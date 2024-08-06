The Best Farmers Markets in Los Angeles

If you’re an Angeleno who uses the internet, you’ve likely come across clips from John Mulaney’s recent Netflix series, Everybody’s in LA. In one well-circulated video, John tells us all about the vastly different neighborhoods of L.A. and draws a conclusion about the one thing they have in common — “there is zero sense of community.” Sure it’s comedy, but it wouldn’t be funny if it weren’t also sort of true. This of course mostly stems from the fact that, given L.A.’s sprawl, we typically have more space and less interaction with our neighbors, we usually commute in a car alone to go where we need to go, and we generally aren’t spending time together enjoying communal spaces (sure, we have hiking trails and beaches, but they’re not the same as having, say, Central Park).

There is, however, one bastion of hope where a sense of community can easily be found every week — farmers markets. Think about it: each area of the city has its own that draws locals out of their insular bubbles, and they’re one of the few places where the vibe feels decidedly more small town than massive city. They’re also places where talking to a stranger doesn’t feel weird — think complimenting the flowers they bought or recommending a product while standing in line at your favorite vendor. What’s more, L.A. agreeably has America’s best big city farmers markets on account of much of the country’s best produce being grown nearby and mild winter months resulting in year-round production of fresh fruits and vegetables. Then, of course, there’s the farmers market extras like bread and pastries, ready-to-eat food like pupusas and crepes, wares from local businesses and so much more.

So to help you get out the door and into your local community, while also getting the ingredients to make the best salad of your life, we’ve selected the five Los Angeles farmers markets we think you should check out first. In addition to hitting the one closest to you, we also suggest scheduling visits to the rest of the farmers markets seen here (and others). They make for a great reason to go explore a new part of the city while also serving as a relaxing solo adventure or part of a perfect morning with a significant other.

Melrose Place Farmers Market (West Hollywood)

When: Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

If you want to sleep in late after a Saturday night out and still be able to hit a great farmers market, then the Melrose Place Farmers Market is for you. One of the best, smaller farmers markets in L.A., every Sunday starting at 10 a.m. you’ll find half of fancy Melrose Place closed to traffic and lined with everything a home cook could need for the week ahead. In addition to an abundance of citrus, berries and produce (the best can be found at the all-organic Frecker Farms stand), there are also several prepared food vendors (the hummus from Brothers is a must), ready-to-eat stands selling delicacies like crepes and dumplings, multiple pastry and fresh-cut flower purveyors and local small businesses selling things like gourmet popcorn, candles and jewelry.

When: Sundays 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Given its location on the far, far west side of the city, this small farmers market is almost exclusively visited by area locals. However, we think this market makes for the perfect excuse to switch up your Sunday routine and explore a new part of town (then perhaps continue to the beach). Located at Palisades Village, a small outdoor mall from the folks behind The Grove, you’ll find a great selection of stands including Gourmet Empanadas (whose Peruvian empanadas should be tasted), LAfungHi (which sells gourmet mushrooms) and others selling handmade pottery, olive oil and of course, plenty of produce. Post-market, check out the ritzy shopping center for stores like Buck Mason, Brunello Cucinelli and Vince.

When: Sundays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

While you can buy a 16 oz. pack of organic strawberries here for an outlandish $14, not everything at the Beverly Hills Farmers Market has a Beverly Hills price tag. Across the nearly 50 vendors, you can pick up things like ripe citrus fruits, all the veggies you could possibly need for the week, cut-to-order microgreens and homemade jams from Caroline’s Marmalade. Jean Isaac Bread (one of our picks for L.A.’s best bakeries) also has a stand here, making it easy to pick up their incredible bread, bagels and schmears if getting to their storefront in Santa Monica isn’t possible. To make the whole experience even more memorable, this market has a band playing live music, a nice little seating area to enjoy ready-to-eat food (hello chicken and waffles), and for the kids, pony rides and a petting zoo filled with cartoonishly adorable small farm animals.

When: Sundays 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Studio City Farmers Market, which takes over Ventura Place each Sunday, is the largest of the farmers markets mentioned thus far with over 80 vendors in attendance. It’s also the most kid-friendly, with mini-attractions like inflatable slides and a train ride, making this a popular spot for local families to gather and connect. Food-wise, it’s got everything you’d expect and more, from gourmet cheeses to free-range meats and local seafood, to coffee and kombucha, to all sorts of fruits and vegetables (check out third-generation, family-owned J&J Farm), to pasture-raised eggs (Lily’s Eggs is where it’s at). There also are a ton of stands selling ready-to-eat food like tacos, tamales, pizza and more. All that said, come hungry and ready to dodge darting-around little kids.

When: Sundays 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For those ready to dig deep into the bounty of SoCal produce and artisanal products of L.A. makers, check out the Hollywood Farmers Market. Home to roughly 160 vendors, this large market is a favorite of both locals and Los Angeles chefs — including L.A. culinary legend and James Beard Award-winner Nancy Silverton (the woman behind L.A. institution Pizzaria Mozza, Chi Spacca, Michelin-starred Osteria Mozza and several cookbooks). Also on the celebrity chef front, Gwen, the Hollywood restaurant fronted by Curtis Stone, even has a stand here selling sausages, cured meats and baked goods. To complete the experience, you’ll also find live bands, activities for kids, the occasional live cooking demo and enough vendors dishing out ready-to-eat food to confuse this with a food festival. Just go as early as possible (this place gets crowded) and be ready to spend about an hour (there’s a lot to take in).