Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

From Our EIC: Is There a New Dad Shoe in Town?

Yes, Vans are back in style (and maybe they never left)

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
June 6, 2025 1:48 pm EDT
Vans for dad please.
Vans for dad please.
Vans

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Because the algorithm is trying to kill me, I keep getting fed this one video, which has racked up over 25,000 likes, where a woman declares that Vans are the new dad shoes. They’ve taken over for the classic chunky New Balance as the lawn-mowing shoe of choice, she argues, and while I do not mow my own lawn (professional landscaping is the best $150 I spend all month), I am in fact a dad and I do in fact have a closet that is literally overflowing with Vans.

The Best Gifts for Golfers, Dads or Otherwise
The Best Gifts for Golfers, Dads or Otherwise
 Nailing a hole-in-one gift has never been easier

But whatever. I really like them. I like their roots in skateboarding, I like their longstanding association with punk and the counterculture as a whole, and I like that they’re cheap enough that I can have them in a frankly preposterous amount of colors and styles.

So I’m gonna continue to lean into it, and I encourage you to do the same. Dad or otherwise.

Vans Authentic Shoe
Vans Authentic Shoe
Buy Here: $55
Vans Old Skool Shoe
Vans Old Skool Shoe
Buy Here: $70
Vans Authentic Gumsole
Vans Authentic Gumsole
Buy Here: $55
Vans Classic Slip-On
Vans Classic Slip-On
Buy Here: $55

More Like This

Best golf gifts
The Best Gifts for Golfers, Dads or Otherwise
Noah x Timex Lighthouse Watch
Noah x Timex Turn Back the Clock for the Perfect Summer Watch Release
These cashmere sock shoes are perfect for Father's Day.
These Cashmere Shoe Socks Are a Quiet Luxury Flex
anOrdain Model 2 Porcelain; Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Carbonox; Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925; Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Lapis Lazuli Dial; Omega Railmaster
The Best Watches of May

Leisure > Style
Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Top-Shelf AirPods Are $80 Off at Best Buy

$250$170

Parachute Heirloom TENCEL™ Linen Fitted Sheet
It’s Finally Time for Linen Sheets. Parachute’s Are Already on Sale.

$150$105

Cole Haan GrandPro Breakaway Leather Sneaker
You’ll Never Guess Who Makes These Sneakers

$130$100

Apple Watch Series 10
Now’s the Best Time to Buy an Apple Watch Series 10

$399$299

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand
Boulevard Brewing Co.
12 United States Breweries Worth Traveling For
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
American actress Daryl Hannah with British dancer Wayne Sleep at a party after the London premiere of the film "Steel Magnolias"
Tinder Is Testing Out a New Height Filter
anOrdain Model 2 Porcelain; Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Carbonox; Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925; Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Lapis Lazuli Dial; Omega Railmaster
The Best Watches of May

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Vans for dad please.

From Our EIC: Is There a New Dad Shoe in Town?

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Camp Collar Shirts to Seersucker Swim Trunks: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

From Buck Mason to Haven, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Cookware, Coolers and Swim Shorts

These cashmere sock shoes are perfect for Father's Day.

These Cashmere Shoe Socks Are a Quiet Luxury Flex

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water