a seat since it can get crowded, and quickly. Remember to bring bills to tip your bartenders, singers (who often double as waitstaff) and pianists; you can also use Venmo to tip and request songs at the same time.

235 E 84th St

Since 1982, Don’t Tell Mama has been a beloved spot for both its piano bar and its cabarets — in fact, it’s named after a song of the same name from the musical Cabaret. Bedecked in cabaret posters from shows past, Don’t Tell Mama’s piano bar is open every night, beginning at 5 p.m. for happy hour. At 9:30, the singing begins as the waitstaff, bar staff and piano players, many of whom have Broadway credits of their own, take to the microphone. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can even sign up to sing a song yourself; sometimes the occasional celebrity drops in, too. You can get bar snacks at the piano bar, but not a full dinner; there’s also no cover, but there is a two-drink minimum.

343 W 46th St

A historic queer venue, the Duplex’s original location nearby first opened in 1951, and it’s been at its current spot since 1989. Its piano bar downstairs is a longtime staple, with singing staff and pianists all night, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Be sure to tip (either via cash or Venmo with your song requests), and feel free to sing along. You’ll hear your favorite pop ballads (like “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” and “Shallow”) as well as country staples (like “Wagon Wheel”), showtunes, rock classics and more. There’s no cover and no minimum — pop in and out as you please.

61 Christopher St

Known as “the world’s only acoustic sing-a-long showtunes piano bar,” Marie’s Crisis is a West Village tradition dating back to 1929 (!). It was first a cafe at that point, though it had previously been a brothel, and later it became the piano bar of today. You may have even seen it on screen in television shows like Younger or The Politician. On the weekends, it can get crowded to standing-room only, all filled with voices singing a host of classic showtunes, from the more obscure (Children of Eden) to the extremely popular (Wicked). Occasionally staff will jump in with an exquisite solo. There’s no cover, and the drinks are cheap (and strong), but they’re cash-only, so bring those bills and make sure to tip the pianist, too.

59 Grove Street

Mimi’s is one of those New York institutions beloved by locals that still somehow flies under the tourist radar, and thank goodness. Open since 1956, Mimi’s has a piano right next to the bar where you’ll hear standards, Motown, rock classics and, of course, Billy Joel and Frank Sinatra. Sing along and as loud as you like from 6:30 p.m. to closing. Plus, the menu is full of classic red-sauce Italian dishes, whether you’re in the mood for chicken cacciatore, tiramisu or their cheesy garlic bread. Order a split of Prosecco to share for only $14. There’s no cover and no minimum, but the waitresses will glare at you if you only order a soda (and rightly so).

984 2nd Ave

Add to Classic Hollywood chic leopard accents and metallic-edged tabletops, and you’ll come close to the timeless vogue of The Nines Liz Clayman

Stepping into The Nines is like entering a time capsule to the Golden Age of Hollywood or the European hotels of yore, where floor shows, red velvet, Martinis and caviar reigned supreme. Add to it The Nines twist, though, with leopard accents, metallic-edged tabletops and a shiny black baby grand piano. It’s as stylish as it is sophisticated. Join them every night for an intimate performance (there’s only 70 seats) of scintillating sounds from the keys. Indulge in their European-inspired menu — the mushroom pate is delicious, and the gnudi is a house favorite. Dress to impress, too — it’s called The Nines for a reason, after all. Plus, you’ll definitely need a reservation. The Nines also has a new Supper Club Series featuring esteemed artists like Broadway’s Hailee Kaleem Wright, currently appearing in Moulin Rouge. Seating only 44 people, tickets are $75 with a $75 food and beverage minimum, and there are two seatings at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

9 Great Jones St