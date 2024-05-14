San Francisco > Food

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco

Whether you go creative (ube waffles) or classic (steak and eggs), these spots won't let you down

By Flora Tsapovsky
May 14, 2024 7:32 am
different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries
On the hunt for a better brunch? Head to Merkado, or one of these 10 other spots.
Merkado

Brunch pizza, mountains of caviar, incredible burgers and eggs a million ways — the San Francisco brunch scene has never been more interesting. When San Francisco’s varied culinary scene does brunch, it does it with flair. From classic dishes to refreshing takes on pretty much any cuisine imaginable, here are the best options for the most exciting, satisfying brunches in town.

Merkado

Colorful and lively, Merkado is part restaurant, part market selling specialty items from Mexico and Spain, which makes brunching here a unique experience. The menu features Mexican egg classics like chilaquiles, alongside dishes that might be harder to find elsewhere, like the enmoladas, an especially flavorful take on enchiladas with mole. 

130 Townsend St

Early to Rise

The first brick-and-mortar from a beloved brunch pop-up, Chef Andrew McCormack’s bright and chic Early to Rise serves nothing but brunch items, Thursday through Sunday. Everything, from the scones to the sauces, is made-in house, and even the most familiar items feel fresh and new. The hearty steak and eggs are a must, and so are the spicy samosa potato pancake and the pampering stack of blueberry-ricotta pancakes. 

1801 McAllister St

gray couches and walls, wooden stools, bar, paintings on wall, candelabra hanging from ceiling
The Post Room
The Post Room

The Post Room

An Art Deco vibe and live music with your Mimosa? The Post Room, located inside the historic Beacon Grand Hotel downtown, has you covered. The festive atmosphere is nicely complemented by vibrant and surprising dishes like jamon and fig salad, octopus with preserved lemon, and steak and eggs.  

450 Powell St

The Vault Garden

Hiding inside an official-looking building, the Garden is a little corner of chic and decadence. For its recently launched brunch, the restaurant goes all out with a dazzling shellfish platter, caviar service, salmon Benedict and other brunch classics, amped up. Cocktails are a must here, and the plump Parker House rolls are too — get them to share.

555 California St

grilled cheese sandwich with pickles on a blue plate
True Laurel
True Laurel

True Laurel

The iconic Mission bar may be known for its cocktails, but in the daytime the space comes alive in a different way, awash in sunshine. Sit in the booth and order away: the grilled cheese and omelette sandwich and the legendary patty melt are excellent choices. For drinks, don’t sleep on the True Brew, a special brunch cocktail guaranteed to energize and buzz.

753 Alabama St

Hilda and Jesse

No brunch guide is complete without this colorful, inventive North Beach spot. Brunch here is unlike anywhere else in the city, served in adorable ceramics and infused with Euro flavors. The shrimp toastie and Pancakes Without Boundaries are classics for a reason. The creative cocktails add an extra layer of fun. 

701 Union St

eggs, croutons, and vegetables in a red sauce
Dalida
Isabel Baer

Dalida

Ever since opening in the Presidio a year ago, Dalida has won hearts and bellies with its sophisticated Mediterranean fare. For brunch, the gorgeous restaurant dishes out Turkish eggs with garlic yogurt, borek (an addictive, flaky savory pastry), and a colorful plate of preserves and spreads, best eaten with Dalida’s impossibly fluffy pita. 

101 Montgomery St

Causwells

The Marina restaurant known for its fail-proof hamburger also happens to serve one of the best brunches in town. A brunch burger — complete with a fried egg, bacon and pickle — is a natural standout, while additional hearty dishes, like the chorizo and egg sandwich and the breakfast jambalaya, make decisions difficult. Toast the spread with a well-balanced Bloody Mary, another item this spot excels at. 

2346 Chestnut St

Copra

The stunning Fillmore space is at its photogenic peak during daytime, which is a nice bonus alongside the main draw: the food. Chef Srijith Gopinathan pays special attention to the brunch menu, with exciting dishes like fragrant dosa with chutney and sambar, and cardamom and fruit jam toast. Grab a cocktail to complete the experience, and relax into Copra’s well-appointed splendor. 

1700 Fillmore St

purple pancake stack with fruits and syrup on top
Ube pancakes
Kaiyo Rooftop

Kaiyo Rooftop

Brunch is always tastier with killer views. Climb up to take a seat at Kaiyo Rooftop, one of the city’s only Nikkei restaurants, and enjoy a colorful spread of not-your-typical-brunch dishes, such as ube mochi waffles and sashimi salad.

701 3rd St, 12th Floor

Terrene

For a brunch that feels like a trip abroad, head to Terrene, the official restaurant of 1 Hotel San Francisco. The relaxing, earthy decor enhances the vegetable-forward brunch menu, on which diners can find wood-fire oven flatbreads, sweet potato waffles and other staples. A nice selection of salads lightens things up. 

8 Mission St

San Francisco > Drinks
San Francisco > Food
Flora Tsapovsky is a food, culture and style writer. Flora covers the evolution of food, culture, style and tech trends; their meaning, implications and intersections. Her work has appeared in Elle, Eater, Wired, Food & Wine,...Read More

