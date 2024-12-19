The 16 Best Colognes of 2024

2024 has been a stellar year for fragrance launches. The olfactory community embraced bold scents, with trends leaning more powerful and expressive (looking at you, beast mode colognes). Once-fringe fragrance families like gourmands, ouds and boozy accords entered the mainstream while woodsy scents got experimental. Unique notes (like the gravestone accord below) were artfully used in fantastic compositions. That’s not to say citruses or florals are going anywhere — they’re timeless. But what’s clear is that guys are more discerning and apt to try exceptional scents. How we present ourselves is about uniqueness. The indie fragrance boom from over a decade ago is now at the center of the scent world, influencing Parisian luxury houses and mass-name brands alike. The year’s best colognes have a defining trait: they are distinct. The days of department store monotony and alcohol-laden sameness are fading while fragrance houses create unique, complex scent pyramids or focus on aromatic simplicity. Everyone is doing their own thing, or at least trying to, and as with any art form, that creates great compositions.

Fragrances in 2024 can be defined by a few overarching trends: bigger, bolder colognes; a savvier fragrance community and the continued rise of indie scents. The era of subtle, classic colognes has given way to head-turning fragrances. “This was the year of the power scent,” says Dustin Lujan of luxury perfumery Osswald NYC. “The fragrances are bold, audacious and boisterously strong, earning the name ‘beast mode scents,’ and this trend will only intensify in 2025.” At the same time, and as with anything, social media has supercharged the conversation. Colognes are a global conversation and fragrance fanatics swap notes (literally), share opinions and develop a sharper nose for quality.

“Fragrance is the new club,” Lujan explains. “There’s no drink minimum — just friendships, evolving palates and an ability to distinguish good from bad, quality from synthetic.” And the niche scent movement shows no signs of slowing down. Major players are launching indie-inspired lines and sub-brands with more unique, artisanal vibes. “Big-name brands are becoming niche,” says Lujan. “It’s not a bad thing — it just proves that indie is in, and I’m here for the uniqueness.”

We’ve curated a list of 16 colognes, the best of 2024, that warrant a spot in your rotation, make excellent gifts and might even become your new signature scent. With a mix of luxury stalwarts, indie houses and mass-accessible brands creating gourmands to citrus to oud, there’s something for everyone. These fragrances are distinct, and smell damn good, with many destined to become modern classics.

The Best Colognes of 2024

Best Oud – Maison Crivelli Oud Stallion Extrait Oud is having a moment. Its rich, woodsy and distinct aroma — long celebrated for its complexity — is finally gaining traction in the U.S., paralleling the shift toward bolder, longer-lasting scents. This year has seen many remarkable takes on oud, but we’re spotlighting a luxe insider cologne with a tip from Osswald NYC: Maison Crivelli’s Oud Stallion. This new Parisian house is becoming known for intricately crafted scents that transport you to a scene. This cologne captures the essence of oud wood while attending a horse race, blending sweet agarwood oud with saffron, cardamom, rose, leather, patchouli and cedar. The result is a stunning contrast of smoky, spicy leather and the sweet depth of agarwood. Along with its art deco, apothecary-inspired bottle, it’s a perfect invitation into artisanal oud. buy here: $340

Best Gourmand – Arquiste Almond Suede Niche Luxe darlings, Arquiste delivered a decadent gourmand in 2024 that’s been making its way on every Best of the Year list — and for a good reason. Inspired by Medieval Andalusia, the city of Córdoba and traditional almond sweets, Almond Suede opens with pink peppercorn, bergamot and honeycomb. As it evolves, saffron, orange oil and Spanish cistus take the stage before settling into a rich base of vanilla and French pine tar. Almond and suede dominate the composition, resulting in a sweet, warm and indulgent aroma that feels like your favorite dessert — decadent yet grounded by the richness of leather. Gourmands aren’t for everyone, but if sipping amaretto at your favorite café while wrapped in a suede bomber jacket sounds like your vibe, this fragrance is a must-try. buy here: $205

Best Woods (Resinous) Cologne – Tom Ford Black Lacquer Tom Ford delivered several standout scents this year, and Black Lacquer is one of them. Featuring a vinyl record accord (yes, you can actually sense that vibe from the first spritz), this fragrance is as intriguing as it sounds. Notes of rum, ink and black pepper lead into soft peony florals layered over ebony wood and olibanum, creating a seductive, mysterious, almost inky profile. It’s not for everyone (what cologne is?), yet for those who love woodsy scents and are intrigued by a spicy, resinous accents, this will hit all the right notes. Presented in a smoky, luxe version of the iconic Tom Ford bottle, Black Lacquer invites you to put on a record, pour a highball and enjoy its unique, woodsy allure. buy here: $255 – $1350

