What to Buy From Brooks Brothers’ Blowout Sweater Sale, For Holiday Season and Beyond
Welcome to knitwear heaven
You’ve completed your holiday shopping, hung decorations up with care, embraced the holiday cheer. All that’s left to do is sit back, relax…and treat yourself to a really nice sweater at Brooks Brothers. Now through 12/24, the heritage retailer is offering a massive 50% off their entire stock of crewnecks, cardigans, half-zips and more during the Brooks Brothers Sweater Sale, with dozens of high-quality, tasteful sweaters for you to rock this holiday season and beyond.
Because we’re here to help (and we were already shopping the massive sale ourselves), we’ve rounded up 14 can’t-miss deals on a variety of sweaters in every cut, fabric and style imaginable. There are chic turtlenecks, classic fair isles, even the occasional duck jumper, all ready to see you through the holidays and beyond. Need more? Shop the entirety of the sale here. Below, the 14 best deals from the gigantic Brooks Brothers Sweater Sale.
Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Zip Cardigan
In Charcoal.
Brooks Brothers Brushed Wool Fair Isle Duck Motif Sweater
In Brown-Multi.
Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater
In Burgundy.
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Argyle Sweater
In Green.
Brooks Brothers Brushed Wool Sweater
In Green.
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Cable Knit Sweater￼
In Denim Heather.
Brooks Brothers Wool Nordic Half-Zip Sweater￼
In Burgundy-Navy.
