10 Great American Food Trails Worth Road Tripping For

From Juicy Lucys in Minnesota to green chile cheeseburgers in New Mexico, regional burgers can be found all over the country, which would make for an epic foodie road trip in and of itself. Or you can save gas and hone in on an underrated regional burger style found only in Oklahoma. Fried onion burgers, which first arose during the Great Depression when cooks pressed chopped onions into smashed patties as a way of stretching out their provisions, are primarily found in the town of El Reno, an Oklahoma City exurb about 30 minutes west. Here, there are three old-school institutions that have been slinging onion burgers for generations, and they’re all within a three-block stretch. Robert’s Grill, a tiny frills-free diner that’s been open since 1926, is arguably the best, joined by nearby Johnnie’s Hamburgers & Coneys and Sid’s Diner. They all serve similar versions of the same burgers — thin patties cooked on seasoned griddles with slivers of onions pressed right into the patties and seared until crispy. More modern versions of onion burgers have trickled east, making for a feasible onion burger trail that extends into the city. Stops include the fast-casual mini chain Tucker’s Onion Burgers, the newly opened Sun Cattle Co. and Nic’s Grill.