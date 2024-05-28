The Best Coffee Shops in Los Angeles 

In LA, coffee shops are more than places to get a caffeine fix. They’re where writers write screenplays, where influences take photos of themselves, where single folks take first dates before committing to a full meal and where friends catch up (eventually, after each party reschedules a few times, of course). Yet, in a city where many view coffee as an accessory or a prop in the movie of their life, there are still those who care about the craft involved in making the perfect espresso, cold brew or pour-over. That’s why, for our tightly curated list of LA’s best coffee shops, we carefully threaded the needle and selected our favorite places that offer both top-tier coffee and a pleasing environment for those who care more about the vibe.

Chinatown

In a city full of copy/paste coffee shops, Endorffeine stands alone as something entirely unique. At first glance, the small, ultra-minimalist space could be confused for an art gallery, or perhaps a barebones omakase joint thanks to the U-shape bar helmed by a lone man meticulously executing his craft. This man is Jack Benchakul, a former biochemist turned pastry chef turned king of LA’s coffee nerds (for whom a trip here is something of a pilgrimage). At his nine-seat bar, Benchakul personally makes every drink to an exacting standard, going so far as to create his own mineral water blends used in the brewing process. And while the unadulterated espresso drinks are the star, Benchakul, whose unmatched coffee knowledge reads as passion instead of pretension, isn’t opposed to having a bit of fun. Case in point: a coconut milk cold brew latte flavored with vanilla and pandan is an Endorffeine favorite.

727 N Broadway #127

Dayglow Jackson Casimiro

Silverlake, West Hollywood

While the floors and walls of Dayglow’s Silverlake location may be awash in pinks, whites and their signature neon signage, don’t let the Instagram aesthetic fool you — they’re incredibly serious about coffee. As a multi-roaster specializing in Nordic-style roasts with a passion for highlighting a rotating selection of up-and-coming roasters from across the globe, Dayglow is the spot to come to discover new. If you find a roast you love, chances are you can buy a bag or two off the merch wall to take with you (or consider their monthly subscription box, which’ll land one, two or three bags of expertly selected coffee right on your doorstep). In-store, you’ll find classic espresso drinks and hand brews, plus a menu of more whimsical creations (like the Moonrise Kingdom, with espresso, maple-bourbon vanilla, milk, applewood-smoked salt and marshmallow). Be sure to check out their West Hollywood location too, which just expanded into a larger space.

3206 Sunset Blvd

Go Get Em Tiger Jessica Zollman

Larchmont, West Hollywood, Los Feliz, The Row DTLA, Highland Park, Culver City, Santa Monica

Born from a single shop in Larchmont Village in 2013, Go Get Em Tiger has since grown into a much-loved LA mini-chain with seven locations spread across the entire city (their Los Feliz outpost, with its olive tree-shaded patio, is a standout). But don’t let the “chain” bit mislead you because each location feels like a one-off neighborhood shop and serves the beans GGET sources globally and roasts locally in their own cast iron German roaster. Beans aside, they’re known for the house-made almond-macadamia milk, and you should try it in drinks like their cappuccino, cortado or best-selling iced latte. Give GGET some extra consideration if you’re also looking for a bit to eat. The food here is fantastic, particularly the burritos and bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich served on a sweet potato bun. Don’t sleep on their pastries either — they’re some of the best in the city.

Various Locations

Maru Andy Heart

Arts District, Los Feliz, Beverly Hills

A favorite of both coffee connoisseurs and influencers looking for their next photo, Maru crafts meticulously made drinks across three aesthetically pleasing locations. Both their original spot in Los Feliz and larger, second location in the Arts District are warm, minimalist spaces full of sunlight, light woods and white walls. At the Arts District location, you’ll also find Maru’s roasting operation, which can be viewed through glass walls. To drink, consider something from their pour-over menu, which Maru takes pride in. Alternatively, consider one of their cream-topped drinks like the Bon Bon, espresso topped with sweetened cream, brown sugar and a cinnamon rim. For those infrequently on the East Side, visit Maru Espresso Bar, which is located street level at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. A slight departure from their other locations, Maru Espresso Bar is designed to bring focus back to the craft of classic coffee-making and features a pared-down menu comprised only of, you guessed it, espresso-based drinks.

Various Locations

Highland Park, DTLA Financial District

A coffee lover’s playground, Kumquat carries multiple, ever-changing roasters and serves as an excellent spot to regularly expand your coffee knowledge and palate. Step up the counter for an excellent, straightforward espresso drink, or live a little and try the Cloudy With a Chance of Peanuts (espresso, peanut butter foam, cold milk). They also have non-coffee options like milk teas, matcha lattes and chai lattes if that’s more your thing. While you’re waiting for your knowledgeable barista to carefully prepare your drink, check out their nicely curated shop, which includes all the bagged coffee, gear and gadgets you need to brew yourself a mean cup at home. Finally, take note of Kumquat’s excellent pastries and the fact that they’re one of too few coffee shops that offer an affogato (espresso poured over McConnell’s Ice Cream).

545 S Figueroa St

Hooked Kevin Rousso/Dudley Market Venice

Venice

Hooked has perhaps the most unusual setup on this list — it’s a one-man show run out of the bar at Dudley Market, a seafood restaurant and wine bar a half-block from Venice Beach. It’s the brainchild of coffee aficionado Christopher “Nicely” Alameda, a well-known figure among LA’s coffee-obsessed crowd, who previously was the founding barista at Menotti’s (another excellent LA coffee shop) and worked behind the bar at Dayglow’s Silverlake location. He’s also an award-winning latte artist (check him out here). Swing by between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and Alameda himself will make you a perfect espresso drink like his signature Cafe Rico (espresso, milk, homemade vanilla syrup and fresh orange oil).

9 Dudley Ave

West Hollywood, Arts District, DTLA, W. 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach

Founded in Santa Cruz in 2007, Verve now has five locations in LA. Their longstanding West Hollywood location, although oft dinged for being a seen-and-be-seen scene, has all of Verve’s excellent coffee drinks, a small food menu with no bad choices and a nice, shaded patio (which if you’re lucky enough to snag a seat on makes an for ideal spot to get in a couple hours of work). Their largest and most impressive location, however, is their two-story, 7,000-square-foot space in the Arts District, which also houses their roasting facilities. The cavernous, bright and open space boasts the full suite of Verve offerings, from nitro flash brews, lattes on draft, pour-over coffee, every espresso drink imaginable and more. There’s also a full food menu here with items like a breakfast burrito and classic burger.

Various Locations