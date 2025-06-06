From Our EIC: Is There a New Dad Shoe in Town?

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Because the algorithm is trying to kill me, I keep getting fed this one video, which has racked up over 25,000 likes, where a woman declares that Vans are the new dad shoes. They’ve taken over for the classic chunky New Balance as the lawn-mowing shoe of choice, she argues, and while I do not mow my own lawn (professional landscaping is the best $150 I spend all month), I am in fact a dad and I do in fact have a closet that is literally overflowing with Vans.

But whatever. I really like them. I like their roots in skateboarding, I like their longstanding association with punk and the counterculture as a whole, and I like that they’re cheap enough that I can have them in a frankly preposterous amount of colors and styles.

So I’m gonna continue to lean into it, and I encourage you to do the same. Dad or otherwise.