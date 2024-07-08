Leisure > Autos > Classic Cars

National Corvette Museum Revists the Day of the Sinkhole

It was a strange time for Corvette enthusiasts

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 8, 2024 11:18 am
Post-sinkhole Corvette
A new exhibit explores the aftermath of a fateful sinkhole.
National Corvette Museum

In 2014, the National Corvette Museum experienced the kind of crisis that haunts the nightmares of many a curator. The short version? A sinkhole opened up below the museum, and eight of the Corvettes stored there tumbled down 40 feet. You know that mixture of dread and anticipation you can experience while seeing a rare sports car destroyed in a comedy or action movie? Security camera footage from this collapse offered that same ominous sensation but with the bonus of knowing that what you were seeing did not involve replica vehicles designed for the impact.

Now. with that unsettling incident in the rearview mirror, the National Corvette Museum is revisiting the collapse with a commemorative exhibition. Consider it the automotive version of making lemonade out of lemons, perhaps. Ground To Sky: The Sinkhole Reimagined is on display through September 15, and chronicles the collapse, its aftermath and the efforts involved in recovering vintage Corvettes from the bottom of a very deep hole.

Ground to Sky features several vehicles affected by the sinkhole, including the 2009 ZR-1 Blue Devil, ZR-1 Spyder and a 1962 Corvette. The exhibit also includes interviews with museum staff who were there in the aftermath of the floor’s collapse, as well as details of the recovery and restoration efforts. And, as you might surmise, exhibit attendees can also see some Corvettes still showing the effects of falling into a sinkhole.

“From the restoration of damaged Corvettes to the ten years of progress that has touched every corner of the Museum, Ground to Sky: The Sinkhole Reimagined highlights our commitment to preserving Corvette history while embracing progress,” said Robert Maxhimer, the museum’s Director of Curatorial Affairs and Education, in a statement.

If the National Corvette Museum’s documentation is any indication, the artifacts gathered around the incident cover a lot of ground. That includes a spotlight on the keys to the eight vehicles swallowed up by the sinkhole. For auto enthusiasts making the trip to Bowling Green, Kentucky, this looks to a comprehensive look at a surreal day in Corvette history.

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Classic Cars
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

