Inside Parfums de Marly’s Potent New Fragrance Trio

Parfums de Marly needs no introduction to the scent-savvy. The Parisian house is a cornerstone of the luxury niche scene, and if I had to sum up its fragrances in one word, it would be elegant (though layered, chic and aromatic also come to mind). The brand masterfully blends notes that can turn an oud skeptic into a fan with its herbaceous leather Haltane or convert a gourmand naysayer with the savory-sweet allure of Althair (and those are just two of its modern classics). So, when Parfums de Marly announced its Les Extraits collection this fall, fragrance fans were naturally curious. A few weeks earlier, I’d met with Yvan Jacqueline, President of the Americas, in NYC for a preview that turned into an hour of talking scent shop—pyramids, accords and what makes Les Extraits feel so new and distinct for the house.



“Extraits” are essentially high-concentration formulations that last longer and wear with more intensity and a stronger sillage. An amber throughline unites Les Extraits yet veers in distinct directions: a lavender-rich fougère, a vanilla boozy blend and a sweet-spicy number—all with that unmistakable PDM polish. Fans will notice the sleeker bottle design (and, yes, the steeper price tag), but a spray or two is all you need. And if you’re hunting for a final-boss-level gift for the fragrance fan in your life, a flacon from this collection warrants serious consideration. I’ll dive into each scent, but first, we sat down with Yvan Jacqueline to talk all things Les Extraits.

InsideHook: How do you define “extrait” for Parfums de Marly, and what changes in structure make Les Extraits wear differently?

Yvan Jacqueline: “The word Extrait evokes the ultimate concentration in perfumery, but for us, it also carries symbolic meaning. Les Extraits are concentrated expressions of elegance, presence, and aura—a statement collection that distills the very essence of Parfums de Marly. Each Extrait pushes concentration and creativity to new heights, amplifying our Maison’s signature depth and longevity. On skin, the experience feels richer, more textured and more immersive—a lasting presence that evolves throughout the day without overpowering.”

IH: How does the sourcing or formulation process for Les Extraits differ from your main collection?

YJ: “With Les Extraits, Julien Sprecher, our Founder and Artistic Director, set out to create an olfactory manifesto that embodies French excellence in its purest form. Les Extraits marks a new chapter for the Maison—not merely perfumes, but true Extraits de Parfum designed to push the limits of creativity and concentration. Each composition follows a precise structure that reveals the full beauty of exceptional raw materials, among the most noble and refined in the world, selected with meticulous care in pursuit of excellence.”

IH: How does the chic, new bottle design fit within Parfums de Marly’s larger story?

YJ: “For the first time in years, we’ve designed exclusive bottles for this collection. Each features a rounded, tapered silhouette in crystal-clear glass that reveals the fragrance’s color, topped with a faceted horse—a modern reinterpretation of our Maison’s emblem. The caps feature exclusive motifs inspired by architectural details of the Château de Marly: ‘Clous de Paris’ for Carios, evoking the cobblestones of the royal avenues; ‘Course du Soleil’ for Eragon, echoing the iconic fresco on the castle façade; and chevrons for Valero, recalling the parquet floors of the formal salons. These designs take inspiration from guillochage, a decorative technique that flourished in 18th-century France. Once used to embellish royal objects, it’s reinterpreted here to reflect the Maison’s unique balance of design and savoir-faire.”

Each extrait has its own character. What inspired the names and olfactory identities?

YJ: “Each Extrait embodies a distinct facet of presence and character. Carios takes its name from the Greek karfi, meaning ‘nail,’ and conveying grounded power. It reimagines the classic fougère through a modern lens, with red mandarin, thyme and tonka bean creating a magnetic trail. Eragon symbolizes strength and destiny—a blend of light and depth built around cinnamon, patchouli, and vanilla, resulting in a radiant, ambered warmth. Derived from Latin, Valero means ‘strong’ or ‘brave,’ reflecting assured, understated elegance. Lavender, Bourbon geranium and sandalwood blend in harmony to capture motion and grace.”

Parfums de Marly Valero Extrait de Parfum

Why we love it: This fantastic fougère is my favorite of the trio. For the uninitiated, a fougère is one of perfumery’s classic families, built around crisp, herbaceous and citrusy aromatic notes, evoking the OG Italian barbershop vibes. Valero reimagines that tradition in a sophisticated and deeply textured way. It opens with a bright burst of bergamot and cédrat before revealing a lavender heart that’s herbaceous and a tad musky. Geranium bourbon adds a floral lift, while cypress and nutmeg bring a touch of spice. As it dries down, patchouli and sandalwood create an ambery base that grounds it. Valero feels like a modern classic: fresh, spicy, woody, and just a touch sweet—a scent that smells as gentlemanly as it looks.

Key Notes: Bergamot, Cédrat, Juniper, Lavender, Bourbon Geranium, Cypress, Nutmeg, Patchouli Coeur, Sandalwood, Ambrox

Parfums de Marly Eragon Extrait de Parfum

Why we love it: Eragon is the provocateur of the bunch, and if elevated amber and boozy vanilla sound like your vibe, this one’s your sophisticated winter warmer. It opens with a bright spark of bergamot and mandarin before giving way to the spice of cardamom and cinnamon. A touch of cypriol adds smoky depth, while leather, tonka bean, vanilla and patchouli wrap it all in warmth. The leather note takes center stage, weaving through a subtly boozy base that feels heady without ever getting too tipsy. Lush, warming, and just a touch animalic, Eragon is an amber-gourmand built for evenings that call for a bit of moody panache.

Key Notes: Bergamot, Pink Peppercorn, Cardamom, Mandarin, Cinnamon, Davana, Cypriol, Leather, Tonka Bean, Vanilla Bean, Patchouli

Parfums de Marly Carios Extrait de Parfum

Why we love it: Where Eragon leans spicy and sultry and Valero fresh and fougère, Carios plays it sweet and a little coy. It opens with a lively burst of citrus and spice (bergamot, mandarin and saffron) before softening into heart notes of geranium and thyme for an herbaceous lift. The base of cedarwood, earthy vetiver and tonka bean adds warmth and polish, blending ambery, spicy and sweet tones into a radiant day-to-date composition. Of the trio, it’s the most distinctive, and you’ll need to be into sweeter colognes for it to click, but those who do will find a rich, amber-forward scent with projection and longevity to spare.

Key Notes: Bergamot, Pink Peppercorn, Mandarin, Saffron, Geranium, Red Thyme, Black Pepper, Cedarwood, Ambroxan, Vetiver, Roasted Tonka Bean