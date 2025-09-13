Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new Google TV Projector drops, D.S. & Durga releases a new cologne and Lucchese drops some new boots.
Lumi Max Projector Google TV
The Lumi Max Projector is the perfect combination of being wildly portable and maintaining a high-quality picture. The screen ranges from 40 to 100 inches depending on your placement, and you also can tack on its adjustable Projector Stand and 100” sreen if you want the full effect (I use mine on a wall, and it works just fine). It arrives in a nifty carrying case, so you can be entertained anywhere from a camping trip to just different rooms in your house.
Via Carota Simon Pearce Bourbon Glass Set
We’re glassware-obsessed here at InsideHook, so our jaws hit the floor when we saw this stunning collaboration. Iconic Vermont glassware company Simon Pearce designed The Greenwich Lowball specifically for Via Carota Craft Cocktails with a hand-blown chevron pattern that matches the bottles. If you’re not into bourbon, the set is also available with Negronis or a Negroni and Margarita.
Lucchese The Code Collection
When I say “yee” you say “haw!” Famed cowboy boot-maker Lucchese just released their Code Collection, which features design details meant to capture “The West.” This includes stitched wildflowers and colors reminiscent of wild landscapes. Inspired by the vintage Texans but built for the modern day wearer these boots are in fact made for walking.
D.S. & Durga Cognac Reign
Have you ever thought about smelling like the spirit cellar at the Palace of Versailles? Well, now that D.S. & Durga have delivered the fragrance of the fall, you can. The bottle emanates the inside of a cognac barrel and has top notes of caramelized wood with bottom notes of tonka — this is a unique fragrance staple we’re dying to get our hands on.
Our Legacy x Converse Collab
UK Clothing Brand Our Legacy has teamed up with iconic sneaker figurehead Converse to deliver a limited-edition drop featuring two styles of Work Shop Chuck 70’s. The shoes come in a crisp espresso and natural canvas colors, with stitched detailing on the front.
Filson Mackinaw Wool Cape Coat
We love most pieces that come from Filson, but we’re really loving this archival reissue of their Mackinaw Wool Cape Coat. It’s perfect for the brisk fall days that are fast approaching, it’s sewn entirely in the U.S. and is made from 100% Mackinaw Wool. If you’re heading into the woods or up North in the coming months, this is what you’ll want to have with you.
