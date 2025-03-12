Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

Take It From a Woman: This Spring, Consider the Crewneck Sweatshirt

Including 14 great options to choose from

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
March 12, 2025 10:21 am EDT
Two men in crewneck sweatshirts
The easiest spring layer.
Getty/InsideHook

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I was sitting at a cafe in New Zealand last week when a parade of crewneck sweatshirt-clad guys walked in. Usually, when I see a group of dudes are all wearing the same outfit — like corporate bros grabbing Cava bowls in their matching Patagonia vests or the ubiquitous white-sneaker-and-technical-pant combo — it isn’t exactly visually stimulating, nor does it communicate that you have any sense of individual style. However, my disdain for basic male outfits was absent in that New Zealand breakfast spot that day. Instead, I found the crewneck sweatshirt, paired with jeans or baggy trousers, to be an appropriate and fashionable outfit for the occasion. 

I should emphasize that these weren’t raggedy, worn-out crewneck sweatshirts you might throw on before the gym, but crisp-looking pullovers. Crewnecks with embroidered logos and a slightly oversized fit. Or, just a classic navy or beige sweatshirt constructed of heavy or mid-weight fleece. A crewneck that’s elevated in terms of fabric and design. We’re going for more of a Harrison Ford at Cannes vibe, not a Rocky Balboa sweat-soaked post-workout

Recently, I made the case for upgrading your lounge pants, so naturally, it’s time to pay attention to the top half. Although, unlike a pair of sweats that might only come into contact with your couch, a sweatshirt is going to see the light of day, so you might as well invest in a high-quality, style-forward piece. 

“Comfort is key, but that doesn’t mean sacrificing style,” says Caroline Maguire, Senior Fashion Director for online retailer Shopbop. “When men wear well-made, thoughtfully designed loungewear, not only do they feel good physically, but they exude confidence and ease. The shift toward casual-yet-polished dressing is here to stay.” 

As long as you style it correctly, the crewneck sweater is suitable attire for virtually any activity — grabbing a coffee, date night, meeting friends for drinks or going into the office (if your workplace dress code allows it). 

“For casual errands, a crewneck looks great with khakis or matching sweatpants, topped off with a nylon bomber jacket for an effortless, put-together vibe,” offers Maguire. 

“If you’re heading out with friends, you can elevate the look by layering a button-down underneath and pairing it with well-fitted denim,” she adds. “For a smart-casual setting, opting for a structured crewneck in a luxe fabric with tailored trousers and minimalist sneakers adds a refined touch while keeping things comfortable.” 

That said, there are limits. “Black-tie events are definitely not the place for a sweatshirt. That’s a hard no!” Maguire notes.

Overall, the crewneck sweatshirt strikes the perfect balance of comfort and refinement, making it one of the more multifaceted and wearable garments in your wardrobe. 

 “It serves as a versatile alternative to a crewneck sweater or button-down, offering the ease of a casual piece with a polished edge. The appeal lies in its ability to be dressed up or down effortlessly — whether layered over a tee for a relaxed vibe or paired with tailored pieces for a more elevated look,” says Maguire. “The right sweatshirt, especially one with a premium feel and substantial weight, adds a sense of structure and sophistication while maintaining ultimate wearability.”

If you’re unsure what constitutes an appropriate crewneck style, with the help of Maguire, I’ve rounded up a few reputable options below. Just be wary: Your snazzy new sweatshirt might become someone else’s favorite layer. 

“A great crewneck sweatshirt is a staple for men, and, honestly, I love borrowing them from my husband for that effortless oversized look,” adds Maguire. “Whether solid or printed, you really can’t go wrong. It’s one of those versatile pieces that works for everyone.”

Carhartt WIP Chase Crewneck Sweatshirt
Carhartt WIP Chase Crewneck Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $98
Madewell Woodland Reverse Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Madewell Woodland Reverse Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $88
Alo Chill Crew Neck Pullover
Alo Chill Crew Neck Pullover
Buy Here : $98
Lululemon Steady State Crew
Lululemon Steady State Crew
Buy Here : $98
Tracksmith The Running Class Crew
Tracksmith The Running Class Crew
Buy Here : $130
Flint and Tinder Midweight Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt
Flint and Tinder Midweight Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $98
Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Relaxed Crewneck
Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Relaxed Crewneck
Buy Here : $95
Nike Club Fleece Men’s Oversized French Terry Crew
Nike Club Fleece Men’s Oversized French Terry Crew
Buy Here : $70
Noah Fleece Classic Crewneck
Noah Fleece Classic Crewneck
Buy Here : $158
Buck Mason Welterweight Double V Crew Sweatshirt
Buck Mason Welterweight Double V Crew Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $138
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Crew Sweatshirt
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Crew Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $60
Heavyweight Gap Logo Sweatshirt
Heavyweight Gap Logo Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $70 $34
Nicholas Daley Reggae Klub Sweatshirt
Nicholas Daley Reggae Klub Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $330
Fear Of God Fleece Crewneck
Fear Of God Fleece Crewneck
Buy Here : $100

Leisure > Style
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

