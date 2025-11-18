The Best High-Frequency Watches

For much of the history of the wristwatch, mechanical movements were perfectly content to tick along at 2.5 or 3 Hz, measuring time at a leisurely 18,000 or 21,600 vibrations per hour, respectively. Increasing this frequency would mean adding resolution in the form of ticks (or “beats”) per second, making for a more accurate timepiece. The tradeoff, however, would mean more wear and tear on componentry (and thus need for more [or better] lubrication) and shorter service intervals — this, plus a decrease in power reserve time, presented engineers with a problem. Progress toward a practical high-frequency movement began not with wristwatches, however, but with stopwatches.

Back in the early 20th century, Longines released a series of stopwatches for the sports timing market powered by high-frequency mechanical movements. Beating at 5 Hz (36,000 vibrations per hour), these pieces allowed for precise timing down to 1/10th of a second — crucial for athletic applications in which tracking every infinitesimally tiny increment of time actually matters. It would still take another several decades, however, before the industry began fitting such movements into wristwatch cases.

When the first high-frequency wristwatch movement emerged in 1959, it was once again a Longines product. Dubbed Calibre 360, it beat at 5 Hz and achieved excellent marks during observatory trials at Neuchâtel in 1962. This was merely a watch movement, however, and Girard-Perregaux would actually beat Longines to the wristwatch punch with the introduction of its Chronometer HF in 1966. Improving its own high-frequency technology, Longines debuted the Ulta-Chron (for “Ultra-Chronometer) in 1967, using as its power plant the automatic Calibre 431 that guaranteed accuracy to one minute per month — better than chronometer standards.

In 1969, Zenith introduced its famed automatic chronograph movement, the El Primero, which beat at 5 Hz. (This it managed to do via the inclusion of a new Swiss lever escapement with 21 teeth, which allowed for the increased frequency.) The El Primero functionally paved the way for the wide array of similar high-beat mechanical chronograph movements that litter the market today, from Zenith’s own modern production to the Grand Seiko Tentagraph, the Japanese firm’s first mechanical chronograph.

Though high-frequency movements are still a relatively rarity compared to their 4-Hz cousins, they’re playing an increasingly important role in contemporary watchmaking, acting in a manner somewhat akin to the tourbillon — i.e., as a calling for a watchmaker’s savoir-faire and competency. (To be fair, the increased resolution and accuracy afforded by a high-frequency movement is somewhat more useful than the beat error correction provided by a tourbillon — especially since that device was developed for the pocket watch, not the wristwatch — but that’s a rant for another day.)

Check out some of our favorite high-frequency watches below, and for distinctly affordable options, don’t sleep on Seiko’s vintage Lord Marvel and Grand Seiko’s vintage 45GS models, which can be found rather plentifully on the secondhand market.

The Best High-Frequency Watches

Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Lapis Lazuli While much of Zenith’s modern production is notably based on high-frequency calibers, the Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar series is notable for a host of other reasons: First of all, it’s based upon a vintage triple calendar from the 1970s that never went into serial production until 2024. Beyond that, it’s also available in a host of neat versions using precious metals, special dials and incredible color schemes. This one boasts a gorgeous lapis lazuli dial and handsome silvered chronograph registers — but, of course, the real star of the show is the Zenith El Primero cal. 366 automatic movement, which tracks 1/10th of a second on the dial. Diameter: 38mm

Movement: Zenith El Primero cal. 366 automatic

Water Resistance: 50m Buy Here

Longines Ultra-Chron Classic Back in 1967, Longines introduced the Ultra-Chron, a high-frequency collection featuring movements operating at 5 Hz. Recently, the Swatch Group-owned brand relaunched this original model, maintaining the original model’s dressy looks but giving it modern proportions and a fresh movement. Available in both 37mm and 40mm diameters in stainless steel with plenty of brushed surfaces, it features a handsome, largely monochromatic character with a silver sector dial, applied indices, a date window at 3 o’clock and a luminous “baton” handset. Paired to a steel multi-link bracelet with polished inner links, it’s powered by the automatic Longines cal. L836 movement with a 5 Hz beat rate and a 52-hour power reserve. Diameter: 37mm/40mm

