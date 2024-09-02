Culture > Sports

Olympian Toby Roberts Is Sparking Interest in Climbing in the U.K.

It's part of a larger global trend

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 2, 2024 3:32 pm
Toby Roberts at the 2024 Olympics
Toby Roberts competes during the men's boulder & lead final of sport climbing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Gao Jing/Xinhua via Getty Images

Not every Olympic gold medal is won by an athlete who can spark a surge of interest in their sport of choice. There are some athletes and some sports where there’s a pleasure to be taken in simply watching a great athlete attempt something that looks impossible — and succeed in doing so. But there’s also a related phenomenon, that of spectators watching a great athlete do their thing and thinking, “Hey, that looks like fun.” And in this case, Toby Roberts’s gold medal win in Paris this summer has promoted a surge in interest in climbing in the U.K.

That’s the big takeaway from a recent article by The Observer‘s Kate McCusker. As McCusker reports, a number of climbing centers across the U.K. are seeing an uptick in interest in the wake of Roberts’s performance. There are a number of factors at work here, including the fact that he’s the first male British climber to qualify for the Olympics. And, as befits an athlete who hasn’t yet turned 20, much of the interest in climbing covered in The Observer‘s article has come from a younger generation of athletes.

Other climbing enthusiasts, young and old, also testified as to the increasing popularity of their chosen sport. “It’s cool that my friends now know the name of a climber,” the 11-year-old climber Oliver Scott told The Observer. “Before he got gold they didn’t know many.”

The Face of Free Solo Reveals the Most “Freaking Awesome” National Parks for Climbing
The Face of Free Solo Reveals the Most “Freaking Awesome” National Parks for Climbing
 Alex Honnold’s epic climb of El Capitan took place in Yosemite National Park

The growth in popularity for the sport can also be seen as part of a global increase in climbing — though as Samuel Long noted at INDY Week earlier this year, the U.K. was also home to one of the first indoor climbing faciltiies, which opened its doors in 1968. Long also cited data to the effect that climbing gyms have grown by 76% from 2014 to 2023 in the U.S. If Roberts’s medal accelerates that on the other side of the Atlantic, who knows what heights that industry might reach?

More Like This

A complete beginner's guide to rock climbing in 2022
A Beginner’s Guide to Rock Climbing
High Point University
From Concierges to Climbing Walls, Elite Colleges Are Upping Their Amenities Game
A still from the new climbing documentary "The Sanctity of Space," from Renan Ozturk and Freddie Wilkinson
A Harrowing Climbing Documentary Is the Inspiration for a New Luxury Travel Experience
Alex Honnold of Oscar Winner “Free Solo” Takes Climbing to New Heights
Alex Honnold of Oscar Winner “Free Solo” Takes Climbing to New Heights

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Warren Beatty and Elizabeth Taylor laying in bed in the film The Only Game in Town
Take It From a Woman: A Guide to One-Night Stand Etiquette 
A group practicing Tai Chi on a cold day in a New York City park.
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
A photo of LeBron James exercising, in black and white.
A Guide to Building Muscle Mass Over the Age of 40
So many burgers, so little time
A Guide to the Most Beloved Regional Burger Styles in the United States
From Porsche watches to Yeti skillets, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Products of the Week: Yeti Skillets, New Balance Sneakers and Oasis Tees
Labor Day sales are here. These are the best ones to shop.
The Best Labor Day Sales for Your Long Weekend

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Toby Roberts at the 2024 Olympics

Olympian Toby Roberts Is Sparking Interest in Climbing in the U.K.

Football and football helmet

Heat Is Putting More Football Players at Risk

Behind the Scenes at the Hamptons Polo Club

Behind the Scenes at the Hamptons Polo Club

baseball player Alex Verdugo

The Yankees' Alex Verdugo Might Have a Very Awkward Allergy

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago