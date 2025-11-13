Wellness > Fitness

The Essential “Longevity Lift” That Everybody Skips

Suitcase carries supercharge the core. Here's the best way to pencil them in.

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
November 13, 2025 11:23 am EST
A woman carrying a kettlebell in the style of a suitcase carry.
Take a break from the farmer's carries — we're thinking unilaterally today.
Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Farmer’s carries get all the attention on fitness podcasts. Fireman’s carries get all the glory in combat challenges. But the humble suitcase carry deserves its day in the sun, too.

The lift is dynamite for strengthening the core and addressing imbalances in the body, like pelvis tilts and shoulder drops. We break down what it is, why it works wonders and how training the movement in the gym can help you accomplish everyday tasks for the long haul.

What’s a Suitcase Carry?

Chances are high you’ve performed one in the last couple days. The suitcase carry is a unilateral farmer’s carry. Instead of walking with kettlebells in both hands, you’re walking with one weight against just one side. The movement pops up a lot in everyday life:

  • Walking home with a single bag of groceries
  • Carrying a gym bag by its handle
  • Bringing a bag of trash outside
  • Lifting a bike onto a train
  • Heaving your surfboard to the water

And so on and so forth. By its very nature, a suitcase carry is off-kilter, teetering you towards one side. It feels sort of wrong. For instance, when I’m walking home from the store with one very full bag — wishing the weight was distributed across two bags for a simple farmer’s carry — I tend to resolve the issue by hugging the bag in both arms. That’s called a goblet carry, which is certainly useful in its own right, as it reinforces bodily symmetry and good posture.

But your other option is to welcome the suitcase carry. After all, some of the objects listed above don’t really lend themselves to a goblet carry. (Who wants to hug their trash?) And if you learn to intermittently switch hands every 30 seconds or so, a suitcase carry can convey big-time benefits.

A Guide to Sprinting After the Age of 30
A Guide to Sprinting After the Age of 30
 According to internet lore, there’s a point where adults never hit their max speed again. Let’s change the narrative.

The Quest for Functional Balance

When performing a suitcase carry — whether with a duffel bag on the sidewalk or a kettlebell in the gym — the same do’s and don’ts apply. You want to maintain a vertical spine and pull your shoulders back, ideally keeping them “packed” down. They’ll be keen to inch up towards your ears, just as your whole side will attempt to tilt towards the weight. Resist both by bracing your obliques, tightening your glutes and keeping your hips square. Minimize daylight — the weight should be brushing your thigh as you go.

It’s a deceptively simple prescription because as you’ve likely gathered by now, we all perform suitcase carries all the time (and the movement often features simultaneous challenges, like hauling ass up the subway stairs). We grit our teeth and get through these difficult little moments of the day, often sacrificing form to just be done with it.

But that casual dereliction has consequences. Over the years, our shoulder and trunk symmetry slowly spin out of whack, while the muscles that stabilize the pelvis grow uneven. For instance, if you perform unilateral loads, say, 75% of the time with your preferred hand, you’ve inadvertently created a side that’s simultaneously dominant and drooping in one direction.

Penciling It Into Your Strength Routine

Done right, functional exercise is a circular enterprise. If you pepper some suitcase carries into your gym routine, it’s really going to pay off next time you’re chugging through an airport or bringing leaves down the driveway. Which will keep you primed for your next gym session.

To get started, grab a single dumbbell or kettlebell and find at least 10 yards of continuous walking space. (You could also bring the exercise to a football field.) Start really light with the weight — it’s crucial you first “retrain” your relationship to the movement pattern before going for any records (think 25 to 40 pounds). Walk the full length, switch hands, walk back. Repeat.

Over time, aim to increase the weight and the distance. Here’s a great long-term goal, courtesy of a strength coach: the “three-minute suitcase carry test.” Walk with one-third of your body weight (for me, that’s nearly 60 pounds) in one hand, for up to three minutes at a time. That’s a pretty tough assignment. But think about what a cakewalk all of life’s carries would then feel in comparison.

Once you get to that level of weight and length, the hardest bit might be keeping your grip. As we’ve covered in the past, grip strength is closely associated with longevity. That’s mainly because people who can walk around with heavy things have healthy hearts and stronger bones — not to mention more independence as the years pile up. Plugging in suitcase carries now is an excellent bulwark against aging.

Finally, it’s worth integrating some mobility work to complement your suitcase carries. Strength without length often results in stiffness or pain. Consider this quadratus lumborum stretch and this oblique stretch to keep your lateral regions in fighting shape.

More Like This

The New Wave of Hybrid Fitness Racing Has Arrived
The New Wave of Hybrid Fitness Racing Has Arrived
A man performing air squats.
The “Daily 50” Is a Simple Routine That Builds Lean Strength
A triptych depicting various forms of grip strength.
You Really Want to Live Longer? Get a Grip.
The Perfect Workout Most of Us Will Never Even Try
The Perfect Workout Most of Us Will Never Even Try

Wellness > Fitness
Wellness
Tanner Garrity is a senior editor at InsideHook. Since joining the publication in 2017, he's covered wellness, travel, sports and pop culture. He currently writes InsideHook's wellness newsletter The Charge. Outside of the office, he enjoys...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Declaration of Love, painting by Frédéric Soulacroix (circa 19th century)
Women Think That Having a Boyfriend Is Embarrassing Now
Jimsonweed is a hardcore deliriant capable of triggering acute psychosis. It might be growing in your backyard.
The Most Dangerous Drug on Earth Is Growing in Your Garden
A man performing air squats.
The “Daily 50” Is a Simple Routine That Builds Lean Strength
Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in "All's Fair"
“All’s Fair” Debuted With a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, and It Completely Deserved It
Hooters location in The Villages, Florida
Is Hooters on the Verge of a Comeback?
From box breathing to Lion's Breath...these techniques will help you stay calm and carry on.
The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Gifts that are cozy and warm from our favorite estate.

You Should Be Gifting Flamingo Estate’s Unique Home Goods This Holiday Season

A woman carrying a kettlebell in the style of a suitcase carry.

The Essential “Longevity Lift” That Everybody Skips

An eggplant with needles sticking in it.

The Men Getting Penis and Scrotum Filler 

Scott Galloway next to a cover of his book.

A Male Therapist’s Take on Scott Galloway’s New Book

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week