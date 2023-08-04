InsideHook
Health & Fitness | Updated August 4, 2023 5:00 am

The Best Places to Buy Prescription Glasses Online

Why you should definitely consider foregoing the brick-and-mortar stores altogether

A sampling of prescription glasses from the best places to buy glasses online
You're gonna look great (literally).
Courtesy of brands
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

As someone who has worn prescription glasses since middle school, I understand the burden of not only having to acquire new glasses every couple of years but wanting those glasses to complement my face. The latter is often harder. No offense to my eye doctor and brick-and-mortar optical shops, but sometimes the selection just isn’t up to par, and in an age where glasses are so stylish that even those with 20/20 vision want to wear them (gag!), the visually impaired among gotta keep up. May I introduce to you, then, the world of online prescription eyeglass stores? 

Best assortment of online prescription glasses: GlassesUSA

Best trendy online prescription glasses: Warby Parker

Best affordable luxury online prescription glasses: EyeBuyDirect

Best vintage inspired online prescription glasses: Caddis

Best value online prescription glasses: Zenni

Best affordable stylish online prescription glasses: Liingo

Best celebrity favorite online prescription glasses: Diff

Best premium grade online prescription glasses: Tomahawk Shades

Things to Consider:

Before I tested these services, I had no prior knowledge, or real interest, in shopping for glasses online. For whatever reason, they just seemed like a hassle — what if they don’t fit my semi-large face, or what if the frames aren’t what I expected? Then I’ll have to ship them back and start the entire process over. As with all online shopping, you always run this risk when buying prescription eyeglasses online. However! There are a ton of pros I wasn’t aware of.

Cost: For starters, buying online prescription eyeglasses is often more cost-effective because you’re cutting out the middleman. According to Consumer Reports, people paying out of pocket for their glasses paid a median of $91 online, while those buying in-store paid $234.

Virtual & Home Try-On: There’s also the obvious convenience of getting to choose and try on frames in the comfort of your own home, and there are endless options. No more settling for the best worst pair at the eye doctor. 

Insurance: If you’re like me and were curious/confused as to how your insurance could play a part in acquiring a spanking new pair of frames, luckily most online prescription eyewear companies take vision insurance from a variety of providers or allow you to utilize your FSA/HSA benefits.

• Shipping & Returns: Most online glasses retailers offer fast shipping times and robust return policies that allow you anywhere from 14 to 60 days to try glasses before you decide they might not be the right fit. Glasses are a deeply personal fit and sometimes have a few days to figure out if it works for your face is an added bonus.

So if I’ve convinced you to take a chance and choose online services for your next pair of spectacles, below are eight of the best places to shop for prescription glasses online right now.

GlassesUSA.com

GlassesUSA.com

Shipping: 7 – 10 days | Return Policy: 14 days | Virtual Try-On: Yes | Vision Insurance Accepted: Yes

One of the largest online prescription glass retailers, GlassesUSA.com offers an array of high-quality designer and house brand glasses from Ray-Ban to Gucci. I was able to try a pair of the Ray-Ban RX7066, and the process couldn’t have been easier. Simply find the frames you like, select lenses and either fill out your prescription online or upload a copy of it. Each order includes single-vision lenses that are made to order in-house, but you can also choose upgrades like progressive or transition lenses. After your frames are crafted, they undergo a series of inspections to ensure alignment precision and optical accuracy. As for the fit? Perfect. No returns required. (But if you do need a return, GlassesUSA.com has a 14-day return policy, no questions asked.)

SHOP HERE

Our GlassesUSA Picks

Ottoto Pier
Ottoto Pier

Round frame, Acetate, Width 52mm

Buy Here : $40
Freddy
Freddy

Rectangle frame, Plastic, Width 50mm

Buy Here : $23
Elliot
Elliot

Square frame, Acetate/Metal, Width 51mm

Buy Here : $38
Warby Parker

Warby Parker

Shipping: 7 – 10 days | Return Policy: 30 days | Virtual Try-On: Yes | Vision Insurance Accepted: Yes

Probably the best-known online prescription glasses brand, Warby Parker specializes in the trendiest specs. All frames start at $95 — not too shabby for basic prescription lenses. Similar to GlassesUSA.com, my Warby Parker experience was simple. Once you choose your frames, you’ll be asked to select a frame width, prescription type (here’s where you can upgrade to progressives), lens type (add blue-light filtering and light-responsive features to your lenses) and lens material. The company also offers a service called Home Try-On where you can pick five shades to try on at home for free before you buy. Or you can download Warby Parker’s app which features a virtual try-on feature allowing you to swipe through a bunch of frames on your face.