Best Liquor Accord – Kilian Old Fashioned Boozy colognes are having a moment, and no one embodies that trend quite like Parisian house Kilian. The brand’s standout 2024 release, Old Fashioned, is an olfactory homage to Scottish whisky. But this isn’t just any whisky fragrance; Kilian’s signature touch transports you to the Scottish Highlands and a fireside in a grand estate. The scent opens with wheat absolute and davana, which gradually settle into a base of cedarwood essence and tolu balm, creating a rich, herbal, spicy amber fragrance. With a whisky-inspired note, hints of sweet orange, and a woodsy barrel aroma, this scent is a must-have for fans of liquor accords and a no-brainer for Kilian devotees. buy here: $275

Best Verdant / Green Cologne – D.S. & Durga Big Sur Eucalyptus If you’ve stepped into any hip Brooklyn apartment or record store, there’s a good chance you’ve caught a whiff of Big Sur After the Rain. This cult-favorite candle evokes the feeling of standing in a foggy California grove with its blend of redwoods, conifers and eucalyptus. After requests from devotees, D.S. & Durga reinterpreted the scent as a limited-edition fragrance in 2023, which sold out instantly. Now, fragrance fanatics can rejoice — Big Sur Eucalyptus became a permanent offering in 2024. It opens with wet woods and eucalyptus, transitions into cardamom and rosemary heart notes, and settles into a base of cypress and dry leaves. Balmy, green, woody and spicy, it’s one of the unique indie scents you’ll want to gatekeep, though you’ll inevitably smell it on tastemakers from here on in. buy here: $210 – $300

Best Fougère – Aesop Virere Aesop, known for its striking packaging as much as its high-quality, distinctive scents, has delivered a standout fresh cologne with Virere. A complete departure from the heady, incense-rich Ouranon released this past summer, Virere is a green, verdant scent that opens with galbanum — adding a sweet, woodsy depth — balanced by bright bergamot. As it dries down, notes of green tea, cedar and hay emerge, creating an aromatic and herbaceous profile with fig-like sweetness and warm, woodsy undertones. Imagine sipping green tea under an orange tree beside a haystack in late summer — that’s the essence Virere captures, bringing its refreshing greenery to any occasion, year-round. buy here: $160

Best Everyday Cologne – YSL MYSLF Liquor-inspired notes were big this year, and YSL’s MYSLF Le Parfum is another standout within this category. IH’s very own EIC, Mike Conklin, brought this very wearable cologne to my attention. The fragrance opens with a bold mix of spicy vanilla bourbon — two trending notes — paired with black pepper for a bit of edge. A bright orange blossom emerges as it dries down, balancing the warmth with a touch of citrus freshness. Picture the vibe of a peppery-woody candle softened by sweet florals and wrapped in a vanilla cloud. The result? A cologne that’s equally woodsy, citrusy, spicy and boozy — a perfectly balanced cocktail. While complex, it remains effortlessly wearable as an everyday spritzer, taking you from the office into the night. buy here: $180

Best Woodsy (Floral) – Byredo Desert Dawn Byredo plays by its own olfactory rules, and Desert Dawn, new from 2024, is no exception. While it might belong in the woodsy family, it’s more of a vibe than a scent — imagine standing on the edge of a dry desert as the sun rises, a soft vegetal breeze drifting by, carrying hints of sweet rose and warm cardamom spice. A heart of sandalwood and cedarwood keeps the fragrance grounded, while smoky vetiver adds depth, and nuanced papyrus lends it dry, smoky, leathery tones. Yet the florals shine through, softening the edges. Desert Dawn captures the essence of desert air — woody, floral, and effortlessly sensual — proving once again that Byredo knows how to bottle a mood. buy here: $225

Best Unique Note – Curatrix 6 Feet Under The indie fragrance boom has unleashed a wave of wildly unique notes, from animalistic to outer space — if you can imagine it, a perfumer is likely trying it capture it. One brand that caught my attention is Curatrix, a U.S.-based olfactory provocateur that grounds many of its scents in film noir. Osswald NYC introduced me to 6 Feet Under, an exemplary and intoxicating creation featuring a Wet Gravestone Accord. Don’t let the name scare you — this scent leans into a damp and unexpectedly beautiful earthiness. Along with bergamot, violet leaf, oakmoss, and amber, the composition is anything but morbid — and definitely not basic. As Lujan puts it, “The Wet Gravestone Accord is an incredible feat, done by swabbing actual wet gravestones. The result is surprisingly pleasant — wet, green and mineralic.” buy here: $190

Best Solar Fragrance – Trudon Isla A solar fragrance captures the essence of sunshine, fresh air and light — bright, warm and uplifting — and is often centered around citrus notes but not limited to them. Parisian house Trudon has become as celebrated for its colognes as for its iconic candles, and Isla is a standout solar composition for 2024. Inspired by the citrus groves of the Mediterranean, it opens with vibrant notes of bergamot, grapefruit and lemon tree, balanced by a heart of rosemary and crisp, fresh mint. A vetiver, amber and musk base adds depth and elegance. Designed to mirror the glow of summer light, the bottle is stunning, featuring a radiant yellow gradient rising from the base, capped with matte satin white. Complex, fresh and elegant, Isla is a masterclass in solar fragrances — perfect for elevating any formal summer evening. buy here: $260

