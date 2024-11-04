Leisure > Autos > Electric

Tesla’s Deal With Kim Ye-ji Is Another Big Shift for the Automaker

The Olympian will be promoting Tesla in South Korea

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 4, 2024 2:03 pm
Olympian Kim Ye-ji
Olympian Kim Ye-ji is now promoting Tesla's EVs.
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

There’s nothing terribly strange about an automaker hiring a celebrity to tout their vehicles. Last year, an ad for GM’s electric vehicles made memorable use of Will Ferrell, for instance, while Lionel Messi once featured in commercials for Indian automaker Tata Motors. So it’s not surprising that Kim Ye-ji, a South Korean sharpshooter who won a silver medal in the Paris Olympics, would wind up endorsing some sort of vehicle.

What is interesting, though, is the car company that’s begun working with her: Tesla Motors. As Electrek’s Fred Lambert pointed out, that’s because Tesla has frequently boasted of its reliance upon word-of-mouth to sell its vehicles as opposed to splashy commercials or billboards.

Tesla has walked back its strict no-advertising policy in recent years, however, and Kim’s selection as the first-ever “brand ambassador” for Tesla Korea is further evidence of this. As a Malay Mail article on the news pointed out, Kim’s selection has its roots in Tesla’s Elon Musk pointing out that Kim’s poise at the Olympics was immediately striking. This also has the benefit of being one of the least controversial things Musk has said in 2024.

No One Exposes Elon Musk’s Lies Like Jason Fenske
No One Exposes Elon Musk’s Lies Like Jason Fenske
 By breaking down Musk’s deceptions at Tesla, the Engineering Explained host also reveals the fallacy of the billionaire’s genius image

As Electrek’s article on the hiring of Kim points out, this is a first for Tesla both in Korea and globally. Again, for any other automaker, the news that they were working with an Olympic athlete wouldn’t be remotely out of the ordinary. Given Tesla’s history, though, this feels significant — even if what it ultimately signifies is Tesla evolving into a more traditional automaker, with all that implies.

More Like This

Cybertruck offroad
Is Tesla Changing Its Cybertruck Pricing Strategy?
Tesla Model S interior
Tesla Is Changing Gears on its No-Advertising Strategy
EV plugged in
Recent EV Sales Data Shows Tesla Facing Stronger Competition
Tesla driving sensors
The NHTSA Is Investigating Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Feature Again

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Cocktail influencer Julianna McIntosh
Take It From a Woman: This Is the Sexiest Drink You Can Order on a Date
Jason Fenske, the creator and host of the YouTube channel Engineering Explained, who has made a number of videos exposing Elon Musk's lies and misleading claims about Tesla
No One Exposes Elon Musk’s Lies Like Jason Fenske
Inside Astor Club in Chicago
A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?
Nike GORE-TEX
Nike’s Just-Launched GORE-TEX Collection Is Built to Withstand Any Weather
Jason Kelce gives a thumbs up
Does Jason Kelce's Next Career Move Involve a Talk Show?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Olympian Kim Ye-ji

Tesla's Deal With Kim Ye-ji Is Another Big Shift for the Automaker

Cadillac LYRIQ

GM's EV Sales Milestone Is the Latest Sign of an Evolving Market

How to Build the Perfect Cold-Weather Capsule Wardrobe

How to Build the Perfect Cold-Weather Capsule Wardrobe

Backcountry Fleece

8 Fleecy Deals From Backcountry’s Flash Sale

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

An aerial view of Sindalah, the new island resort in Saudi Arabia that's part of the larger Neom development

Saudi Arabia Completes First Phase of Massive Neom Development

Inside Astor Club in Chicago

A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club

Caviar offered at The Inn at Little Washington.

Chef Patrick O’Connell Wants to Make You Swoon — With Caviar