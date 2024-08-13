The Best Private Dining Rooms in Los Angeles

Whether you’re looking to throw an intimate dinner party or a spot for a special holiday dinner, look no further than L.A.’s best private dining rooms (PDRs). Privacy is key at these spots, which typically come with custom menus and make your special event that much more memorable. While there are many ballrooms and event spaces across Los Angeles, we’ve narrowed the top private spaces to places that are exclusive to your party, while not taking over the entire restaurant and not being so corporate-y like many of the steakhouse PDRs dotting the city.

Cecconi’s Butterfly Room is anchored by a stunning heart-shaped Damien Hirst piece fittingly titled “Butterfly” Cecconi’s

West Hollywood

Accommodating up to 32 people, Cecconi’s Butterfly Room is anchored by a stunning heart-shaped Damien Hirst piece, “Butterfly,” hanging in the center. For a more intimate setting, the side curtains can be closed and the room becomes a true PDR. There’s also a private entrance available for those looking for the utmost privacy. The fare here is Italian-inspired, and the brunch, lunch and dinner menus in the PDR are served family-style.

8764 Melrose Ave.

Baar Baar’s Victorian-inspired dining room features Indian influence and a statement fuchsia backdrop Baar Baar

Downtown

Expect elevated Indian cuisine at this Downtown L.A. spot from chef Sujan Sarkar. The modern Indian gastro bar by way of New York lands in L.A. with a regal private dining room. With seating for 14 to 30 people, the Victorian-inspired dining room has Indian touches (mirrored accents and modern Indian artwork) throughout and offers a statement fuchsia backdrop for your special event. Book by emailing info@baarbaarla.com.

705 W 9th St.

West Hollywood

Known to put plant-based fare on the fine dining map, chef Tal Ronen’s Crossroads Kitchen is an L.A. staple. The private dining room features an old-world vibe with an original Toulouse-Lautrec print and antiqued mirrored walls. There’s a chandelier hanging in the middle of the PDR that seats 10 to 20 people and only has two seating times — 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to close. There’s also a more modern wine room that seats up to 40 guests with the same seating times as the PDR. Here, the restaurant offers tray-passed appetizers and a family-style dinner.

8284 Melrose Ave.

Mr. T’s Hollywood outpost features fun takes on classic French “street” fare Mr. T

Hollywood

Contemporary French restaurant meets Californian flare, Mr. T is a place to see and be seen. With a first location in Paris, the second outpost features fun takes on classic French “street” fare — try the mac and cheese with truffles (torched tableside). With a capacity of 12 seated, the PDR at Mr. T could also hold 60 in an indoor-outdoor space with an attached alfresco lounge off of the intimate PDR.

953 N Sycamore Ave.

AOC’s W 3rd Street location features a private upstairs wine room large enough to accommodate 40 guests Rob Stark

Brentwood and West Hollywood

With two locations, A.O.C. offers two superb PDRs. At the W. 3rd Street location, the upstairs wine room seats 40 guests, and in Brentwood, the dedicated private room (formerly the dining room of Tavern restaurant — a favorite of President Obama’s) seats 30. Both private rooms are perfect for those who want to be separate from the general crowd with closed-off doors and rustic touches, featuring award-winning chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne’s celebrated Californian fare.

8700 W 3rd St. / 11648 San Vicente Blvd.

Spago may be the best private dining room in town, and perhaps the most celebrity-loved as well Spago

Beverly Hills

With its own private valet parking entrance, Spago may be the best PDR in town, and perhaps the most celebrity-loved. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, the famous restaurant is chef Wolfgang Puck’s flagship (read where his smoked salmon pizza and tuna cones came to life). There are different PDR options with seating from 15 to 175 people for a fully private event in the separate part of the restaurant, complete with its own paparazzi-swarming entrance.

176 N Canon Dr.

At Providence, the best seat in the house is at the intimate Chef’s Table Daniel Collopy

Hancock Park

Michelin-starred Providence is known for its sustainable seafood in an elegant atmosphere, all under the direction of star chef Michael Chimarusti. The tasting menu offers influences of Asian and Mediterranean cuisine, but the best seat in the house is arguably the intimate Chef’s Table. This private dining room is unlike others as it’s an enclosed room with a glass wall looking directly into the lively kitchen. Seating is small with only room for a maximum of six guests. Reservations for the special PDR are hard to come by, but the best part is that there is no additional fee.