SHOP HERE

Our Warby Parker Picks

Carlton Eyeglasses
Carlton Eyeglasses

Round Frame, Acetate, Width 48mm

Buy Here : $95
Donovan Eyeglasses
Donovan Eyeglasses

Rectangular Frame, Acetate, Width 50mm

Buy Here : $95
Robbie Eyeglasses
Robbie Eyeglasses

Round Frame, Stainless Steel, Width 48mm

Buy Here : $95
EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect

Shipping: 7 to 14 days | Return Policy: 14 days | Virtual Try-On: Yes | Vision Insurance Accepted: No, but FSA and HSA Accepted

EyeBuyDirect specializes in affordable but high-quality eyewear. Seriously, you can get frames for like $6 at this place (though, that doesn’t include prescription lenses.) Like the retailers above, you can add blue-light blocking to your lenses or even turn them into sunglasses if you so choose. And they offer a nice assortment of styles. So if you’re looking for a pair of specs on the cheap, hit up EyeBuyDirect.

SHOP HERE

Our EyeBuyDirect Picks

Ray-Ban RB7046
Ray-Ban RB7046

Round Frame, Plastic, Width 51mm

Buy Here : $154
Morning Glasses
Morning Glasses

Round Frame, Acetate, Width 51mm

Buy Here : $39
Ghostwriter
Ghostwriter

Rectangular Frame, Plastic/Metal, Width 51mm

Buy Here : $19
Caddis

Caddis

Shipping: 7 – 10 days for a $5 flat-fee | Return Policy: 60 days for a $5 flat-fee | Virtual Try-On: No | Vision Insurance Accepted: No, but FSA and HSA Accepted

The self-proclaimed “anti anti-aging brand,” Caddis is leaning into the fact that we’re all growing older and our eyesight is worsening. Instead of trying to mask our age with trendy specs, they’re embracing tradition by offering readers, prescription glasses and blue light glasses your grandpa would love. The vintage, ’70s influence is evident in Caddis’ catalog (ironically, an aesthetic quite hip and trendy at the moment). All in all, if you want to make a statement with your eyewear — whatever your age — Caddis is your guy.

shop here

Our Caddis Picks

Root Cause Analysis Prescription Glasses
Root Cause Analysis Prescription Glasses

Round Frame, Acetate

Buy Here : $255
Mabuhay Prescription Glasses
Mabuhay Prescription Glasses

Round Frame, Stainless Steel

Buy Here : $265
Samba Prescription Glasses
Samba Prescription Glasses

Square Frame, Plastic

Buy Here : $255
Zenni

Zenni

Shipping: 7 – 10 days | Return Policy: 30 days for a one-time store credit or 50% refund | Virtual Try-On: Yes | Vision Insurance Accepted: No, but FSA and HSA Accepted

Founded in 2003 by two scientists who answered the question: “Doesn’t everyone deserve to look good while wearing an affordable pair of glasses?” You can shop for well-made pairs that start at $6.95 and stop at $45.95 (and that number includes standard prescription lenses.) While you won’t find any high-rollers in Zenni’s selection, the company offers reliable, complimentary basics, which as those of us who require glasses know, is really all you need. And if you need assistance choosing a pair, Zenni’s optical stylists will guide you through your frame selection.

SHOP HERE

Our Zenni Picks

Aviator Glasses 419014
Aviator Glasses 419014

Round Frame, Stainless Steel, Width 52mm

Buy Here : $7
Rectangle Glasses 2023521
Rectangle Glasses 2023521

Rectangular Frame, TR Plastic, Width 49mm

Buy Here : $20
Titanium Rectangle Glasses 524912
Titanium Rectangle Glasses 524912

Rectangular Frame, Titanium, Width 53mm

Buy Here : $46
Liingo

Liingo

Shipping: Up to 14 days | Return Policy: 60 days for a return or exchange | Virtual Try-On: Yes | Vision Insurance Accepted: No, but FSA and HSA Accepted

Liingo has Warby Parker vibes in terms of style, but less of a selection. But that isn’t necessarily the worst thing in the world — lots of these online eyewear brands have vast collections, which can be overwhelming, specifically for first-time buyers. Like the brands above, Liingo makes shopping for handsome spectacles a breeze, offering free in-home try-ons along with virtual ones.

