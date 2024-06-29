Culture

Museum at Center of Georgia O’Keeffe Deaccessioning Controversy Is Closing

It's a challenging time for Valparaiso University

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 29, 2024 5:56 pm
Georgia O'Keeffe
Georgia O'Keeffe in 1971.
Basil Langton/Photo Researchers History/Getty Images

Beginning in 2020, casual observers of the art world found themselves thinking a lot more about the concept of deaccessioning. That was in part because certain museums were feeling the financial strain of the pandemic (one that’s ongoing for some) and needed to part ways with objects from their collection to stay afloat. There are other reasons for a museum to sell art from its collection, but “paying for renovated dorms” is not generally well regarded.

And yet that was reason Valparaiso University cited last year when they announced that the university’s Brauer Museum of Art would sell several works of art, including O’Keeffe’s painting Rust Red Hills. Would the profits from this go to getting new works for the museum’s collection? No, not at all. Instead, the stated goal was to renovate the university’s freshman dormitories.

The effect that this would have on the museum’s collection remains to be seen, but now it seems like it may go unanswered for much longer. Writing at ARTnews, Karen K. Ho pointed out that the Brauer Museum has closed its doors. A visit to the museum’s website features a terse announcement: “THE BRAUER MUSEUM OF ART IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED. MORE INFORMATION WILL BE SHARED AT A LATER DATE.”

The Met May Sell Some of Its Permanent Collection to Cover Pandemic Losses
The Met May Sell Some of Its Permanent Collection to Cover Pandemic Losses
 Is this the highest-profile example of deaccessioning yet?

As the article in ARTnews pointed out, this closure is part of a larger set of financial issues facing the university. In addition to the museum closing, Valparaiso is also looking into closing dozens of undergraduate and graduate programs, ranging from German to Logistics.

More Like This

Whitney Museum
A Deaccessioned Edward Hopper Painting Is Heading to Auction
San Francisco Art Institute
San Francisco Art Institute Ponders Selling Diego Rivera Mural
baltimore art museum
Why So Many Museums Are Suddenly Selling High-Profile Works of Art
Pablo Picasso
The Met Is Selling Off a Prized Picasso Sculpture Valued at $30 Million

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Belichick (left) onstage at Netflix's "GROAT" last month
Gronk on Belichick: “He’s All Caught Up With the Girls”
Pocket watch on dark background
A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches
Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.
22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Wildfires

Are Wildfires Raising Homeowners Insurance Rates in California?

Georgia O'Keeffe

Museum at Center of Georgia O'Keeffe Deaccessioning Controversy Is Closing

Bill Maher on "Real Time"

Bill Maher and Ray Kurzweil Debated AI on a New “Real Time”

Benjamin Franklin statue

Benjamin Franklin's Surprisingly Impressive, Occasionally Naked Swimming Career

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours