San Francisco > Food

The 9 Best Tasting Menus in San Francisco

It's not all $215 indulgences. (But yes, those are included too.)

By Flora Tsapovsky
April 30, 2024 7:37 am
small plates of food at Abacá in San Francisco
Abacá
MELISSA DE MATA

In San Francisco, tasting menus come in all shapes and sizes, from entry-level five-course options in a casual setting to extravagant, sky-is-the-limit culinary experiences that deliver edible works of art. Here are the city’s best options, running the gamut of budgets, occasions and cuisines.

plates of food, two wine glasses, green wallpaper
Boulevard
Boulevard

Boulevard

Between the swanky Ken Fulk design, the ultra-flattering lighting and Chef Nancy Oakes’s skills, Boulevard, a San Francisco mainstay that recently underwent a refresh, is hard to beat. While a la carte ordering is still available in some spaces (bar, lounge and chef’s counter), the restaurant has otherwise replaced it with a generous multi-course menu starting at $119. Options include reimagined California hits, like Dungeness crab, sea bass and the most decadent strawberry sundae you’ll ever taste.

1 Mission St

Air: Cardamom Poached Pear, Pistachio Gelato and Crumble, Baklava Nest, and Rose
Merchant Roots
Kim Van Liefferinge

Merchant Roots

At this compact restaurant, Chef Ryan Shelton dreams up one playful, whimsical tasting menu at a time. Themes range from the ingredient-driven, like the currently offered mushroom-focused Into the Forest, to technical, like the upcoming Pasta & Stories menu, featuring 16 courses of pasta in 19 different shapes, priced around $165 per person. No matter the theme, Shelton steps into the limelight nightly to describe his highly inventive dishes, so prepare for a deliciously theatrical time with a side of storytelling. 

1365 Fillmore St

The 8 Best Historic Restaurants in San Francisco
The 8 Best Historic Restaurants in San Francisco
 In a city rich with culinary history, these are the classics still worth a reservation
plates of food, dumpling container
Empress by Boon
Empress by Boon

Empress by Boon

Enjoying one of the best views in the city, this impressive Chinatown stunner also happens to have one of the more compelling tasting menus in town. The $108 set menu is a succession of elevated Chinese classics infused with luxury ingredients; the pork belly is adorned with black truffles, the dumplings are stuffed with shrimp and squid, and a tempting caviar and scallop roll is also in the mix. 

838 Grant Ave

Cassava

Located on a standout corner of North Beach, Cassava offers not one, but two tasting menus: a three-course option, priced at $52, and a five-course, at $118. What makes this restaurant stand out, aside from its bright murals, is the fact both menus manage to be hearty and sophisticated at the same time. No dish is tiny — even the very first item on the five-course extravaganza, a salmon belly and buttermilk crepe appetizer, is plenty satisfying — and the flavors are comforting. 

401 Columbus Ave

scallop carpaccio
Aphotic scallop carpaccio
kelly puleio photo

Aphotic

Sometimes you really want to go all out. That’s where Aphotic, Chef Peter Hemsley’s sexy, dark, Michelin-starred fine-dining establishment comes in. At $195 per person, you’ll get to sit in a comfortable booth and enjoy a tasting menu of 11 creative, sophisticated seafood-centric dishes like scallop carpaccio and squid risotto with parmesan foam. For dessert, expect the unexpected: oyster ice cream, and beyond. 

816 Folsom St

Abacá

Colorful, tasty Filipino fare is at the center of pretty and inviting Abacá, and the four-course “Paubaya” menu, for $85 per person, is an excellent way to eat through the restaurant’s biggest hits. Dishes like pork lumpia with mango pear ketchup, Manila clams with chorizo toast and short ribs “adobo” are best enjoyed by a group, family-style. To make the party even more festive, there’s a compelling beverage pairing for an additional $55. 