SHOP HERE

Our Liingo Picks

The Brandon
The Brandon

Round Frame, Plastic, Width 49mm

Buy Here : $99
The Clybourn
The Clybourn

Round Frame, Titanium, Width 50mm

Buy Here : $129
The Ballard
The Ballard

Rectangular Frame, Metal/Acetate, Width 55mm

Buy Here : $79
Diff

Diff

Shipping: 4 – 9 days | Return Policy: 14 days | Virtual Try-On: No | Vision Insurance Accepted: No, but FSA and HSA Accepted

Luxe, sleek eyewear is Diff’s bread and butter. The celebrity favorite brand has surprisingly affordable prescription glasses, sunglasses and blue light glasses suitable for any face and any style — all handmade from premium materials in Southern California. Plus, every Diff purchase helps fund eye exams, surgeries, glasses and medicine for someone in need.

SHOP HERE

Our Diff Picks

Boba Fett Rx
Boba Fett Rx

Rectangular Frame, Acetate/Stainless Steel, Width 51mm

Buy Here : $139
Maxwell
Maxwell

Rectangular Frame, Acetate, Width 49mm

Buy Here : $119
Jaxon
Jaxon

Round Frame, Acetate, Width 49mm

Buy Here : $119
Tomahawk Shades

Tomahawk Shades

Shipping: 7 – 14 days | Return Policy: 14 days | Virtual Try-On: No |Vision Insurance Accepted: No

Want premium-grade shades for under $100? Look no further than Tomahawk Shades. Launched in 2012 by Andrew and Ryan Shapiro who set out to provide handsome glasses without the handsome price tag, the company keeps prices low and quality high through small-batch manufacturing, which is why, compared to other eyeglass retailers, the selection may seem minimal. Again — not a bad thing! There are still enough styles to fit any preference, from smart square frames to more modern, oval frames, all made from durable, scratch-resistant materials and equipped with 100 UV protection. (The brand also offers sunglasses, blue light glasses and even snow goggles.)

shop here

Our Tomahawk Shades Picks

Parkers Rx
Parkers Rx

Rectangular Frame, Acetate, Width 53mm

Buy Here : $70
Bragg Rx
Bragg Rx

Round Frame, Acetate, Width 49mm

Buy Here : $70
Seaport Rx
Seaport Rx

Rectangular Frame, Acetate, Width 53mm

Buy Here : $70
Quay

Quay

Shipping: 5-7 days | Return Policy: 30 days | Virtual Try-On: Yes |Vision Insurance Accepted: No

While Quay may be more commonly known for its stylish sunglasses, the Australian brand also offers an array of design-forward prescription glasses. Quay’s frames are impressively lightweight, ship quickly and include a ton of add-ons in their prices, including high-index lenses that are scratch-resistant and feature both blue light and UV protection.

Our Quay Picks

Quay Evasive RX
Quay Evasive RX
Buy Now : $125
Quay High Key RX
Quay High Key RX
Buy Now : $125
Quay Algorithm Rx
Quay Algorithm Rx
Buy Now : $125
Jins

Jins

Shipping: 2-6 weeks | Return Policy: 30 days | Virtual Try-On: Yes |Vision Insurance Accepted: No

Tokyo-based premium eyewear label Jins believes eyewear should be more than just a necessity; it should be an expression of your personal taste. (If eyes are the windows to your soul, then glasses are the frames of the windows to your eyes and all that.) The brand has been providing functional, clever and lightweight eyewear for over two decades now, most of which is highly customizable to fit your unique style.