5955 Melrose Ave.

Funke’s private dining room is a luxe, forest-green hangout and a celebrity favorite Funke

Beverly Hills

Chef Evan Funke’s Italian hangouts around town are not to be missed. The private green-hued room at Funke is one of those celebrity-loved spots. Serving a maximum of 20 guests, the secluded room is only second to the rooftop, which can be rented out for larger events.

9388 S Santa Monica Blvd.

Century City

Head to the Fairmont Century Plaza for delectable French fare in a modern American brasserie setting. The private dining room, called The Writer’s Den, is an enclosed space in the center of the restaurant behind a secret door. With seating for up to 16 guests, the space is inspired by The Lost Generation (a group of expat writers in France in the 1920s, living a Boho Parisian lifestyle). Expect antique bronze light fixtures, imported oak herringbone flooring originally from a French villa and a window that opens directly to the bar on the other side of the wall.

2025 Avenue of the Stars

Inspired by the Riviera Maya, Casa Madera highlights Mexican-meets-Mediterranean fare in a lively atmosphere Shelby Moore

West Hollywood

Expect Tulum vibes at this PDR that is pretty much the opposite of a corporate setting. Inspired by the Riviera Maya, the restaurant highlights Mexican-meets-Mediterranean fare in a lively atmosphere. Here, the PDR, which features a beachy atmosphere, seats a maximum of 12 guests.

8440 Sunset Blvd.

Beverly Hills

Head upstairs at this Beverly Hills institution for the perfect setting for your next event. With many different buyout options, the DLR Loft is the real PDR perched above the restaurant with its own entrance. The space seats 60 guests and features an open kitchen, bar, private restroom, A/V system and more. However, the food here is the real star — Asian-fusion Vietnamese cooking helmed by matriarch chef Helene An.

468 N Bedford Dr.

1212 is an expansive two-story restaurant serving Californian cuisine in the heart of Downtown Santa Monica 1212

Santa Monica

Escape the crowds on Third Street Promenade at this expansive two-story restaurant serving Californian cuisine in the heart of Downtown Santa Monica. 1212 has two separate private dining spaces with bar and lounge seating. Of the two, the upstairs space offers tufted leather couches and more of a lounge atmosphere, setting the stage for a fun private gathering with views of the patrons dining on the restaurant’s first floor.

1212 3rd Street Promenade

West Hollywood

Enter this jewel box-like space for a French-inspired evening. The restaurant’s private dining room, aptly called Le Salon Privé (“private dining room” in French), offers seating for up to 10 guests and options to choose from a tasting menu, a la carte or a personalized culinary experience. The fare is French-leaning by chef Hendrix Vega, and the decor transports you to Opéra Garnier with revived antique French flooring from the 1800s and custom tapestry chairs, among other elements.

8715 Beverly Blvd.



Mirate’s PDR is a quaint escape within a stunning open-air restaurant Mirate

Los Feliz

With a giant tree in the middle of the open-air restaurant, Mirate is an indoor-outdoor vibe. The modern Mexican menu offers guests tacos, salads, plates and seafood dishes nightly for dinner and for brunch on the weekends. The restaurant’s stunning setting may make your guests not want to stay secluded in a private dining room, but here the PDR is a quaint escape that can seat 44 guests with contemporary design influences throughout.

1712 N Vermont Ave.

Stella offers two private dining rooms, the downstairs Sorento Room and the upper level Toscana Room for a more formal dinner Jakob Layman

West Hollywood

Italian hot spot Stella has taken the city by storm for authentic eats (get the Roman pizza). Here, the restaurant offers two private dining rooms, the upper level Toscana Room with a capacity of 16 for a seated dinner and downstairs Sorento Room with a capacity of 14 guests.

8899 Beverly Blvd.

Chef Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf is an Italian hot spot serving authentic plates of pizza, pasta and mains, in two private dining rooms Mother Wolf

Hollywood

In grandness and scale, Mother Wolf transports you to a Las Vegas-like restaurant, but the food here tops anything on the Vegas Strip. Chef Evan Funke’s Italian hot spot dishes out authentic plates of pizza, pasta and mains, plus offers two private dining rooms. The first, Remus, is a more intimate space that seats 10 around a round table under a glass-blown chandelier, and the second is in a moody darker room (called Romulus) and seats up to 22 guests. They even have their own back entrances if you’re trying to escape the general public out front.

1545 Wilcox Ave.