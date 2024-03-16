The 11 Best Hotels in Paris

Paris is renowned as a global epicenter of art, fashion and gastronomy. Besides having recognizable landmarks (most obviously the Eiffel Towel), world-famous museums, Michelin-starred restaurants and gorgeously landscaped gardens, it’s also a mecca of hotels — from splurge-worthy grand dames fit for royalty to more wallet-friendly picks that certainly don’t skimp on Parisian charm. With so many outstanding options in neighborhoods across the French capital, many travelers face what’s known as a paradox of choice. To help alleviate the stress of deciding between so many distinguished properties — and get you one step closer to eating frites and sipping vin at a sidewalk café — we’ve narrowed it down to the 11 best hotels in the City of Light.

Hôtel de Crillon Adrian Houston

A living legend that’s hosted royals, dignitaries and countless famous faces during its reign as the queen of the Parisian hotel scene, Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel exudes an unmatched regality. Grand in scale and opulent in style, it’s an five-star stay overlooking the Place de la Concorde. Rooms and suites are the epitome of elegance. There’s also a renowned spa for massages and facials. If the splurge-y rates aren’t in your travel budget, it’s still worth getting dressed up for a French 75 at the iconic bar.

Chambre La Fantaisie Jérôme Galland

Design buffs began fawning over La Fantaisie even before it officially opened. Now, both out-of-town guests and fashionable Parisians get to ogle the enchanting spaces in person. Selected by Swedish interior master Martin Brudnizk, the verdant palette and floral wallpaper emanates a true sense of joie de vivre. It’s not just the interiors that inspire envy. The lush gardens and atrium restaurant helmed by Chef Dominique Crenn feel like oases within the Faubourg-Montmartre neighborhood.

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris Four Seasons

The Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris occupies a privileged perch just off the Champs Elysees, but that’s far from the only perk of staying at the prestigious Pierre-Yves Rochon-designed landmark. Every single detail is carefully considered — from the elaborate displays of blooms that grace the lobby to the thoughtful turndown amenities in suites with views of the Eiffel Tower. The indulgent spa and peaceful courtyard are perfect spots to relax between sightseeing. Three Michelin-rated restaurants mean you certainly don’t need to leave to savor something délicieuse.

Le Bristol Paris Oetker Collection

When a hotel earns a place in the Oetker Collection, you already know it’s going to be something special. To the surprise of absolutely no one, that’s very much the case with Le Bristol Paris. A palace refuge that channels elegance in the most effortless manner at every turn, the property possesses 190 individually decorated rooms and suites that blend the classical hallmarks of the Louis XVI period with a contemporary softness and grace. As glorious of a green space as any in the city, renowned landscape designer Arabella Lennox-Boyd put her verdant stamp on the flora-filled garden oasis.

Hôtel Dames Des Arts Ludovic Balay

One of the best new hotels in Paris, the Raphaël Navot-designed Hôtel Dames Des Arts almost instantly left its mark on the Latin Quarter. Less than a year since opening, it’s already hard to remember what chic Parisians did before sipping Champagne on the panoramic terrace or meeting up for coffee in the secret garden courtyard. After soaking in the splendid views and swigging bubbly alongside all the beautiful people, guests have the distinctive pleasure of retiring to cozy, wood-clad rooms with comfy beds and heaps of natural light.

Relais Christine Garden Suite Relais & Chateaux

The recipient of numerous awards for design and hospitality, Relais Christine — a member of Relais & Chateaux that’s set in a former private mansion in Saint-Germain-des-Prés — channels the soulfulness of its neighborhood into a gorgeous boutique hotel with panache and presence. Antiques and modern elements mingle in the interiors, and the small courtyard with climbing ivy provides a peaceful place for guests to unwind. For even more relaxation, head to the Guerlain Spa, which features a sauna under the vaults of a former 13th-century Cistercian abbey.

Le Grand Mazarin Suite Vincent Leroux

You’d be hard-pressed to hear anyone refer to Hôtel Le Grand Mazarin as understated. And why would they when its maximalist, eclectic sensibility is such a distinguishing part of the appeal? Inspired by Le Grand Siècle, the 61-key stunner shows off 50 audacious rooms and 11 suites decked in tapestries, heritage-style furnishings and decorative objects, plus a restaurant, two bars and show-stopping heated swimming pool crowned by a mosaic masterpiece. It’s worth noting that all this glamor and intrigue exists in the desirable Le Marais district.

Saint James Paris Relais & Chateaux

Utterly enchanting with charm in spades, the Saint James Paris attracts travelers who are drawn to the opulent estates of the Loire Valley but prefer (or need) to stay in the French capital. Housed in an 1892-built château, the country-meets-cosmopolitan stay exists in this almost dreamlike realm where the luxurious sophistication of the grand staircase and gardens take center stage. Outside its doors, the embassies and museums of the 16th arrondissement await — but the Michelin-starred restaurant, library bar and Guerlain spa make a pretty compelling case for staying put.

Hôtel Madame Rêve Hôtel Madame Rêve

Boutique hotels are a dime a dozen in Paris. But Hôtel Madame Rêve doesn’t just blend in with the famously chic crowd — it carves out its own photogenic niche. Situated in the 1888-built Louvre Post Office building, the picture-perfect property is polished sans pretension and timeless in a way that still speaks to different eras. Credit for that feat goes to the vibrant mix of wood, warm hues and mail-themed art. The see-and-be-seen rooftop serves cocktails alongside prime people watching, skyline sweeps and that hard-to-articulate, know-it-when-you-feel-it je ne sais quoi.

Eiffel Junior Suite Gregoire Gardette

While there are many interpretations of what constitutes a fantasy getaway to France’s capital, folks seeking out the classical grandeur of the City of Love will no doubt fall for La Reserve Paris. With an exclusive address near the Champs-Elysées, romantic ambiance and captivating views of the Eiffel Tower and the Panthéon, it’s very much the picture of Parisian refinement. Add to that luxurious suites draped in plush velvet, gastronomic restaurants for gourmet fare, an intimate bar and a decadent spa.

Hôtel Lutetia The Set Collection

Perfect for travelers who want to get lost in the timeless fantasy of cobbled lanes and sidewalk cafés and then return to the lap of luxury, Hôtel Lutetia, which dates back to 1910, is an iconic Left Bank landmark that’s housed in a beautiful building in Saint-Germain-des-Prés. It’s easy to imagine legends of the past indulging in cocktails, caviar and sparkling conversation at the luxurious grand dame, yet its fresco-clad bar, brasserie and all-day eatery that’s crowned by a painted glass ceiling remain just as alluring in the present.