Movement: Longines cal. L836 automatic

Water Resistance: 50m Buy Here

Patek Philippe Complications ref. 5470P-001 If only the very best high-frequency watch will do, turn your sights to the Patek Philippe ref. 5470P-001. Housed in a spectacular 41mm platinum case, it’s a monopusher chronograph built around the maison’s cal. CH 29-535 PS 1/10 hand-wound movement, a product of Patek’s Advanced Research R&D arm using patented technologies. The dial is no slouch, either: Executed in blue varnish and featuring applied white gold Breguet numerals and matching white gold feuille hands, its big secret is its 1/10th-seconds central chronograph hand, which zips around at a frequency of 5 Hz (36,000 vph). Diameter: 41mm

Movement: Patek Philippe cal. CH 29-535 PS 1/10 hand-wound

Water Resistance: 30m Inquire Here

TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph The Heuer Monaco was born in 1969 as the Swiss brand’s first automatic chronograph. Now, it’s available in several futuristic configurations, including as a cutting-edge split-second model able to time two events simultaneously. This is done through the use of the TAG Heuer cal. TH81-00 automatic movement, which beats at 5 Hz and is visible via the watch’s transparent dial. Housed in a lightweight, texturized titanium case with a special pattern unique to each watch, it features black opaline chronograph totalizers and lime-green accents for enhanced legibility, plus a comfortable black calfskin strap with a textile pattern. Diameter: 39mm

Movement: TAG Heuer cal. TH81-00 automatic

Water Resistance: 30m Inquire Here

Chopard Alpine Eagle Cadence 8F Though Chopard’s Alpine Eagle is among the newer crop of luxury sports watches, its origins lie in the 1980s-era St. Moritz — meaning that Genevan-based watchmaker and jeweler has plenty of experience in the category. The Cadence 8F is notable not only for being a high-frequency execution of the Alpine Eagle, but also for its incredibly high beat rate: The Chopard cal. 01.12-C automatic ticks at 8 Hz, or 57,600 beats per hour, or a whopping 16 times per second. But it’s not only the movement that impresses, here: Titanium construction with multiple finishes, plus bright orange highlights and a handsome “eagle’s iris” dial, make the Cadence 8F a winner. Diameter: 41mm

Movement: Chopard cal. 01.12-C automatic

Water Resistance: 100m Buy Here : $25,300

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Chronographe Flyback While Blancpain’s Fifty Fathoms was born as a time-only dive watch way back in 1953, the Chronographe Flyback model adds a flyback complication — i.e., one in which the chronograph can be instantly reset without first being stopped — plus a high-beat automatic movement produced in-house that beats at 5 Hz and features a silicon balance spring, a 50-hour power reserve and 37 jewels. Housed in a 43.6mm ceramic case, it’s by no means a small watch, but the ref. 5200-0140-o52a’s solid construction, excellent mechanics and excellent looks — just check out that sunburst blue dial! — ensure that you’ll want to wear it day in, day out. Diameter: 43.6mm

Movement: Blancpain cal. F385 automatic

Water Resistance: 30m Buy Here : $22,400

Richard Mille RM 65-01 What you’re looking at is Richard Mille’s most sophisticated timepiece, the RM 65-91 split-seconds chronograph. Beyond its colorful, avant-garde aesthetics and choice of several different case materials, its skeletonized cal. RMAC4 automatic movement boasts hours, minutes, seconds and date displays plus a function selector, rapid winding and the brand’s signature variable-geometry rotor. With a baseplate and bridges constructed of Grade 5 titanium, a beat rate of 5 Hz, and winding characteristics customizable to the user, this racing-inspired watch is perfect for the collector who’s seen it all — and still seeks novelty. Diameter: 44.5mm

