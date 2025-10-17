Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Sunspel’s Iconic Boxer Gets a Heritage-Meets-Modern Revival

The brand that dressed Bond and Brad Pitt brings back its iconic 1947 boxer and redefines modern comfort in one move

By Michael Stefanov
October 17, 2025 10:20 am EDT
collage of boxers on textured multi-colored background
Sunspel's classic boxers are getting a reboot.
Sunspel/InsideHook

Sunspel hardly needs an introduction to the style-savvy — or anyone with an affinity for elevated essentials, really. From Daniel Craig’s James Bond to Dave Franco, Pete Davidson and Jonathan Bailey, the OG British brand has been rocked by a range of personalities who all look equally stylish in it. Founded over 150 years ago as a maker of fine underwear, the brand has evolved into a full-fledged lifestyle label, with celebs like Brad Pitt sporting the brand’s Loopback Sweatshirt in F1, and Craig’s Bond Riviera Polo a defining symbol of Sunspel’s place in the modern menswear canon. Step into one of their boutiques and you’ll find curated racks of quietly luxurious staples: superfine striped cotton tees, polished chinos, featherweight knits and, of course, the loungewear that started it all.

And while they’ve never gone away, classic boxer shorts are having a renaissance. I’m a boxer-briefs guy when I’m out and about, but when I’m home (lounging, spinning a record, reading or writing), boxer shorts are a current go-to. I’m not referring to plaid Kirkland 3-packs (no shade), but artisan, comfy, well-crafted boxers. They’ve got this effortless, rakish cool to them — what you’d picture Cary Grant or Marlon Brando wearing around their abode on a Sunday afternoon, with a chic robe, of course. As Sunspel CEO Raul Verdicchi tells InsideHook, “The boxer short is relaxed, airy and elegant. It’s something you wear at home, on holiday, when comfort and relaxation are important. That’s why it has endured as a kind of heritage loungewear piece.”

sunspel lifestyle image
Sunspel

Sunspel understands that better than anyone, as they literally invented the modern boxer short, introducing it to Britain in 1947 and crafting it in the same lightweight cotton ever since. “It wasn’t trying to be fashionable; it was designed to be right,” Verdicchi explains. “Its loose fit and soft fabric give it a freedom that boxer briefs can’t replicate. That effortless comfort is what keeps it special today.” Perhaps sensing a renewed, zeitgeist-y appreciation for the authenticity of a well-made boxer (or maybe just because it’s the big 4-0), Sunspel is marking the anniversary of its iconic design with an archival reissue. The milestone celebrates the moment the boxer shorts were catapulted to global status in the Levi’s “Laundrette” commercial, securing their place as both a cultural and fashion symbol.

sunpel vintage boxes on white background
Sunspel

While the anniversary marks the occasion, the 2025 reissue boxers themselves take their cues straight from the OG 1947 design. “Sunspel stayed true to the original idea,” Verdicchi says. “The design was pared back to its essentials and cut from the lightest cotton poplin, chosen for comfort against the skin as much as for durability.” Available in three archival stripe colorways and housed in period-inspired packaging, the collection feels like a love letter to the original — and just so happens to be incredibly giftable, too. As Verdicchi notes, “The result is a garment that’s comfortable, timeless and still the benchmark against which all others are judged.”

But there’s even more to celebrate. While the reissue honors Sunspel’s heritage, the brand is also looking ahead with a new Tencel collection. “Tencel is made from sustainably sourced wood pulp in a closed-loop process,” Verdicchi explains. “It’s one of the most forward-thinking textiles available, but it also has an exceptionally soft, light hand feel that fits our tradition of everyday luxury.” The lineup includes an undershirt, trunk and brief — all rendered in silky-smooth, breathable Tencel — showing perfectly how heritage and innovation can coexist. Cop the Tencel line for daily wear and the archival boxers for lounging, and you (or whoever’s lucky enough to unwrap them this season) won’t be bemoaning another “underwear again” gift.

Sunspel Classic Boxer Shorts Gift Set
Sunspel Classic Boxer Shorts Gift Set
Buy Here : $180
Sunspel Tencel Trunks
Sunspel Tencel Trunks
Buy Here : $55
Sunspel Tencel T‑shirt
Sunspel Tencel T‑shirt
Buy Here : $90

