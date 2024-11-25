A Night at Gravitas, a Multi-Hyphenate Members Club in Beverly Hills

Look down as you step into 435 North Camden Drive and you’ll notice an intricate web of gold lines etched into the polished terrazzo marble floor. This might just seem like an artistic bit of shine that runs through the glistening members club Gravitas, which opened in October, but it’s actually a subtle nod to Beverly Hills: the gilded contours are part of a perfectly scaled map of the neighborhood. Look closer and you’ll see street names like Rodeo Drive, Burton Way and Wilshire Boulevard. It was immediately clear that this club aims to deliver something that Beverly Hills hasn’t experienced yet — and the proof was etched into the floor itself.

There’s no shortage of members clubs to be found in Los Angeles. There’s the requisite Soho House locales in West Hollywood, the Arts District and Malibu, where you’ll be met with contemporary decor and plied with trendy cultural programming at night. There’s the Jonathan Club in downtown and Santa Monica, where strict dress codes and multi-thousand-dollar initiation fees are a few of the formalities. There are techy newcomers like NeueHouse, with co-working offices in Hollywood and in downtown’s esteemed Bradbury building; and we even covered the Los Angeles Athletic Club a few months ago, a fitness-focused members club that boasts a compelling history.

But for all of these luxurious options, there hasn’t been a private club of a similar caliber in Beverly Hills until just a couple of weeks ago, when Gravitas — an unusual first in a city known for its access to everything — opened its doors right on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard. When I arrived for a tour of the 28,000-square-foot space and, more importantly, a multi-course dinner from Chef Preston Madson (Barbuto, Freemans) just a few weeks after the grand opening, the first thing I encountered was security.

The main entrance of Gravitas, a new members club in Beverly Hills Gravitas

Stylish and well-dressed, but still formidable, he initially raised an eyebrow, likely because I’d walked up after parking at a meter instead of arriving in a Tesla, but was extremely welcoming after I’d been introduced. The entrance to the club is on the street level, so a doorman is a must, especially because it’s located in the Clock Tower complex, a dramatic multi-use office building that also houses public art exhibits, restaurants and shopping. Although the Gravitas space includes several kitchens, the restaurants here are not open to the public — but after tasting Madson’s menu, I really wish they were.

A friend and I dined on burrata salad with shaved carrots, Brussels sprouts and hazelnut pesto, an enormous pizza-sized chicken parm covered with melted mozzarella and topped with arugula, and a whole branzino stuffed with fennel, lemon and bay leaves. The food was on par with the likes of Dante, a few blocks over at the Maybourne Hotel, and Cipriani, just a few doors down on Camden.

“The Golden Triangle is home to some of the best restaurants not just in L.A., but in the world,” says Seth Glassman, one of the managing partners of Gravitas. “Our goal was to ensure that our food and beverage offerings not only met this exceptional standard but also stood out as a destination.”

Speaking of the beverage offerings, the top-tier wine list and substantial, well-balanced cocktails were just as on point as the food. And the interiors, all handled by Kelly Architects, channel old-world glamor with polish and verve, immediately stunning but still masculine and contemporary. The garden patio, which features a retractable roof to let in light during the day, is the heart of the club. Over 90% of the time, this is an open-air area, offering the rare outdoor space that’s not a rooftop, but it has the ability to be covered when things get colder or stormy. If it’s still cold for you? Heated floors and chic heat lamps throughout the space help keep the chill factor low and the luxury level high.

The open-air garden bar and dining room Gravitas

“I know I shouldn’t say this, but the whole club is just incredibly designed,” Glassman said. “If I had to choose one element that stands out, I’d go with the retractable roof in the garden. When the panels are open, the combination of open air, bright natural light and abundant greenery is transportive. It’s as though you’re not in the middle of Beverly Hills, and that feeling is something we were passionate about creating.”

The primary ground floor bar (dubbed the garden bar), a second outdoor space called the garden lounge, and a hidden co-working area next to the grand staircase in the main lobby are all part of the first level, which eventually gives way to a spectacular separate room used as the interior dining room. Should you be seeking privacy, there are a pair of G.E.M Booths (as in, Gravitas Elite Member) which are equipped with Bluetooth capabilities (so guests can listen to their own music), noise-canceling private curtains and a call button for staff. Adjacent to the dining room is a temperature-controlled space called The Vault, where customizable wine lockers of various sizes are available for members to rent.

Switching lanes from the wine and food crowd to the sports lovers, almost the entire second floor of the club is dedicated to a space called The Loft. “As a sports fan, there’s nothing like watching a game in the Loft Lounge,” Glassman said. “The 28-by-7-foot LED screen is a game-changer, and it can be split into multiple screens, making it ideal for catching several games at once. Plus, the thoughtfully designed furniture and overall setup really enhance the experience, making it the perfect spot to enjoy a game — in style, of course.”

The Loft at Gravitas Gravitas

Tucked away on this level you’ll also find a podcast recording studio, a number of private dining rooms and conference rooms, as well as a stage in the main room which can be used to host private entertainment. And if all that wasn’t enough, the crème de la crème is the club’s car service element. Just as much as food, wine, sports and co-working are part of this club, luxury car culture is, too.

“The luxury car component has always been a key part of the Gravitas vision — it felt like a natural fit with the kind of space we were creating,” Glassman said. “Through our dedicated concierge service, members will have seamless access to the latest top-of-the-line vehicles. Additionally, we plan to integrate the local automotive community into our programming, creating collaborative opportunities with like-minded enthusiasts who share our passion for fine cars and luxury experiences.”

Even though Beverly Hills may have had a members club or two before Gravitas, this feels like the best representation of where the city is now.

“There’s something for everyone at Gravitas. We wanted it to be an inclusive and accepting space where people from all industries, backgrounds and walks of life could feel welcome,” Glassman said. “We found that many clubs were following the same model, so it felt like the time to introduce a new concept and disrupt the scene a bit.”

