The Best Luxury Hotels Near Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu is one of those tourist destinations, nay, wonders of the world, that actually lives up to — and maybe even exceeds — expectations. It’s not just the sweeping views and mysterious architectural style that make it one of the best historical sites to visit. The incredible Inca citadel has been meticulously preserved since it was re-discovered in 1911, and the current crowd management on the ground also means you won’t find yourself in an Instagram versus reality situation while trying to take in the views and snap your photos. In fact, visiting Machu Picchu is an incredibly serene and spiritual experience all around.

That’s why you’ll want to look into booking an equally serene hotel when planning your trip to Machu Picchu. Of course, you won’t be able to camp out directly on the historical site, but there are plenty of properties that make it easy to commute to the Inca citadel while also ensuring a well-spent few nights of rest and relaxation.

Keeping in mind that Peru is also home to other national points of pride outside of natural attractions and man-made architectural splendor — you’d be remiss not to indulge in a Pisco Sour and ceviche — we’ve put together some of the best luxury hotels in the vicinity that’ll ensure you make the most of your adventure. The following options have relaxation-focused amenities to help soothe your tired body after exploring Machu Picchu, as well as incredible cocktail and food programs designed for ravelers to experience the very best of Peru. Here’s where you’ll want to drop your bags while making the trek to Machu Picchu.

Palacio del Inka, a Luxury Collection Hotel Courtesy

The first thing you’ll want to take into account when planning a trip to Machu Picchu is that the altitude difference is no joke. I don’t care if you’ve spent your childhood snowboarding in Colorado or you live in Santa Fe — the altitude in Cusco and neighboring regions seriously affects about 50% of travelers, so you’ll want to account for it before you start exerting yourself trekking up Machu Picchu.

Consider checking into Palacio del Inka in Cusco and taking a few days to allow your body to get used to the altitude change. The city of Cusco is more than 11,000 feet above sea level (that’s nearly double the altitude of Santa Fe), and Palacio del Inka makes it as comfortable as possible while you’re getting your sea legs.

You likely won’t be able to put back too many cocktails on your first night in town, which makes it the ideal moment to attend a laidback Pisco Sour-making class at Bar Rumi, the on-site cocktail bar. The live demonstration takes you through exactly what goes into the Pisco Sour and ends with a small sample (the perfect size to slowly sip and savor).

Unlike a lot of the more remote hotels and resorts on the list, this property is in the middle of Cusco, which also makes it a great option for those looking to experience local nightlife and culture. The city is incredibly safe (even at night), and the hotel is perfectly positioned to allow you to explore the abundance of bars and markets by foot. Be sure to stop by the San Pedro Central Market for great prices on local Peruvian coffee beans and other treats. Bring cash because not all vendors will accept credit card.

Tambo del Inka, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa Courtesy

Looking for more of a nature-focused retreat than a city hotel? Head to Tambo del Inka in the heart of the Sacred Valley (Valle Sagrado) of the Incas. The stunning property is set along the Urubamba River and offers a much-needed tranquil retreat away from the bustle of Machu Picchu and Cusco.

You’ll find everything you could possibly need within the grounds of the Tambo del Inka, from the on-site beer garden to the optional al fresco cooking and gardening classes. But the absolute best amenity is the private train station that takes passengers straight to the base of Machu Picchu. Tambo del Inka is the only hotel in Urubamba that offers such a service, and it’s well worth considering booking this property if you want to simplify your trip as much as possible.

Guests of the hotel walk for less than five minutes from the hotel lobby to the private train station where the 1920s-era train awaits. The luxury commuter train is operated by PeruRail and takes about three hours from the hotel to the base of Machu Picchu, but the ever-changing Peruvian scenery and complimentary onboard dining will keep you entertained.

Back at the hotel, you’ll find stunning dining and drinking options, and we recommend booking a farm-to-table dining experience guided by onsite farmers and chefs. You’ll have the chance to help harvest the vegetables and herbs used in your meal and watch as the chefs prepare multiple courses (paired with local wine) over an open fire pit right next to your private dining table.

Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Courtesy

The Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo could very easily venture into tacky territory if we’re being honest. It’s an 85-room historical recreation designed to transport guests back to what would be considered a traditional Inca village. The boutique property is nestled into a stunning series of gardens and waterfalls at the base of Machu Picchu with unobstructed views of the gardens of the Vilcanota River. The property has been outfitted with artisanal decor and local fine art for guests to peruse while staying at the hotel.

The property is very conveniently located — it’s a short walk into the town of Aguas Calientes where guests can catch the bus straight up to Machu Picchu. It also gives you more time to explore the base of the Inca citadel before rushing back to your hotel room. Mind you, most of Aguas Calientes caters to tourists, and the shopping and dining will be more expensive (and possibly not as good) than it would be if you were staying a bit further away.

Thankfully, the food and beverage program at Inkaterra is truly something to write home about. Be sure to try a Pisco Sour while you’re staying, and don’t skip the breakfast, which is included in the casita-level rooms. The hotel restaurant uses fresh, local ingredients and will easily cater to those with food allergies and vegetarian and vegan diets.

Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel Courtesy

Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel straddles the line between physical luxury and the luxury of convenience. Like the Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo, it’s located right at the base of Machu Picchu, which makes it incredibly easy to hop on a bus and head up to the Inca citadel (the only way to get to Machu Picchu, unless you plan on hiking).

The boutique hotel offers 62 high-end rooms (most of which come with a balcony) and incredible views of the Urubamba River that snakes around the property. It’s just outside of the bustling Aguas Calientes, but you’d never know it based on the serene ambiance of the bubbling waters and surrounding flora.

You’ll want to spend some time dining and relaxing at the Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel before checking out. The gastronomy program includes traditional Peruvian cuisine, and the culinary team works closely with communities located in the Andes to ensure not just the highest level of ingredients, but that the hotel does its part to give back to local and remote communities within the region.

Sanctuary Lodge, A Belmond Hotel Courtesy

The Sanctuary Lodge might be your best bet if you’re hoping to savor the sites of Machu Picchu and Peru’s Sacred Valley mainly from the comfort of your hotel room — or if you have aging parents in tow who prefer a slower pace of travel over having to huff and puff in order to see the sites. Although it’s relatively low-impact to take the bus from Aguas Calientes to Machu Picchu (there’s no hiking or climbing involved unless you want to go higher up), the Sanctuary Lodge does one step better. Because of its unique location above the Sacred Valley, you can actually view parts of Machu Picchu directly from the hotel grounds. We recommend booking an outdoor massage, which gives you access to a nearly unobstructed view of the historical site while you’re getting your spa treatment. Is there anything more luxurious than that?

If you’re looking to experience more traditional Inca culture, we recommend booking a coca leaf reading. Coca leaf readings are one of the highest respected forms of Peruvian divination, and the hotel offers guests a chance to book a personalized ceremony with an authentic Andean priest to catch a glimpse of what their future might hold.