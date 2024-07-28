This year, the Summer Olympics is bringing together some of the world’s best at their chosen discipline in the city of Paris. And in this case, we’re not talking about the athletes. Instead, the local police have brought in a number of police dogs from all over the world to help keep the City of Light safe. Call it an international effort to protect an international effort, perhaps, or a gold medal winner in the category of very good dogs.



This week, Gothamist’s Bahar Ostadan reported that a complement of bomb-sniffing dogs from the NYPD recently traveled to France to assist with Olympic security. According to this report, the French government hired the dogs for the event, and covered the cost of their travel expenses from the U.S. to France as well.



As one expert in the subject of police dogs pointed out, this is not an everyday occurrence. “It’s rare that we send our dogs internationally,” John Pappas — who previously headed the canine unit for NYPD’s transit department — told Gothamist.



That said, the NYPD isn’t the only organization with dogs heading to Paris this year. As Mashable’s Nilofer Khan revealed this week, a group of police dogs from the United Arab Emirates is also on the scene in Paris to assist with the competition’s security.

This isn’t the only high-profile sporting event where police dogs from the UAE have had a presence. Earlier this year at the UAE Tour, cyclist Mark Cavendish had a memorable interaction with a couple of police dogs. For those seeking a reprise of that viral moment, Cavendish won’t be competing in this year’s Summer Games — but he will be on the scene in Paris.