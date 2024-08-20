Our 7 Favorite Restaurants in LA’s Arts District

The Arts District is arguably L.A.’s most dynamic, energetic and exciting neighborhood. Located on the edge of downtown, east of Alameda Street between East 4th and East 8th, this once desolate industrial zone today offers locals and visitors an array of galleries, coffee shops, bars and breweries. Fifteen years ago, no Angeleno went out of their way to come here, and now there’s a Soho House (aptly called Soho Warehouse). You get the picture.

Yet for all the worthy reasons to make the trek here, none draws more people in than the restaurant scene. From casual bites to fine dining, the sheer density of outstanding restaurants in the Arts District is impressive. It’s also overwhelming. To make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed the culinary offerings down to the seven restaurants we think you should check out first, and we tagged on four casual spots at the end if a waiter-served, sit-down meal isn’t what you’re after.

Bavel features a perfectly curated menu of Middle Eastern delights that pulls inspiration from the cuisines of Israel, Egypt, Morocco and Turkey. Ashley Randall Photography

Opened in 2018, Bavel is the second Arts District restaurant from L.A. star chefs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis (more on their first restaurant, Bestia, in a moment). Here, you’ll find a perfectly curated menu of Middle Eastern delights that pulls inspiration from the cuisines of Israel, Egypt, Morocco and Turkey. Ordering is done family style, and given that every item on the menu is a hit, consider coming with a slightly larger group to justify ordering and sampling as many dishes as possible (just be careful not to fill up on the addictive spreads and fluffy pita which kick off any meal here). Vibe-wise, the atmosphere is buzzy and the light-filled space, complete with a mini jungle of plants hanging from the ceiling, all help cement Bavel as a restaurant you’ll keep coming back to time and time again.

500 Mateo St #102

For a little slice if Mexico in the heart of the Arts District, check out Cha Cha Cha — the neighborhood’s best outdoor dining venue and one of the top open-air venues in the city. Perched atop a one-story building, this vibrant and sprawling rooftop offers great views of the downtown skyline and the surrounding area (including a few of the Arts District’s massive murals). It’s also full of lush tropical plants and palms, which give off an alluring Tulum vibe and make this a place you’ll want to linger for a sunny lunch filled with ceviche, tacos and several Margaritas. Sunsets here are also prime, and when the temperature cools and the overhead bistro lights turn on, the slightly moodier nighttime atmosphere here is just as appealing.

Pro Tip: If you’ve made dinner plans elsewhere in the Arts District, consider stopping by Cha Cha Cha for a pre-dinner drink.

812 E 3rd St

Girl & The Goat features a menu of craveable, sharable small plates which highlight an array of global influences. Anthony Tahlier

Helmed by Chef Stephanie Izard, this is the L.A. outpost of the acclaimed Chicago restaurant by the same name. Opened in 2021, the buzz around Girl & The Goat has rightfully never simmered thanks to their menu of craveable, sharable small plates which highlight an array of global influences, California produce and local flavors (think items like roasted corn with spiced coconut caramel, chili-sichuan basted halibut, and goat curry). The bright, plant-filled space also makes this an ideal spot for brunch, which is equally as delectable and creative with choices like a shrimp fried rice omelet and blueberry sourdough pancakes (served with espresso cocoa nib crumble, pickled kumquats, and hoisin espresso maple syrup).

555-3 Mateo St

Located down an off-street in the southern half of the Arts District, when Bestia opened back in 2012, arriving here was sure to elicit a “Where the hell am I?” Today, the entire Arts District is booming, including in Bestia’s neck of the woods, and it remains one of the city’s most coveted reservations. Serving rustic yet refined Italian cuisine in a transformed warehouse, the chic industrial space offers up a perfectly loud and lively atmosphere during peak dinner hours, with quieter tables available on a covered patio. There’s also a small chef’s counter, which offers front-row seats to the open kitchen (it’s the best place to sit if you’re coming as a party of two). When it comes to ordering, get an appetizer or two (like the spinach gnocchetti with a heaping portion of roasted bone marrow), then follow your gut with a selection from the pasta menu, then the pizza menu, then the entree menu (the whole grilled branzino or the slow roasted lamb neck will likely catch your eye). Finally, absolutely save room for at least two items from the dessert menu.

Pro Tip: If you can’t get a reservation at Bestia when you want it, or if you’re already a Bestia regular looking to branch out, check out Brera Ristorante and Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient Factory Kitchen — two other Arts District restaurants serving up top-notch pasta and Italian cuisine.

