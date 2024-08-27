The 7 Best Tiki Bars in Los Angeles

There are few American cocktail traditions more beloved than the tiki bar.

Before going any further, let’s deal with some of the less beloved aspects. Yes, it’s true that the origins of these strong, tropical, island-themed drinks have sometimes been tainted by appropriation or gross caricaturization of Polynesian, Caribbean and Hawaiian cultures. This is, sadly, part of the American story, and not something to be brushed under the rug.

But in recent years, there’s been a proliferation of tiki bars that treat these ingredients and classic formats with a sense of reverence and respect for the cultures that they come from, in a way that pays homage to these tropical influences instead of lampooning them. This more considered approach defines tiki culture in America at the moment, and more specifically the scene that we’re celebrating here in Los Angeles, where the influence of Hawaii is particularly strong in many neighborhoods.

That perspective, plus a love of all things kitschy and nostalgic, makes the tiki scene here one of the most dynamic in the country. Here are the best places to get your tiki on in L.A., from the old-school spots to the unmissable pop-ups, and everything in between.

Various neighborhoods

This is a pop-up of the highest order, and one of the few bars in the world that’s literally located inside a truck. But if you score one of the coveted tickets to hang out at Tiki Mirage for a night (space is understandably limited), you will not leave disappointed. Originally located in a parking lot in Playa Vista, this converted box truck is a little slice of paradise, conceived of by Max Masuda-Farkas, Aaron Girard and Nick Newberg, and most recently parked right near downtown in Chinatown. An upcoming collaboration with one of the best bars in L.A., Thunderbolt, currently has a few slots available for late September. But book them fast! (If you don’t have luck scoring tickets, Tiki Mirage is also available for private bookings.)

Venice

The deliciously retro vibes of Belles Beach House, named after artist Larry Bell, make it a great choice for all-day tiki action, not just a late-night party. The interior is decked out in wicker, warm hues and ‘70s flourishes, and the izakaya cuisine is almost as much of a draw as the drinks. With a food menu that’s a fusion of Hawaiian and Japanese flavors, and a hefty list of classic tiki drinks that are easily customizable, this Venice hang is an ideal spot to ease yourself into all things tiki. Plus, the covered outdoor patio, indoor space and al fresco dining ensure this versatile restaurant has something for everyone.

24 Windward Ave, Venice

Venice

In the former Nueva space, Gin Rummy has popped up from veteran bar owner and restaurateur Jared Meisler to anchor the neighborhood with a classic tiki joint. With everything from customized barware (think ceramic mugs decked out with tropical plants) to wicker furniture and even old-school pinball machines, this place feels as cozy as a neighborhood bar, but the drinks are so elevated they erase any notion of dive on the first sip. With all kinds of wings, tacos, burgers and other fried snacks on offer, it’s cocktails like the frozen Hemingway Daiquiri — with rum, grapefruit, Luxardo Maraschino and lime — that really make this place stand out. You’ll find tiki classics like the Jungle Bird and Pain Killer as well, plus stirred, shaken and highball options that won’t disappoint.

822 Washington Blvd, Marina del Rey

Los Feliz

For plenty of Angelenos, Tiki-Ti is their go-to tiki bar in the city, as its prominent location right on Sunset Boulevard makes it easy to spot. The programmatic architecture of the bar, which is designed as an old tiki hut, makes it hard to miss for passersby, and plenty of walk-ins find this spot as easily as the regulars who crowd in to get a taste of classic tropical drinks. Though it is slightly younger than Tonga Hut, which opened in 1958 (more on that below), this is one of the oldest tiki bars in the city, and has been serving up boozy, icy drinks — like the Blood & Sand, with orange, lime and cherry spiked with bourbon, Scotch or tequila; or the Fog Cutter, which features rum, brandy and gin — since 1961.

4427 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

West Hollywood

This is another speakeasy-style tiki bar in Los Angeles, but we’ve got the scoop so you can try to pop in next time you’re in West Hollywood and need a dose of navy-strength rum. But because this secret-ish bar is located right near the iconic Tail o’ the Pup hot dog stand, it’s better to get a reservation — which can be booked up to 30 days in advance. So grab a hot dog or two before heading over to the secret barrel where you can get in touch with the Lucky Tiki hosts, then make your way upstairs for some seriously strong drinks served in skulls, glow-in-the-dark glassware, and (if you’re lucky) with flaming garnishes.

8512 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Burbank

One of the best-known tiki bars in the city for good reason, this “ship” run aground in Burbank operates on a first come, first served basis, and barely pays attention to their phones. Why? They don’t really need to. All ages and all comers are welcome at this nautical-themed tiki pub, where oversized burgers with wacky, delicious toppings and frozen rum punches are constantly in demand. Located nearby the Burbank airport, plenty of travelers make this their last stop before a trip, or first visit once back in town, and the down-home, casual feel of the joint is a big part of why it’s so popular. Their solid happy hour runs from 2-5 p.m. every day but Sunday.

2013 W Burbank Blvd, Burbank

North Hollywood

We saved the best for last. Tucked away in North Hollywood is the oldest operating tiki bar in the city, which opened all the way back in 1958 by brothers Ace and Ed Libby. Aside from the classic outpost in the Valley, there’s another location in Palm Springs, so you can get all of your tiki needs met whether you’re in the desert or hanging out in the old-school L.A. suburbs. Decked out with truly retro tiki accouterments of all kinds, like large stone idols and hula girl artwork, this dark, cave-like dive is the perfect place to get into some of the classic drinks. Think Navy Grog with a blend of three rums, a Mai Thai made from the classic Trader Vic’s recipe, and a Tongan Swizzle with cinnamon, allspice, lime and grapefruit.

12808 Victory Blvd, Valley Glen