More Jins Picks

Jins x Snow Peak Jins Switch Flip Up 016
Jins x Snow Peak Jins Switch Flip Up 016
Buy Now : $240
Jins Narrow Classic 094
Jins Narrow Classic 094
Buy Here : $90
Jins Airframe Slim Combi 168
Jins Airframe Slim Combi 168
Buy Here : $140
PR

Prive Revaux Eyewear

Shipping: 21-28 Days | Return Policy: 30 days | Virtual Try-On: Yes |Vision Insurance Accepted: No

The celebrity-backed designer eyewear brand sells high-quality, sophisticated shades at accessible prices. Using top-of-the-line materials like durable frames and polarized, 100% UVA/UVB-protected lenses, Prive Revaux is ideal for those looking for a solid, no-frills pair of quality frames.

Our Prive Revaux Picks

Privere Vaux Bay Point Prescription Glasses
Privere Vaux Bay Point Prescription Glasses
Buy Now : $95
Privere Vaux The Liberty
Privere Vaux The Liberty
Buy Now : $90
Privere Vaux The Alchemist
Privere Vaux The Alchemist
Buy Here : $95
Hubble

Hubble

Shipping: 7-14 Days | Virtual Try-On: Yes |Vision Insurance Accepted: No

With prescription glasses prices starting at just $78, Hubble is the premier destination for affordable, on-trend glasses, as well as cost-friendly contacts. And every pair of prescription lenses ships free to your door.

Our Hubble Picks

Hubble Nova Eyeglasses
Hubble Nova Eyeglasses
Buy Here : $78
Hubble Kepler Eyeglasses
Hubble Kepler Eyeglasses
Buy Now : $78
Hubble Artemis Square
Hubble Artemis Square
Buy Now : $78
Peepers

Peepers

While Peepers doesn’t offer prescription glasses, if you’re in the market for readers, blue light glasses or progressives with a distinguishable look, the Oprah-favorite optical brand is the place to shop.

Shipping: 1-2 Days | Return Policy: 90 days | Virtual Try-On: Yes |Vision Insurance Accepted: No

Our Peepers Picks

Peepers Creekside (Blue Light)
Peepers Creekside (Blue Light)
Buy Now : $29
Peepers Frame of Mind (Blue Light)
Peepers Frame of Mind (Blue Light)
Buy Now : $29

More Like This

a collage of models wearing the Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Roger Federer collab.
Roger Federer Teams Up With JW Anderson for a New Uniqlo Capsule
Parachute's Linen Sheet Set in Fog.
In Need of a Bedding Upgrade? Try Parachute’s Linen Sheets.
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ends Soon. Here Are the Best Deals Left.

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Durable Rugs Are 20% Off at Floyd

From Our Partner

Durable Rugs Are 20% Off at Floyd
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

$329$279

Bose’s Excellent QuietComfort 45 Headphones Are Now $279
Cole Haan Goto Leather Plain Toe Derby

From Our Partner

Nordstrom Rack Is Hosting a Huge Cole Haan Sale
This Sturdy Camp Chair Is Over Half Off

$190$85

This Sturdy Camp Chair Is Over Half Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day
How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
“Hell on Wheels” Is a Nostalgic Look at ’70s and ’80s NYC Subway Life
An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August

Keep Reading

Ethan Newton (pictured), co-founder of the vintage-inspired international menswear brand Bryceland’s, finds his sweet spot for Western wear in the 1940s. 

Go West Young Man: How to Pull Off Western Wear
mariebelle soho store

A Definitive Guide to the Best Chocolate Boutiques in NYC
the lawn at castle hill inn newport

The Imbiber’s Guide to Newport, Rhode Island
Music Lover's Guide to Philadelphia

The Music Lover’s Guide to Philadelphia
Shaken Kato chicken from Itoko

This Recipe Is the Luxe Way to Shake ‘n Bake Your Next Chicken Dinner
a collage of models wearing the Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Roger Federer collab.

Roger Federer Teams Up With JW Anderson for a New Uniqlo Capsule
Parachute's Linen Sheet Set in Fog.

In Need of a Bedding Upgrade? Try Parachute’s Linen Sheets.
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ends Soon. Here Are the Best Deals Left.
a collage of goods from the Everlane Pre-Fall Favorites Event on a brown background

Discounted Seasonal Staples Abound at the Everlane Pre-Fall Favorites Sale

Trending

Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day
How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
“Hell on Wheels” Is a Nostalgic Look at ’70s and ’80s NYC Subway Life
An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August