Los Angeles is famously home to incredible weather and too many ways in which to enjoy it (like hiking, hitting a rooftop bar or visiting the bounty of beaches). Knowing this, we’re fully aware that what we’re about to suggest might sound a little crazy, but maybe it’s time to spend a few hours indoors. Now, what exactly could be enough to pull you inside when even our malls, best concert venues and movie screenings are all open-air? L.A.’s world-class collection of art museums, of course.

The museums here offer something for everyone, from work by modern art mavericks to old world masters, so you’re bound to find one that piques your interest. To get you there faster, we’ve narrowed down the options to the five L.A. art museums we think you should start with and included the need-to-know basics on how to visit. Now, go forth and get cultured.

The Broad was founded with the goal of “making contemporary art accessible to the widest possible audience.” The Broad

If traditional art museums put you to sleep, then Downtown L.A.’s The Broad is for you. Lively, spacious and full of light, this museum was a gift to the city of L.A. from philanthropists Eli and Edythe Broad for “making contemporary art accessible to the widest possible audience.” Perhaps the buzziest work on view here is Yayoi Kusama’s immersive “Infinity Mirror Room,” which had a major social media moment for several years after debuting in 2014. However, Eli and Edythe’s electrifying, powerhouse collection also includes numerous works from a who’s who of the modern art world, including Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jasper Johns, Cy Twombly, Jeff Koons, Keith Haring, Ed Ruscha, Barbara Kruger and more.

Admission: A free, timed-entry reservation is required (a separate, free timed-entry reservation is also required to enter Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room”).

A true L.A. institution, LACMA boasts a collection of more than 150,000 objects LACMA

LACMA (The Los Angeles County Museum of Art)

Ask an Angeleno to name the first museum that comes to mind, and chances are they’ll say LACMA. Long an L.A. institution, the museum boasts a collection of more than 150,000 objects that “illuminate 6,000 years of artistic expression across the globe.” That means there’s something for everyone on offer here, from Mesopotamian art to modern art and everything in-between (with one perennial crowd-pleaser being Chris Burden’s massive and wildly intricate kinetic sculpture, “Metropolis II“). LACMA is also known for putting on excellent exhibitions, so it’s worth checking in from time to time to see what’s new.

Admission: Timed-entry tickets are recommended, though walk-up tickets are available. For Los Angeles County residents, admission is $23 (but free weekdays after 3 p.m.). For non-residents, admission is $28. Free admission for all can be had on the second Tuesday of each month and the first full weekend of every month if you’re a Bank of America cardholder.

While The Getty’s art is housed inside, its sprawling grounds are also worth seeing. The Getty

Okay, our premise of museums bringing you indoors doesn’t entirely apply to The Getty. While yes, the invaluable art here is housed inside, the museum’s sprawling grounds are a work of art on their own. If you can pull yourself away from the manicured gardens and jaw-dropping city and ocean vistas (the museum campus is located mountaintop with unobstructed views), you’ll find an incredibly diverse collection featuring everything from Medieval and Renaissance sculpture, to ornate French furniture, to paintings from masters like Manet and Rembrandt, to photography. They also have a solid gift shop, so give that a look, too.

Admission: A free, timed-entry reservation is required; $25 parking fee per car.

The sister museum of The Getty, The Getty Villa was built by J. Paul Getty on the grounds of his Pacific Palisades ranch to display his enormous art collection. Modeled after an opulent Roman country home, the grounds, gardens and general feeling that you’ve been transported to Italy are worth the visit alone — but don’t forget about the art. Inside, you’ll find more than 1,000 Greek and Roman antiquities from 6,500 BC to 500 AD, plus extended exhibitions of visiting works (like this one, featuring objects from ancient Egypt, on threw January 2027).

Admission: A free, timed-entry reservation is required; $25 parking fee per car.

The Hammer stages unique exhibitions alongside its permanent collection. Iwan Baan

In a city with buzzy art museums like The Broad, The Getty and LACMA, the excellent Hammer Museum too often goes overlooked. But it’s a cornerstone of L.A.’s art scene, and after a major transformation — which includes numerous expansions and upgrades — it’s now better than ever. Originally built to house the collection of businessman Armand Hammer, the UCLA-affiliated museum stages unique, medium-spanning exhibitions alongside its permanent collection (which includes works from the likes of Manet, Van Gogh and Gauguin). It’s also the best museum in L.A. when it comes to spotlighting local artists, especially during Made in L.A., a multi-month, must-visit program that takes place every other year. The Hammer is also home to truly top-tier, free public programming, with events like art lectures, a weekly mindfulness meditation class and numerous monthly film screenings.

Admission: Free and easy (just walk in)

Norton Simon, the philanthropist behind the eponymous museum, spent 30 years amassing some 8,000 pieces. Elon Schoenholz

Although the Norton Simon Museum museum isn’t top of mind for most tourists and locals given its location outside the city in Pasadena, it’s actually home to L.A.’s most heavy-hitting collection when it comes to recognizable names. Born from one of the greatest private art collections in the world (businessman and philanthropist Norton Simon spent 30 years amassing some 8,000 pieces), you’ll find several works each from the likes of Rembrandt, Picasso, Van Gogh, Monet, Manet, Matisse, Renoir, Degas and Cézanne. And although the museum is best known for works by European masters from the 14th through 20th centuries, there’s also a highly impressive gallery of art and artifacts from South Asia and an idyllic sculpture garden.

Admission: Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended, though walk-ins are welcome. Tickets cost $20, and free admission can be had the first Friday of every month from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

_____________________________________________________________________________________



Looking for L.A.’s best non-art museums? For car fanatics, check out the Peterson Automotive Museum. If you’re a movie buff or looking to tap into L.A.’s iconic entertainment history, don’t pass up a spin around The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. They’re located across the street from and next door to LACMA, respectively, and hitting all three makes for a perfect day museum hopping.