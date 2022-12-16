InsideHook
What to Buy From Brooks Brothers’ Blowout Sweater Sale, For Holiday Season and Beyond

Welcome to knitwear heaven

a collage of sweaters from the Brooks Brothers Sweater Sale on a green background
The Brooks Brothers Sweater Sale has dozens on knits to wear this holiday season and beyond.
Brooks Brothers/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

You’ve completed your holiday shopping, hung decorations up with care, embraced the holiday cheer. All that’s left to do is sit back, relax…and treat yourself to a really nice sweater at Brooks Brothers. Now through 12/24, the heritage retailer is offering a massive 50% off their entire stock of crewnecks, cardigans, half-zips and more during the Brooks Brothers Sweater Sale, with dozens of high-quality, tasteful sweaters for you to rock this holiday season and beyond.

Because we’re here to help (and we were already shopping the massive sale ourselves), we’ve rounded up 14 can’t-miss deals on a variety of sweaters in every cut, fabric and style imaginable. There are chic turtlenecks, classic fair isles, even the occasional duck jumper, all ready to see you through the holidays and beyond. Need more? Shop the entirety of the sale here. Below, the 14 best deals from the gigantic Brooks Brothers Sweater Sale.

Brooks Brothers Wool-Cashmere English Rib Sweater￼
Brooks Brothers Wool-Cashmere English Rib Sweater￼

In Navy.

Buy Here : $298$149
Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Zip Cardigan
Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Zip Cardigan

In Charcoal.

Buy Here : $178$89
Brooks Brothers Brushed Wool Sheep Crewneck Sweater
Brooks Brothers Brushed Wool Sheep Crewneck Sweater

In Navy.

Buy Here : $228$114
Brooks Brothers Brushed Wool Fair Isle Duck Motif Sweater
Brooks Brothers Brushed Wool Fair Isle Duck Motif Sweater

In Brown-Multi.

Buy Here : $228$114
Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater
Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater

In Burgundy.

Buy Here : $128$64
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Argyle Sweater
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Argyle Sweater

In Green.

Buy Here : $198$99
Brooks Brothers Supima® Cotton V-Neck Sweater
Brooks Brothers Supima® Cotton V-Neck Sweater

In Black.

Buy Here : $99$69
Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Mock Neck Aran Cable Sweater
Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Mock Neck Aran Cable Sweater

In Grey.

Buy Here : $298$149
Brooks Brothers Brushed Wool Sweater
Brooks Brothers Brushed Wool Sweater

In Green.

Buy Here : $198$99
Brooks Brothers Cashmere V-Neck Sweater￼
Brooks Brothers Cashmere V-Neck Sweater￼

In Red.

Buy Here : $328$164
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Cable Knit Sweater￼
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Cable Knit Sweater￼

In Denim Heather.

Buy Here : $148$74
Brooks Brothers Merino Turtleneck Sweater
Brooks Brothers Merino Turtleneck Sweater

In Grey.

Buy Here : $148$74
Brooks Brothers Wool Nordic Half-Zip Sweater￼
Brooks Brothers Wool Nordic Half-Zip Sweater￼

In Burgundy-Navy.

Buy Here : $228$114
Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Patchwork Plaid Sweater
Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Patchwork Plaid Sweater

In Navy.

Buy Here : $298$149

