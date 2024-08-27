Los Angeles > Drinks

The 7 Best Tiki Bars in Los Angeles

Anyone can serve strong cocktails in outrageous mugs. These tropical outposts nail the drinks, the decor and the all-important vibe.

By Caitlin White @harmonicait
August 27, 2024 6:57 am
Interior of Lucky Tiki, decorated in bamboo decor and colorful lighting
Paradise is a Mai Tai away.
Donald R Beck

There are few American cocktail traditions more beloved than the tiki bar

Before going any further, let’s deal with some of the less beloved aspects. Yes, it’s true that the origins of these strong, tropical, island-themed drinks have sometimes been tainted by appropriation or gross caricaturization of Polynesian, Caribbean and Hawaiian cultures. This is, sadly, part of the American story, and not something to be brushed under the rug.

But in recent years, there’s been a proliferation of tiki bars that treat these ingredients and classic formats with a sense of reverence and respect for the cultures that they come from, in a way that pays homage to these tropical influences instead of lampooning them. This more considered approach defines tiki culture in America at the moment, and more specifically the scene that we’re celebrating here in Los Angeles, where the influence of Hawaii is particularly strong in many neighborhoods.  

That perspective, plus a love of all things kitschy and nostalgic, makes the tiki scene here one of the most dynamic in the country. Here are the best places to get your tiki on in L.A., from the old-school spots to the unmissable pop-ups, and everything in between.

Tiki mug with an identical pick in front of greenery and a wooden fence
Tiki Mirage
Tiki Mirage

Tiki Mirage

Various neighborhoods

This is a pop-up of the highest order, and one of the few bars in the world that’s literally located inside a truck. But if you score one of the coveted tickets to hang out at Tiki Mirage for a night (space is understandably limited), you will not leave disappointed. Originally located in a parking lot in Playa Vista, this converted box truck is a little slice of paradise, conceived of by Max Masuda-Farkas, Aaron Girard and Nick Newberg, and most recently parked right near downtown in Chinatown. An upcoming collaboration with one of the best bars in L.A., Thunderbolt, currently has a few slots available for late September. But book them fast! (If you don’t have luck scoring tickets, Tiki Mirage is also available for private bookings.)

Belles Beach House

Venice

The deliciously retro vibes of Belles Beach House, named after artist Larry Bell, make it a great choice for all-day tiki action, not just a late-night party. The interior is decked out in wicker, warm hues and ‘70s flourishes, and the izakaya cuisine is almost as much of a draw as the drinks. With a food menu that’s a fusion of Hawaiian and Japanese flavors, and a hefty list of classic tiki drinks that are easily customizable, this Venice hang is an ideal spot to ease yourself into all things tiki. Plus, the covered outdoor patio, indoor space and al fresco dining ensure this versatile restaurant has something for everyone.

24 Windward Ave, Venice

Red skull tiki mug with hibiscus flower on top and getting lit on fire
Walking Dead at Gin Rummy
Philip Guerette

Gin Rummy

Venice

In the former Nueva space, Gin Rummy has popped up from veteran bar owner and restaurateur Jared Meisler to anchor the neighborhood with a classic tiki joint. With everything from customized barware (think ceramic mugs decked out with tropical plants) to wicker furniture and even old-school pinball machines, this place feels as cozy as a neighborhood bar, but the drinks are so elevated they erase any notion of dive on the first sip. With all kinds of wings, tacos, burgers and other fried snacks on offer, it’s cocktails like the frozen Hemingway Daiquiri — with rum, grapefruit, Luxardo Maraschino and lime — that really make this place stand out. You’ll find tiki classics like the Jungle Bird and Pain Killer as well, plus stirred, shaken and highball options that won’t disappoint.

822 Washington Blvd, Marina del Rey

Our 7 Favorite Restaurants in LA’s Arts District
Our 7 Favorite Restaurants in LA’s Arts District
 Where to start your culinary odyssey in the city’s premier dining destination

Tiki-Ti

Los Feliz

For plenty of Angelenos, Tiki-Ti is their go-to tiki bar in the city, as its prominent location right on Sunset Boulevard makes it easy to spot. The programmatic architecture of the bar, which is designed as an old tiki hut, makes it hard to miss for passersby, and plenty of walk-ins find this spot as easily as the regulars who crowd in to get a taste of classic tropical drinks. Though it is slightly younger than Tonga Hut, which opened in 1958 (more on that below), this is one of the oldest tiki bars in the city, and has been serving up boozy, icy drinks — like the Blood & Sand, with orange, lime and cherry spiked with bourbon, Scotch or tequila; or the Fog Cutter, which features rum, brandy and gin — since 1961. 