Best Vanilla Accord- Ranger Station Speak Easy There’s a reason Ranger Station consistently earns a spot on cologne lists alongside luxury heavy hitters triple the price. The Nashville-based fragrance house unapologetically owns its vibe, and its devoted fanbase swears by its wearable, well-crafted colognes, each with a distinct indie edge. You know what you’re getting with Ranger Station (Santalum, a cult favorite, costs far less than other Santal-inspired offerings), but the house still surprises. I’m not usually a vanilla fan, but I’ll rock their 2024 release, Speak Easy. The vanilla accord leans boozy, blending with cedar, sandalwood and musk. It’s a scent that feels like a night out with friends — not the debaucherous variety, but one where stories are shared and memories are made around a warm fireplace, with a bit of vanilla bourbon, of course. buy here: $122

Best Amber Fragrance – Perfumehead La La Love Perfumehead is easily one of the most exciting indie luxury fragrance houses on the scene right now (just check out our profile). Their multifaceted and cinematic colognes tell an olfactory story, evolving beautifully from the first spritz to the dry down. While their newly released roll-on oils, available in hero scents like Cosmic Cowboy’s musky woods, are tempting to spotlight, we must call out their exemplary 2024 release: La La Love. This seductive, amber-heavy scent weaves together notes of cognac, saffron, incense, vanilla and smoked amber, creating an opulent fragrance fit for the quintessential L.A. scenester and heady fragrance fans alike. It’s a scent for someone out on a debaucherous adventure all night yet still smells impossibly refined and mysterious the morning after. buy here: $250

An Icon Reimagined – Creed Absolu Aventus Few fragrances command the staying power or influence of Creed’s iconic Aventus. Its regal blend of vetiver, citrus and woods is intoxicating and timeless — a foolproof cologne for any occasion that demands a touch of polish. Universally admired, it’s a scent that effortlessly makes its way to guys’ medicine cabinets — even for those with a slight interest in luxury colognes. Despite its widespread success, Aventus has remarkably avoided oversaturation. So, when Creed announced the anticipated return of Aventus Absolu this October, the buzz was warranted. This limited-edition release pays homage to the original’s signature notes while introducing a fresh twist: grapefruit’s vibrant energy takes center stage, accompanied by pineapple and smoky Haitian vetiver. The result is a refined reinvention that stays true to the classic formula yet feels distinctly unique — very much in keeping with Aventus’s ethos. buy here: $565

Best Musk (Fresh) Cologne – Maison Francis Kurkdjian APOM Francis Kurkdjian, one of the most celebrated perfumers of our time (hello 540 Baccarat Rouge, the omnipresent socialite signature), is a legend amongst olfactory aficionados who appreciate his outside-the-box takes on aquatics, musk and woods. His scents strike that rare balance of being effortlessly wearable yet undeniably distinctive. For 2024 Kurkjian sought to merge his APOM pour Homme and femme into one captivating scent. “These are two perfumes emanating from a single olfactory matrix that combines lavender and orange blossom over a sweet amber base,” explains Kurkdjian. “For the new APOM, I took the best of both: the sunny sensuality and the elegant addictiveness.” The result? A fresh, musky, citrus-amber creation with sophistication and sensuality to spare. buy here: $245

Best Leather Cologne – Boss Bottled Absolu Boss had an impressive year, elevating the brand’s profile by putting artisanal spins on its accessible scents while staying true to its DNA. A standout? BOSS Bottled Absolu. This is an approachable take on leather — great for those who might shy away from the smokier, more intense interpretations. Leather and incense set the tone, leading into a heart of patchouli and myrrh absolute, grounded by a base of cedarwood and a subtle hint of fruit. The result is a woody-spicy fragrance with a distinctive sweetness from plum. Though not listed, a slightly boozy vanilla undertone adds warmth. Mysterious and moody, this highly concentrated scent is ideal for cooler months. buy here: $150

Best Citrus Cologne – Parfums de Marly Perseus Perseus by Parfums de Marly captures the magic of golden-hour sunshine in a sophisticated citrus blend. Bright top notes of bergamot, grapefruit and blackcurrant open a regal citrus freshness that leads to a heart of vetiver, green mandarin and geranium, delivering green, earthy tones. The base deepens with cashmere wood’s warmth and sensuality, while a touch of ambergris adds a subtle marine nuance. It’s a masterful balance of contrasts — sunny and citrusy yet fresh and sensual, green yet aquatic. A morning spritz will seamlessly carry you from winter into spring, leaving a trail of compliments in its wake. buy here: $260