This Museum Exhibit Is a Trip Into “Fast & Furious” History

Coming in March to the Petersen Automotive Museum

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 28, 2026 12:11 pm EST
Over the course of 11 films, the Fast & Furious series has featured an absolutely stellar array of cars both new and historic. Looking for souped-up street racers? You’ll see them on screen in abundance, but viewers can also take in vehicles ranging from a Lykan HyperSport to the decades-old car Dominic Toretto used on the streets of Havana in The Fate of the Furious.

A new exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum offers a cross-section of some of the fastest and most furious automobiles out there. The exhibit, A Fast & Furious Legacy: 25 Years of Automotive Icons, is set to open on March 14. The exhibit is a collaboration with Universal Pictures, and features several cars from the series that have not been displayed in a similar setting prior to now.

Among the cars on display are the Nissan 240SX and the 1993 Toyota Supra that Michelle Rodriguez and Paul Walker, respectively, drove in the first Fast film, along with the 2001 Honda S2000 that the street racer played by Devon Aoki drove in 2 Fast 2 Furious. (Remember the bridge jump scene?) Several of the cars Vin Diesel drove in the franchise will also be on display, including a 1968 Dodge Charger R/T and a 1993 Mazda RX7.

While the series has increasingly taken on a globetrotting aspect, this exhibit was intended in part to reconnect the films to the city that played a key role in their genesis. “The Fast Saga was born out of the creativity and community of Los Angeles car culture. Even as the series grew into a global phenomenon, the heart of the franchise has always been rooted in the city,” said David O’Connor, Universal Entertainment Chief Brand Officer, in a statement.

An opening event will feature an expansive car show that pays homage to street racing. But if you can’t make it to the museum in March, you’ll have plenty of time to see the show; A Fast & Furious Legacy: 25 Years of Automotive Icons will be on view through April of 2027.

