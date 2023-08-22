16 Sub-$100 Deals at The North Face’s End of Season Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The North Face is awesome. No other way to put it — we’re huge fans of their gear, on account of its quality-to-affordability ratio and decades-old reputation. So when a shopping event of note rolls around — say, the annual North Face End of Season Sale, a sitewide blowout of epic proportions with up to 50% off hundreds of outdoor items until August 30 — we’re going to let you know about it.

Moreover, because we all like to save a buck, we’ve selected 16 primo deals, all clocking in at under $100, for you to shop through for the fall gear season ahead. There are rain jackets, sleeping bags, Patagonia Baggie alternatives, even a pretty sick pair of hiking boots. The only thing the gigantic event is missing is bad deals. Below, 16 steals from the North Face End of Season Sale.