2121 E 7th Pl

Camphor is a modern bistro serving French fare with a dash of Asian-inspired flavor. Camphor

If you’re looking for a fine dining meal to remember, then check out Michelin-starred Camphor. Spearheaded by two chefs with classical French training and South and Southeast Asian heritage, Camphor is a modern French bistro serving creative French fare with, at times, a dash of Asian-inspired flavor. To kick off a decadent evening, order the Provence Martini (olive oil-washed vodka infused with herbs de Provence, pear eau de vie, vermouth blanc and saline, served alongside various Martini accoutrements and a sidecar containing a full second pour, all on a silver platter). For food, you should follow your senses, but the beef tartare with tempura-battered herbs, the steak au poivre, and the lobster saffron risotto are just a few of the menu items worth extra attention. Also of note: the desserts here are little works of art and an essential part of the Camphor experience, so plan accordingly.

923 E 3rd St #109

The food at Yangban doesn’t take itself too seriously, but it’s incredibly thoughtful, downright delicious and meant to be shared. Wonho Lee

For a meal where flavor meets fun, head to Yangban, the modern Korean American restaurant from husband-and-wife chefs Kat and John Hong (both spent time as chef de cuisine at Napa Valley’s three-Michelin-starred The Restaurant at Meadowood). While the food here doesn’t take itself too seriously, it’s incredibly thoughtful, downright delicious and meant to be shared. Order to your heart’s desire, but know that dishes like the Yangbang wings, the fried lobster claw with chojang mayo, the honey-glazed carrots, the gochujang-braised black cod, and the grilled short ribs are among the items you’ll dream about afterwards. Alternatively, take the ordering pressure off by opting for the prix fixe chef’s choice menu, which’ll give you a great sense of what Yangban does best.

Pro Tip: For more Korean flavors in the Arts District, check out the five-course tasting menu at the much-loved and critically acclaimed Baroo.

712 S Santa Fe Ave

Kodō is a sleek and ultra-minimalist space that’s worth visiting for the aesthetic and food in equal measure. Gry Space

Located on the ground floor of a brand-new, nine-room boutique hotel of the same name, Kodō is a sleek and ultra-minimalist space that’s worth visiting for the aesthetic and food in equal measure. All housed in a one-time firehouse from the 1920s, the modern Japanese American restaurant features interiors with stark black walls, steel and concrete, and a patio that’s light and serine with sheets of white fabric flowing overhead in the breeze. As for the food, you’ll find both a full sushi menu as well as bistro-inspired dishes cooked over binchotan charcoal. If you’d like to treat Kodō as a sushi spot, they’ve got a nice selection of sashimi, handrolls and nigiri. If you’d like to branch out, explore items like their signature chicken and pork tsukune meatball topped with an egg yolk, the squid ink pasta with uni, blue crab, spicy cod roe, shiso tempura and yuzu-marinated ikura, or the three-day marinated miso black cod.

Pro Tip: For more sushi in the Arts District, and ideal for those with deep pockets (dinner for two will run you about $850 with tip), check out the omakase experience at Michelin-starred 715.

710 S Santa Fe Ave

Bonus: Go Here for a More Casual Experience

From the street, all you’ll see of Everson Royce Bar is a small, windowless brick building with a neon sign that reads “BAR.” Once inside, pass through the small bar to the surprisingly large back patio for menu items like buttermilk biscuits and crispy Brussels sprouts. The real draw, however, is their cheeseburger, which is often called one of the best in the city. We agree.

1936 E 7th St

Featured as one of our favorite pizza joints in L.A., Pizzanista dishes out delicious New York-style slices. Standouts include the Meat Jesus (crisp pepperoni, Italian sausage and thick-cut bacon) and the only-available-on-Sundays macaroni and cheese-topped pie.

2019 E 7th St

Zinc is the spot if you’re looking for a no-fuss brunch, especially one on a stylish patio shaded by olive trees. They’ve got all the crowd-pleasing classics, from a Belgian waffle, to a fried egg sandwich, to a breakfast burrito, plus a robust menu of brunch cocktails for those looking for a little extra fun. Afterwards, check out their market items and bring something home for lunch or dinner.

580 Mateo St

A true pioneer of the Arts District, Wurstküche opened in 2008, years before the neighborhood started to catch on. Today, their gourmet sausages (including a few exotic offerings like their rattlesnake and rabbit) and their thick-cut, well-seasoned fries still draw a crowd. They also boast one of the best selections of German and Belgian beers on tap in the city.

800 E 3rd St