4427 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Interior of Lucky Tiki, decorated in bamboo decor and colorful lighting
The Lucky Tiki
DONALD R BECK

The Lucky Tiki

West Hollywood

This is another speakeasy-style tiki bar in Los Angeles, but we’ve got the scoop so you can try to pop in next time you’re in West Hollywood and need a dose of navy-strength rum. But because this secret-ish bar is located right near the iconic Tail o’ the Pup hot dog stand, it’s better to get a reservation — which can be booked up to 30 days in advance. So grab a hot dog or two before heading over to the secret barrel where you can get in touch with the Lucky Tiki hosts, then make your way upstairs for some seriously strong drinks served in skulls, glow-in-the-dark glassware, and (if you’re lucky) with flaming garnishes.

8512 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Broken Compass Tiki
Broken Compass Tiki

Broken Compass Tiki

Burbank

One of the best-known tiki bars in the city for good reason, this “ship” run aground in Burbank operates on a first come, first served basis, and barely pays attention to their phones. Why? They don’t really need to. All ages and all comers are welcome at this nautical-themed tiki pub, where oversized burgers with wacky, delicious toppings and frozen rum punches are constantly in demand. Located nearby the Burbank airport, plenty of travelers make this their last stop before a trip, or first visit once back in town, and the down-home, casual feel of the joint is a big part of why it’s so popular. Their solid happy hour runs from 2-5 p.m. every day but Sunday.

2013 W Burbank Blvd, Burbank

Tonga Hut

North Hollywood

We saved the best for last. Tucked away in North Hollywood is the oldest operating tiki bar in the city, which opened all the way back in 1958 by brothers Ace and Ed Libby. Aside from the classic outpost in the Valley, there’s another location in Palm Springs, so you can get all of your tiki needs met whether you’re in the desert or hanging out in the old-school L.A. suburbs. Decked out with truly retro tiki accouterments of all kinds, like large stone idols and hula girl artwork, this dark, cave-like dive is the perfect place to get into some of the classic drinks. Think Navy Grog with a blend of three rums, a Mai Thai made from the classic Trader Vic’s recipe, and a Tongan Swizzle with cinnamon, allspice, lime and grapefruit. 

12808 Victory Blvd, Valley Glen

More Like This

Providence is a Michelin-starred restaurant with a gorgeous "Chef's Table" dining room
The Best Private Dining Rooms in Los Angeles
The Farmers Market is the purest bastion of community in Los Angeles
The Best Farmers Markets in Los Angeles
The Norton Simon Museum is home to the LA metro area's heaviest-hitting collection when it comes to recognizable names
The Best Art Museums in Los Angeles
Chez Jay is a quintessential dive bar and king among West side establishments
The Best Dive Bars in LA

Los Angeles > Culture
Los Angeles > Drinks
Los Angeles > Food
Caitlin White began her career as a music journalist in New York City. With early editorial assistant gigs at AOL Music and Complex, she later worked in entertainment and lifestyle journalism at MTV News. After running...Read More

Most Popular

Nike's Back to School Sale has everything you need.
Refresh Your Workout Gear With Nike’s End-of-Summer Sale
Fork and spoon on plate
Study Suggests Fasting's Benefits Might Come From When It Stops
Bourbon on shelves in Virginia
Has Virginia Figured Out a Solution to Its Rare Whiskey Problem?
From loafers to headphones this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Headphones, Griddles and Kith Loafers
Iván Saldaña of Casa Lumbre inspecting a glass near a still
Meet the Spirits Whisperer
A young man dribbles a soccer ball on a patch of grass in Central Park.
How to Get in Shape for Your Rec Soccer League This Fall

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nike's Back to School Sale has everything you need.
Refresh Your Workout Gear With Nike’s End-of-Summer Sale
Fork and spoon on plate
Study Suggests Fasting's Benefits Might Come From When It Stops
Bourbon on shelves in Virginia
Has Virginia Figured Out a Solution to Its Rare Whiskey Problem?
From loafers to headphones this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Headphones, Griddles and Kith Loafers
Iván Saldaña of Casa Lumbre inspecting a glass near a still
Meet the Spirits Whisperer
A young man dribbles a soccer ball on a patch of grass in Central Park.
How to Get in Shape for Your Rec Soccer League This Fall

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago