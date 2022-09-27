Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Culture > Design

Everything at Brooklinen Is 25% Off

Don't miss this once-a-year sale on bedding and bathroom essentials

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated April 17, 2025 11:21 am EDT
Time for a bedding refresh.
Time for a bedding refresh.
Brooklinen

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The easiest way to add some character to your space? Upgrade your bedding. Now’s an opportune time to separate yourself from the spooky navy blue sheet pack. We’re entering spring and summer, which means warmer hues, fun patterns and different textures that create an entirely different (and more welcoming) vibe in your space. If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to give your linen closet a quick update, look no further than Brooklinen’s Anniversary Sale, where everything from the Brooklyn-based bedding brand is 25% off.

This means you can save on the brand’s best-selling sheets and bedding, spa-like bath towels, comfortable loungewear, scented candles and so much more. (If you’re a particularly hot sleeper, this might be a good time to invest in some breathable linen bedding.)

Review: With Marlow, Brooklinen Brings Its Bedding Magic to Pillows
Review: With Marlow, Brooklinen Brings Its Bedding Magic to Pillows
 The new sub-brand looks to take over another part of the sleep experience

So you’re in need of a little home refresh, this once-a-year sale is the prime time to do so. You can go ahead and shop the entire sale here, or see below for some of our top picks.

Brooklinen Classic Percale Duvet Set
Brooklinen Classic Percale Duvet Set
Buy Here : $248 $173
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Buy Here : $59 $44
Brooklinen Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Bundle
Brooklinen Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Bundle
buy here: $150 $105
Brooklinen Dreamweave Waffle Bed Blanket
Brooklinen Dreamweave Waffle Bed Blanket
Buy Here: $219 $164
Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set
buy here: $199 $149
Brooklinen Ultralight Bath Towels
Brooklinen Ultralight Bath Towels
Buy Here: $49 $22
Brooklinen Washed European Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Washed European Linen Core Sheet Set
buy here: $379 $284

Shop the entire sale here.

More Like This

The New York Times Custom Birthday Book, on a newspaper background
Why the New York Times Birthday Book Is the Best Gift I’ve Ever Given
Copy of The 100 Best American-Made Products
Copy of The 100 Best American-Made Products
Take It From a Woman: Your Spring Cleaning Guide to a Sexier Space
Take It From a Woman: Your Spring Cleaning Guide to a Sexier Space
Caraway Glass Airtight Storage Containers
Keep Your Pantry Neatly Organized With Caraway’s All-New Storage Containers

Culture > Design
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Save On Caraway’s All-New Storage Set
Save On Caraway’s All-New Storage Set

$320$245

Novesta Marathon Trail
Switch up Your Sneaker Game

$175$70

Outdoor Voices Relaxed Sweatpants
These Ultra-Soft Sweats Are Just $50

$88$50

Material’s Knife Trio Is $30 Off
Material’s Knife Trio Is $30 Off

$225$195

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

MRI scan showing brain activity. We take a look at the benefits creatine has on brain health.
This Is Your Brain on Creatine
a pink and green illustration of an equestrian on a horse with roses and horseshoes around it
How to Host the Ultimate Kentucky Derby Watch Party
a picture of brunch on a black and white table with a white x over it
Brunch Is Bullshit. Can Someone Please Just Give Me the Lunch Menu?
Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto Chrono; NOMOS Minimatik 39; Girard-Perregaux Laureato Absolute Aston
The Best Watches of March
The Pitt
Every Part of “The Pitt” Was Brilliant, Right Down to Dr. Robby’s Watch
Close-up of a woman sleeping with a smartwatch tracking her sleep data. Here's what the science says about sleep and aging.
What Does Sleep Have to Do With Aging? Everything.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Design, Right This Way

How to give the best Mother's Day gift this year.

How to Make This Mother’s Day Unforgettable

Time for a bedding refresh.

Everything at Brooklinen Is 25% Off

With help from lifestyle expert Preston Konrad, here's everything you need to know about maintaining a tidy space.

Take It From a Woman: Your Spring Cleaning Guide to a Sexier Space

All the cookware you need for less.

Sur La Table’s Semi-Annual Cookware Sale Is On

Explore More Design

Keep Reading

Surreal collage of older men playing chess in a pool, surfers riding waves, and a cyclist on a ski lift — representing different ways to access flow state.

Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?

A fishbone serving platter with two hors d'oeuvres and two beers

How to Pair Exceptional Food With Beer

Vacheron Constantin Solaris

Vacheron Constantin Just Released the World’s Most Complicated Wristwatch

Caraway Glass Airtight Storage Containers

Keep Your Pantry Neatly Organized With Caraway’s All-New Storage Containers