Movement: Richard Mille cal. RMAC4 automatic

Water Resistance: 50m Inquire Here : $380,000

Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Sport Chronograph Made entirely of cermet — a composite of ceramic and metal that combines the best properties of both materials — the Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Sport Chronograph features sophisticated case construction, a cool Blackor (9-carat gold-nickel deposit) dial and a high-frequency automatic movement beating at 5 Hz with a 65-hour power reserve. Measuring 42.5mm in diameter and paired to a structured rubber strap, it boasts 100m of water resistance, making it an ideal daily driver. Meanwhile, the cal. PF070-CSND — with its solid gold winding rotor and beautiful finishing — is proof of the brand’s commitment to the highest standards of independent horology. Diameter: 42.5mm

Movement: Parmigiani Fleurier cal. PF070-CSND automatic

Water Resistance: 100m Learn More : $49,850

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Tentagraph ref. SLGC001 Debuting at Watches and Wonders 2023, the Evolution 9 Tentagraph ref. SLGC001 is Grand Seiko’s first mechanical chronograph. Beyond its ability to track elapsed time, however, the SLGC001 also offers a high-beat movement, the cal. 9SC5 that manages to offer 72 hours of power reserve despite its 5-Hz frequency. Machined from high-intensity titanium and paired to a matching bracelet, this lightweight chronograph features a gorgeous blue dial inspired by Mt. Iwate, the mountain overlooking Grand Seiko’s Studio Shizukuishi manufacture in northern Japan. Accurate to +8 to -1 seconds per day, it’s an excellent choice for someone who loves G.S. aesthetics yet still desires a highly utilitarian timepiece. Diameter: 43.2mm

Movement: Grand Seiko cal. 9SC5

Water Resistance: 100m Buy Here : $14,700

Rolex Land-Dweller While many focus on this new model’s integrated bracelet and honeycomb-motif dial — a combination that surely makes for eye-catching aesthetics — the magic of Rolex’s Land-Dweller lies beneath the hood: The automatic Calibre 7135 movement utilizes a suite of technologies that only a brand such as Rolex could produce at scale, including the new Dynapulse escapement, a type of hybrid design that melds the best in Swiss lever and natural escapement systems. The other big news about the Calibre 7135, however, is its 5 Hz beat rate, which makes it the first high-frequency movement from the Crown. (A big deal, if you ask us!) Diameter: 36mm/40mm

Movement: Rolex Calibre 7135 automatic

Water Resistance: 100m Buy Here : $14,450+

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive U.F.A. SLGB003 We know what you’re thinking: Spring Drive is not a completely mechanical movement technology. Fair enough — but it is a hybrid movement technology that uses a conventional mainspring as a power source, so despite the fact that it has no mechanical escapement, we believe that its high-frequency evolution is worth mentioning. Released at Watches and Wonders Geneva 2025, the ref. SLGB003 U.F.A. (“Ultra Fine Accuracy”) beats at 10 beats per second and maintains an accuracy of +/- 20 seconds per year, making it the world’s most accurate watch using a mainspring. The ice forest-inspired dial, meanwhile, is a thing of unique beauty. Diameter: 37mm

Movement: Grand Seiko cal. 9RB2 Spring Drive

Water Resistance: 100m Buy Here : $10,900

Meet your guide Oren Hartov Oren Hartov writes about watches — and occasionally menswear, design, travel and other things — for InsideHook and other publications. He tries to blend his deep love of history with a fascination with horology, focusing on military watches, tool watches and the beautiful dress watches of the mid-20th century. A gigging musician, SCUBA diver and military veteran, he has a particular love for purpose-built timepieces such as the Rolex Submariner or Omega Speedmaster — but feels just at home writing about an elegant Patek Philippe Calatrava. More from Oren Hartov »