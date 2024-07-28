Culture

An International Group of Police Dogs Is Helping Patrol the Paris Olympics

Including canines from the US and UAE

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 28, 2024 2:28 pm
Paris police dog
Police dogs are helping out with this year's Olympics.
Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

This year, the Summer Olympics is bringing together some of the world’s best at their chosen discipline in the city of Paris. And in this case, we’re not talking about the athletes. Instead, the local police have brought in a number of police dogs from all over the world to help keep the City of Light safe. Call it an international effort to protect an international effort, perhaps, or a gold medal winner in the category of very good dogs.

This week, Gothamist’s Bahar Ostadan reported that a complement of bomb-sniffing dogs from the NYPD recently traveled to France to assist with Olympic security. According to this report, the French government hired the dogs for the event, and covered the cost of their travel expenses from the U.S. to France as well.

As one expert in the subject of police dogs pointed out, this is not an everyday occurrence. “It’s rare that we send our dogs internationally,” John Pappas — who previously headed the canine unit for NYPD’s transit department — told Gothamist.

That said, the NYPD isn’t the only organization with dogs heading to Paris this year. As Mashable’s Nilofer Khan revealed this week, a group of police dogs from the United Arab Emirates is also on the scene in Paris to assist with the competition’s security.

Protest Posters Targeting Toyota Debut at Paris Olympics
Protest Posters Targeting Toyota Debut at Paris Olympics
 The protest campaign has also popped up in other French cities

This isn’t the only high-profile sporting event where police dogs from the UAE have had a presence. Earlier this year at the UAE Tour, cyclist Mark Cavendish had a memorable interaction with a couple of police dogs. For those seeking a reprise of that viral moment, Cavendish won’t be competing in this year’s Summer Games — but he will be on the scene in Paris.

More Like This

Paris, France, where the 2024 Summer Olympics will be held. According to luxury travel agencies, there is lackluster demand for travel to the Olympics among wealthy Americans.
Wealthy Travelers Seemingly Uninterested in Being in Paris for Olympics
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
There Was a Substantial Doping Scandal at the Tokyo Olympics
The Olympic rings on display in Tokyo.
Does the World Need an Olympics Without Drug Testing?
Michael Phelps kissing an Olympic gold medal. Would the record-breaking swimmer even medal in today's Olympics?
Would Michael Phelps Medal in Today’s Olympics?

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A bottlenose dolphin in captivity at an aquarium with a person looking into the tank
Bottled-Up Bottlenoses: The Ugly Truth Behind Our Love of Dolphins
Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2
Review: Jabra Drops an Excellent Upgrade to Our Favorite Earbuds
Maasai warriors running across the grasslands of East Africa. We visited them at Chem Chem Safari Lodge in Tanzania.
Running Lessons From the Fittest People on the Planet
Chez Jay is a quintessential dive bar and king among West side establishments
The Best Dive Bars in LA
The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, which features a split rear window design
Chevy’s Mind-Boggling ZR1 Has a Feature Not Seen on a Corvette Since 1963
Four places to visit outside of the big three
Don’t Miss These Incredible Overlooked Destinations in Japan

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Edward Burke speaks to the media

How One Man Became the Hamptons' Go-To Defense Attorney

Paris police dog

An International Group of Police Dogs Is Helping Patrol the Paris Olympics

Neil Young Archives

A New Neil Young Archival Release Revisits His 1970s and 1980s Work

Paris Olympics

What Makes an Olympic Athlete Change Their Citizenship?

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours