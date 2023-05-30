Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Shopping for new glasses online is not easy. There are thousands of styles, hundreds of brands and dozens of shapes…and can you ever really know what any of them will look like in person? Well, the key is to choose the best glasses for your face shape.

How Do I Know What My Face Shape Is?

For most people, discerning your face shape is as simple as looking in the mirror — you just need to understand how exactly your mug frames up. Key areas to pay attention to include the jaw, forehead and cheekbones, along with the general length and width of your head. We’ve broken down which broad category you fall into based on these metrics below; just remember, these are guidelines, not strict rules. Everyone is different, and you might be a combination of multiple shapes. If you need more help, you can try out any number of handy guides or videos available online.

What Glasses Best Fit My Face Shape?

As a general rule of thumb, glasses that balance your natural features — either those that counteract your face’s shape with their own, like circular glasses for a square face, or those that serve to highlight or draw attention from the idiosyncrasies of your face — are the goal when picking frames for your face shape. Below, we’ve illuminated five of the most common face shapes, and which frames tend to look best with each corresponding style. From oval to square to heart, these are the best men’s glasses for every face shape.

The Best Glasses for Every Face Shape

Square and Rectangular Faces

Got a strong jaw and proportional dome? Chances are, you fall into the square or rectangle face shape. This powerful form does most of the heavy lifting for you, so opt for softer, rounder styles to complement your rugged features. Think Clark Kent here: everyone knows he’s Superman, so the glasses only add to his charm.

The Best Glasses For Square Face Shapes

Oval Faces

Large swaths of people fall into the generally oval shape, which means that there are tons of styles available to choose from. Even better, the symmetries of the figure lend themselves to most glasses, too. Really, the sky is the limit here — go wild!

The Best Glasses for Oval Face Shapes

Heart-Shaped Faces

Everyone hearts heart-shaped faces. The form — characterized by a wider forehead that tapers down into a svelte point — often implies striking features like high cheekbones or a delicate jawline (think Timothee Chalamet), and makes it easy to look fantastic in the correct pair of glasses. Anything that tapers the face, or accentuates its natural peaks and valleys is A-okay. Just stay away from a hard browline if you want to avoid the “fivehead” mantle.

The Best Glasses for Heart-Shaped and Triangle Faces

Diamond Faces

Diamond face shapes are tricky to pin down, so think of your face as a plus sign. If each quadrant proves about equal in prominence — much like its points, the diamond face shape has stronger cheekbones and a more pronounced forehead than you might see on a round face, but less of a brick-like build than a square — then you probably lean diamond. Try styles that highlight your sharp features, and don’t be afraid to go bold; given the inherent striking nature of this shape, it’s the perfect accessory.

The Best Glasses for Diamond Face Shapes

Round Faces

The round face is one of potential. Characterized by a softness across the face, brow and jaw, those with more circular faces have all sorts of opportunities to play with sharp styles and angular frames. Glasses with hard edges, like a square or tear frame, typically complement a round face best, although there’s room to play with all sorts of styles, so long as you avoid accenting with additional spherical specs.

The Best Glasses for Round Face Shapes