The Lumi Max Projector is the perfect combination of being wildly portable and maintaining a high-quality picture. The screen ranges from 40 to 100 inches depending on your placement, and you also can tack on its adjustable Projector Stand and 100” sreen if you want the full effect (I use mine on a wall, and it works just fine). It arrives in a nifty carrying case, so you can be entertained anywhere from a camping trip to just different rooms in your house.