2700 Jones St

salmon on a plate with yellow sauce, two side plates, glass of wine
7 Adams
7 Adams

7 Adams

Less is more in the case of 7 Adams, which is the epitome of reserved chic. For the $87, five-course set menu, diners need only make three choices when it comes to the pasta course, the main and the dessert — two appetizers arrive at the very beginning to help them decide. All the dishes on the seasonally changing menu are light, nuanced and artfully plated, which, combined with the reasonable price tag, makes this place a great midweek date option. 

1963 Sutter St

Osito

One of the coolest restaurants in the city — think open kitchen, plants aplenty and music provided via a record player — is worth going to for the a la carte plates, but connoisseurs should opt for the adventurous tasting menu crafted by Chef Seth Stowaway, priced at $215 per person. On it, dishes cooked on an open fire — such as smoked New York strip with fermented mole — intermingle with fresh seafood, and the chef’s interpretation of Midwestern comfort food. 

2875 18th St

Foliage

This new restaurant has cozy, neighborhood appeal, and accordingly, the tasting menu here is reasonably priced and considerate of many tastes. For $75 per person, diners can calmly sail through the four-course offering, selecting French-Californian dishes like black cod with yuzu Béarnaise and charred Brokaw avocado. Adding the “butter service” — code name for delicious homemade bread served with jamon — would be the pro move. 

300 Precita Ave

More Like This

A museum visitor admires a neon sculpture by Dan Flavin at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in San Francisco, California
The Best Art Museums in San Francisco
1015 Folsom, one of the best dance clubs in San Francisco
The 10 Best Clubs, Bars and Venues for Dancing in SF
latte on a plate next to a spoon
A Guide to the Very Best Coffee in San Francisco
Glass Rice Gallery in San Francisco
9 San Francisco Art Galleries to Visit Right Now

San Francisco > Drinks
San Francisco > Food
Flora Tsapovsky is a food, culture and style writer. Flora covers the evolution of food, culture, style and tech trends; their meaning, implications and intersections. Her work has appeared in Elle, Eater, Wired, Food & Wine,...Read More

Most Popular

Louis Villegas, owner of Big Ice HTX, pulls out a tray of ice cubes on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Houston. Big Ice HTX creates and sells luxury ice, clear ice cubes with logos or other edible items added to it for bars wanting a more unique presentation
We’ve Hit Peak Cocktail Ice
Three women and one man talking at a bar, illustrated.
Why Some Men Prefer the Friendship of Women 
Michael Penix Jr. throws the ball.
Was Drafting Michael Penix Jr. to Back Up Kirk Cousins Really That Crazy?
An illustration of Boston Bruins goalies Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark doing their trademark post-game hug
The Man Hug That Could Go Down in Hockey History
From jerseys to a Heineken phone, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Products of the Week: Converse, Canned Cocktails and Soccer Jerseys
a collage of Huckberry items
The Huckberry Sale Has No Right Being This Fire

Recommended

Suggested for you

Louis Villegas, owner of Big Ice HTX, pulls out a tray of ice cubes on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Houston. Big Ice HTX creates and sells luxury ice, clear ice cubes with logos or other edible items added to it for bars wanting a more unique presentation
We’ve Hit Peak Cocktail Ice
Three women and one man talking at a bar, illustrated.
Why Some Men Prefer the Friendship of Women 
Michael Penix Jr. throws the ball.
Was Drafting Michael Penix Jr. to Back Up Kirk Cousins Really That Crazy?
An illustration of Boston Bruins goalies Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark doing their trademark post-game hug
The Man Hug That Could Go Down in Hockey History
From jerseys to a Heineken phone, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Products of the Week: Converse, Canned Cocktails and Soccer Jerseys
a collage of Huckberry items
The Huckberry Sale Has No Right Being This Fire

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More San Francisco, Right This Way

small plates of food at Abacá in San Francisco

The 9 Best Tasting Menus in San Francisco

A museum visitor admires a neon sculpture by Dan Flavin at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in San Francisco, California

The Best Art Museums in San Francisco

1015 Folsom, one of the best dance clubs in San Francisco

The 10 Best Clubs, Bars and Venues for Dancing in SF

latte on a plate next to a spoon

A Guide to the Very Best Coffee in San Francisco

Explore More San Francisco

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District