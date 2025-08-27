Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

Take It From a Woman: It’s Okay. Reach for the Shacket.

Temperatures are below normal for this time of year, and I’ve never felt more elated

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
August 27, 2025 11:58 am EDT
InsideHook/Getty

For me, a “good” summer is measured by a few variables. How often was I able to get to the beach? Did I achieve a sun-kissed tan? How many hours did I spend drinking outdoors, preferably next to a body of water? Did I make it onto a boat? All of these factors are dependent, of course, on another crucial component of a grade-A summer: the weather. 

By these metrics, Summer 2025 has been a bust. Hotter-than-average temperatures scorched most of the United States. Here in the Northeast, we experienced multiple heatwaves interspersed with showers, thunderstorms and flash flooding. Basically, when I wasn’t being suffocated by 103 real-feel heat, I was dodging mysterious puddles of water filled with god-knows-what on my commute to work. My hair was in a permanent state of frizz, and my personal style took a backseat. In extreme heat, looking fashionable is not my top priority; rather, it’s trying not to pass out on the train or overheat on the sidewalk. I hate wishing away the seasons, but the slog of June and July has me eager for cooler weather. 

Thankfully, though, late August has delivered some reprieve. Today, I stepped out of my apartment to 69-degree weather, blue skies and a light breeze. I was able to put on a pair of jeans. I’ve never felt more elated to commute to work. 

We are living in what New Yorkers like to call “False Fall.” (This comes after “Hell’s Front Porch” and before “Second Summer,” until we finally reach “Actual Fall,” as foretold by this viral meme.)

Fake Fall makes end-of-summer dressing difficult. Despite noticeably cooler temperatures, it still feels overzealous to reach for a jacket. The official end of summer isn’t until Sept. 22. Surely a layer is premature? 

Well, I disagree with my own hypothetical qualm. As climate change continues to wreak havoc season to season, those blissful 60- and 70-degree days become increasingly rare. So when they present themselves, you should absolutely reach for that lightweight layer if you feel a lone T-shirt isn’t satisfactory. Of course, you don’t want something too heavy. (It is still summer, after all.) I’d recommend going with a shirt jacket.

Also known as a shacket, the hybrid layer is the best piece of transitional wear you can own. That’s because the shacket combines the lightweight feel and slim look of a button-down shirt with the warmth and weatherproofing of a real jacket. As InsideHook style editor Paolo Sandoval once described the garment, “It’s warm enough to deter chill, but not so stuffy that you’ll sweat through it if the sun comes out.”

It’s also one of the most versatile pieces in any man’s closet. You can easily throw it over a basic tee for a slightly more interesting, elevated layered look. Start wearing a shacket on these chillier end-of-summer mornings, then by fall you’ll have a handy layer you can wear on its own or underneath a heavier jacket for extra warmth. All in all, the shacket is a handsome, well-rounded article of clothing that’ll give you some serious bang for your buck. 

As summer winds down, now’s an opportune time to prep your closet for the seasons ahead. Start by adding a shacket or two. Below, I hand-picked a few of my favorite shirt jackets, you, a man, should sport this season and next. 

Quince Double-Brushed Stretch Overshirt Jacket
Quince Double-Brushed Stretch Overshirt Jacket
Buy Here : $50

At just $50, Quince’s lightweight overshirt is a great affordable option. The cotton-canvas layer has been double-brushed on both sides for ultimate comfort and softness.

Flint and Tinder Linen Chore Coat
Flint and Tinder Linen Chore Coat
Buy Here : $198 $138

Huckberry knows how to make a solid shirt jacket. The retailer’s in-house brand, Flint and Tinder, reworked a workwear classic, turning it into an unlined, breathable, linen-cotton blend layer you can throw on top of your favorite tee or sport comfortably under a blazer.

Taylor Stitch The Shop Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Shop Shirt
Buy Here : $178

Another workwear staple, Taylor Stitch built The Shop Shirt from 100% organic cotton with a sturdy, plain-weave construction. Note: This jacket is on the heavier side, so if you’re in search of a sturdier fall layer, I’d lean towards this option.

Everlane Utility Shirt Jacket
Everlane Utility Shirt Jacket
Buy Here : $148

Everlane’s take on the shacket features a relaxed fit with vintage military-inspired utility pockets. It’s as functional as it is stylish, and while it’s available in three handsome colors, I’m quite taken with the Aged Brass choice.

Cos Relaxed Cotton Overshirt
Cos Relaxed Cotton Overshirt
Buy Here : $149

A clean-cut shacket crafted from premium Pima cotton.

Todd Snyder Denim Overshirt
Todd Snyder Denim Overshirt
Buy Here : $248

It’s not time yet for a full-on jean jacket, so this denim overshirt should suffice in the meantime.

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Buy Here: $168

You know what is sexy? Cozying up with a man who’s wearing a rugged lumberjack-style plaid flannel.

AG Jeans Elias Suede Shirt Jacket
AG Jeans Elias Suede Shirt Jacket
Buy Here : $750

You should be wearing more suede this fall. Solve that problem with this luxury number.

Leisure > Style
InsideHook's Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

