Leisure > Gear

These Are the Best Tech Gadgets on Sale at Amazon

From desktop displays to pocket-sized speakers these are the best tech deals at Amazon

By Hanna Agro
May 2, 2024 12:06 pm
These are the best tech deals currently on at Amazon
These are the best tech deals currently on at Amazon
Amazon

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Consider the Amazon deals page like an online thrift store. It can look overwhelming in appearance and play host to brands you’ve never heard of — but if you do a bit of digging you’ll find some pretty good deals. Right now, the star of the show is the tech section on the drop-shipping giant’s deal page, with a plethora of electronic gadgets marked down to reasonable prices. From Bose over-the-ear headphones to JBL clip speakers there are plenty of quality items we think you should take a look at.

Loads of Dyson Products Are on Sale at Amazon
Loads of Dyson Products Are on Sale at Amazon
 Air purifiers and vacuums — lots of Dyson products are on sale at Amazon now.

We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best options that are currently live, but, as always, feel free to shop the full expanse of Amazon’s electronic section here.

Apple Studio Display Screen
Apple Studio Display Screen
Amazon : $1,600$1,300
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Amazon : $349$249
Alexa Echo Dot 5th Gen
Alexa Echo Dot 5th Gen
Amazon : $50$28
Garmin Vívoactive Watch
Garmin Vívoactive Watch
Amazon : $300$250
JBL Clip 4 Speaker
JBL Clip 4 Speaker
Amazon : $80$50
Samsung Galaxy A9+ Tablet
Samsung Galaxy A9+ Tablet
Amazon : $270$220
Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch
Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch
Amazon : $200$150
JBL Tune Wireless On-Ear Headphones
JBL Tune Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon : $50$30
Amazon Fire Smart TV
Amazon Fire Smart TV
Amazon : $370$250

More Like This

Kara Swisher on "Real Time"
Bill Maher and Kara Swisher Ask: What’s Happening in the Tech World?
Satechi’s 145W Travel Charger
Review: Satechi’s 145W Travel Charger Is a Must-Have for International Trips
Tech Gadgets Hero
The 7 Best Tech Gadgets You Didn’t Know You Needed
Octopus
The Next Big Thing in Medical Technology Could Come From the Octopus

Leisure > Gear

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Brooks Moment 7" Running Shorts
Stock up on Running Shorts for Spring

$48$29

Satechi SM1
This Satechi Bluetooth Keyboard Is 15% Off

$100$85

Hoka Mach 5
These Hoka’s Are 20% Off

$140$112

Nike Killshot
Nike’s Handsome Killshot 2 Sneakers Are 20% Off

$90$72

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

two slices of pizza, one pepporoni, one cheese, on a white paper plate
The 5 Best Pizza Places in Los Angeles
Michael Penix Jr. throws the ball.
Was Drafting Michael Penix Jr. to Back Up Kirk Cousins Really That Crazy?
A man with a weighted vest jogs through a blurry cityscape. Here's why you should incorporate weighted vests into your workouts.
It’s Time to Work Out With a Weighted Vest
Three women and one man talking at a bar, illustrated.
Why Some Men Prefer the Friendship of Women 
Louis Villegas, owner of Big Ice HTX, pulls out a tray of ice cubes on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Houston. Big Ice HTX creates and sells luxury ice, clear ice cubes with logos or other edible items added to it for bars wanting a more unique presentation
We’ve Hit Peak Cocktail Ice
A chilled Sidecar cocktail in a coupe glass with a sugared rim on a dark wood table next to a leather seat. The Sidecar is gaining in popularity in top bars.
The Sidecar Is the Classic Cocktail Making a Surprise Comeback

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

These are the best tech deals currently on at Amazon

These Are the Best Tech Gadgets on Sale at Amazon

These are 30 of the best graduation gifts you can give.

The 2024 Graduation Gift Guide

a collage of Huckberry items

The Huckberry Sale Has No Right Being This Fire

Carl Friedrik Trunk, a new piece of luggage

Review: 5 Things I Love About the Carl Friedrik Trunk

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District