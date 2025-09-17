6 Gourmand Colognes to Warm Up With This Fall

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Gourmands are relatively new to the grand pantheon of perfume families, with Thierry Mugler’s Angel (1992) often cited as the first mass-appeal gourmand for its use of notes such as chocolate, caramel and vanilla. Gourmands’ M.O. are all about edible, savory accords — vanilla, caramel, honey, chocolate, coffee, almond, raspberry and the like — and they span decadent desserts, cozy cafés, spice cabinets and even boozy cocktails. While gourmands have a devoted following, they’re also among the most polarizing fragrance families, as some can veer into straight-up sugar bomb territory that’s overly sweet, syrupy and, frankly, a little sickly.

Gourmands crafted by master perfumers and renowned houses, however, are a different olfactory story: decadent, rich and layered with complexity. They linger and come alive when grounded in warm bases like amber, resins or benzoin, then built up with spices, fruits and woods. At their best, they’re indulgent but never cloying, and they are especially apropos in cooler months, when their innate decadence imbues warmth and comfort. While the category is vast, with compositions that vary depending on which edible notes take the lead, below are six of my current favorite artisanal gourmands — dessert optional.

Best Everyday Gourmand Cologne — Arquiste Almond Suede Niche darlings Arquiste delivered one of 2024’s most intoxicating and decadent gourmands, a modern classic inspired by medieval Andalusia, the city of Córdoba and traditional almond sweets. Almond Suede opens with notes of pink peppercorn, bergamot and honeycomb, before deepening into saffron, orange oil and Spanish cistus and then settling into a rich base of vanilla and French pine tar. Almond and suede dominate throughout, creating a sweet, warm and indulgent aroma that evokes the scent of your favorite dessert — decadent yet grounded by the richness of leather. If sipping amaretto at your favorite café while wrapped in a suede bomber jacket sounds like your vibe, this fragrance is a must-try. Key Notes: Almond, Suede, Vanilla, Saffron, Honeycomb Buy Here : $205

Best Vanilla Gourmand Cologne — D.S. & Durga Deep Dark Vanilla Indie Luxe powerhouse D.S. & Durga put their own spin on vanilla with Deep Dark Vanilla, a gourmand that trades syrupy sweetness for something richer, smokier and more complex. It opens with the creamy warmth of vanilla absolute before cypress, patchouli, orchid and pepper twist it into a toasted, almost charred vanilla with hints of spice and a green, verdant edge. The result is more jungle heat than dessert cart — sophisticated, earthy and just sweet enough, with smoky, woody and even medicinal undertones from hay and patchouli that steer it away from sugar-bomb territory. At its heart, though, it’s still a gourmand — elevated, indie and made for someone who prefers their vanilla with depth instead of polish. Key Notes: Vanilla Absolute, Cypress, Patchouli, Orchid, Pepper Buy Here : $210-$300

Best Spicy Gourmand Cologne — Parfums de Marly Althaïr Parfums de Marly has become one of the premier names in luxury fragrance, with a cult-like following and just enough mass appeal that collectors feel compelled to own every release. Among them, Althaïr is a modern gourmand classic and one of the most luxurious takes on the genre you’ll ever smell. It opens with a bright lift of orange blossom, bergamot and cinnamon before unfolding into a creamy heart of bourbon vanilla. As it settles, guaiac wood, praline and musk add richness and depth, creating a warm, addictive trail. This is a refined, sophisticated gourmand for someone who moves with purpose, has accomplished things of value and wants to smell damn good while doing it. Wear it daily, come fall and winter, or save it for those moments that call for a little extra polish and panache. Key Notes: Bourbon Vanilla, Orange Blossom, Cinnamon, Guaiac Wood, Praline Buy Here : $290

Best Sweet Gourmand Cologne — Kilian Paris Angels’ Share Paradis Angels’ Share is one of Kilian’s most popular liquor-laced creations, and when the house reimagined the original’s spicy, woodsy warmth as a savory gourmand (Angel’s Share Paradis), it was another instant hit. This extrait (meaning a more concentrated version) is a decadent winter warmer, opening with a sweet, boozy kick of cognac and raspberry before unfolding into a velvety Bulgarian rose (my favorite floral note). As it settles, praline, oak and sandalwood anchor the composition, creating a sultry woodiness with just the right touch of fruit. It’s a must-try for Kilian devotees or anyone looking to make a sweeter gourmand statement. Key Notes: Cognac, Raspberry, Bulgarian Rose, Praline, Oak Buy Here : $385

Best Smoky Gourmand Cologne — The Maker Fire Eau de Parfum Stag by The Maker is one of my all-time favorite colognes (I’ve even written a full-length tribute to it), but Fire comes in a very close second. This one’s a spicy, ambery and very addictive gourmand that feels just as at home in a chic hotel lounge by the fireplace as it does at an indie concert. There’s vanilla here, but it’s worlds apart from the cloying, sugar-heavy versions you’ll find elsewhere. Instead, it’s paired with juniper berry and a tobacco accord for a belly-warming, liquor-like spin. Layer in heady olibanum, sandalwood and saffron for a scent that’s sultry, chic and sophisticated. Key Notes: Vanilla, Juniper Berry, Tobacco Accord, Olibanum, Saffron Buy Here : $175

Vivamore Dark Indulgence Vivamore is a niche luxury house my friends at premier perfumery Osswald NYC introduced me to, and it’s a heady dream for gourmand lovers. This one leans toward the dessert side of the spectrum with semi-sweet chocolate, orange, hazelnut and vanilla. What elevates it beyond a simple sweet treat is its depth — ambergris, musk and amberwood lend a leathery or oud-like richness that adds mystery and sophistication, especially on cold winter nights. The result is an intoxicatingly chic gourmand that proves dessert scents can be both refined and irresistible. Don’t sleep on this decadent gem. Key Notes: Semi-Sweet Chocolate, Orange, Hazelnut, Ambergris, Amberwood NEIMAN MARCUS: $155