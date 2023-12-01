When in Doubt, Gift Her Athleisure From Alo

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

You’ve certainly seen cult athleisure staple Alo draped across your Instagram feed. The brand has long been an influencer and celebrity favorite, with devotees ranging from Taylor Swift to Jimmy Butler. The athletic apparel brand, which in recent years has expanded into menswear, is far more than a yogi-centric outfitter, though. As it turns out, comfortable, breathable and movement-forward clothes make for good athleisure, period. Especially given the attention to detail Alo puts into their designs. (Still not sold? Read our full review of the LA-based activewear brand here.)

Alo has personally become an athleisure favorite of mine. The wares are always stylishly on point, and performance-wise, they’re equipped to handle a variety of workouts, from more lowkey pilates classes to my sweatiest hot yoga sessions. And I’ll bet the woman in your life has been eyeing up a piece or two from the brand’s expansive catalog.

If you’re still racking your brain for a gift to give her this year, look no further than Alo. You can’t go wrong with any of the brand’s workout gear, wellness products, cold-weather staples and athleisure — all of which you can shop right here — or peruse our top gifting picks below.

Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer This on-trend cropped puffer jacket provides medium-level warmth and protection in inclement weather. If there’s one item to buy from this list, I’d recommend this. Alo Yoga : $198

Alo Yoga Magnesium Spray Magnesium is a popular sleep aid often available in the form of powders, gummies and capsules. Alo put the mineral, along with some soothing aromatherapy oils and antioxidants, into a spray bottle for quick relaxation. Just spray the magnesium mix onto the skin and massage it in before bed and allow the mineral to get to work. Buy it now : $48

Alo Moves You probably didn’t know Alo has an at-home workout platform. Alo Moves offers a heap of yoga, meditation, pilates, HIIT and strength training classes. I began using the service during the pandemic, but even now that I’m back in the gym, I regularly use the app during weight lifting or other floor-based exercises. It’s like having a personal trainer in your back pocket. Gift unlimited access to thousands of classes with a 6- or 12-month gift card. Buy it now : $78 – $130