6 Frightfully Fantastic Fragrances to Indulge in the Halloween Spirit

Spooky season is here, and I know, I know — what do colognes have to do with it? The chill in the October air has a unique way of ghoulishly seeping into the olfactory world, too. Some perfume houses have a gothic vibe woven into their DNA; others release limited editions that channel the season’s otherworldly energy. Some have notes that naturally feel mysterious and alluring. All share a deeper signature, with shadowy sweetness or intoxicating florals that span mossy woods, smoldering resins, gritty blossoms and rich gourmand accords.

In fact, many of these scents carry a slightly musty, “dirty in a good way” quality, like blowing dust off an old book, while notes like earthy patchouli, incense and charred cade lend a heady smokiness. In recent years, there’s been a growing fascination with the muskier, more animalic side of perfumery, and this season is especially apropos for exploring those accords. These fragrances are unapologetically niche, rich in atmosphere and intoxicatingly aromatic. And they’re not just for October — these six scents (catch that?) can be worn well into winter, long after the crunch of fallen leaves fades. But for now, let’s stir the witch’s brew(s).

Best Limited-Time Halloween Cologne: D.S. & Durga Well Dressed Werewolf

Key Notes: Balkan cedar, patchouli

Hot off the olfactory press, D.S. & Durga devotees can rejoice in a limited-edition Halloween-inspired fume that’s anything but basic. “I am passionate about bringing worlds to life through fragrance,” says founder and perfumer David Moltz. “For a holiday where we all dress up, it’s only natural to think about what your character would wear, and even better to have a scent that gets you in the spirit all month long. For true goths and lovers of the macabre, Halloween is every day! These perfumes are for them.” This year’s costume, you ask? The Werewolf, and the niche house nails it. This scent is animalic, musky and woody, with a slight velvety floral streak. You can sense the wolf’s fur as Balkan cedar and hay give way to a heart of violet and jasmine, before settling into a heady base of castoreum, patchouli and ambergris. It’s a full moon in a bottle: rich, untamed, primal and addictive. You won’t turn into a werewolf, but you’ll likely be the most unforgettable scent at the Halloween bash.

Best Horror-Inspired Halloween Cologne: Heretic Nosferatu

Key Notes: Lilac, Oud

No Halloween fragrance roundup would be complete without including Heretic, a brand with the holiday practically woven into its DNA. Since 2016, Heretic has merged natural perfumery with a provocative, avant-garde spirit, and Nosferatu, a collaboration fragrance with Focus Features inspired by the remake of the classic horror film (which, for the record, I loved), exemplifies this. The scent is as haunting as its muse, crafted to evoke wilted lilies, ambered candlelight, and lightning cutting through a stormy night. Ambrette and lilac open the composition before drying down into cypriol, violet and orris, all anchored by a base of oud and labdanum (straight out of Van Helsing’s case). The result is slightly dank, thanks to a petrichor note that mimics the air after rain, somewhat floral, intensely heady and charged with a faint current of electricity. It’s for those who truly revel in the macabre. If you prefer something a touch more approachable, try Poltergeist — still very much in the spirit of the season, but smokier and woodier, with juniper, pink pepper, wormwood, frankincense, vanilla, patchouli and cade swirling together like a ghost in candlelight.

Best Brand-New Halloween Cologne: Imaginary Authors The Abandoned Mansion

Key Notes: Quince, old book

Indie fragrance house Imaginary Authors’ whole MO is mood setting, with each cologne unfolding like a novel or a well-worn memory. Their brand-new October launch, Abandoned Mansion, continues that literary-meets-olfactory streak that makes the indie brand unique yet refreshingly accessible. Inspired by an abandoned mansion, the story follows a pair who decide to weather the storm in their newfound hideaway, surrounded by stacks of paperbacks and the amber glow of autumn light. You might expect something purely musty and old-book-like (and yes, those elements are present), but the scent also carries a sweetness. Notes of quince, petitgrain and pimento berry mingle with cedarwood, oakmoss and, naturally, an “old book” accord (if you have vintage books, you know the exemplary aroma). It’s a fragrance that captures the well-worn, creaky wooden floors where one might soon be serving tart jams and warm pastries amid the dusty novels. Spritz and be transported.

Best Animalic Halloween Cologne: Zoologist Bat

Key Notes: Fig, teakwood

Zoologist is a fascinating fragrance house, renowned for its olfactory interpretations of the essences of various animals. The award-winning Squid is smoky and aquatic (I love this moody summertime stunner), Moth is melancholy and poetic and Bat is dark, atmospheric and tailor-made for the season. Inspired by the winged mammal’s nocturnal journey through jungles and caves, it’s steeped in soil, minerals, fruit and mossy stone accords. The scent opens with a burst of fig and guava before easing into an earthy base of hay, incense and teakwood, evoking damp caverns and fresh fruit. Slightly sweet yet animalic, Bat won’t be for everyone, but it’s a conversation-starting fragrance and one of the more hauntingly beautiful aromas you can rock this season.

Best Film Noir Halloween Cologne: Curatrix 6 Feet Under

Key Notes: Bergamot, amber

U.S.-based olfactory provocateur Curatrix is known for grounding its scents in a modern film noir aesthetic, characterized by darkness, sensuality and a cinematic sensibility. As mentioned earlier, there’s been a growing fascination among fragrance fans with the dirtier, muskier, more animalic side of perfumery, and 6 Feet Under is a perfect example. Anchored by a literal “Wet Gravestone Accord,” this scent takes its name quite literally — the team actually swabbed damp gravestones to capture that aroma. The result is green, musky and mineralic, with notes of bergamot, violet leaf, oakmoss and amber. Despite its eerie title, the fragrance leans into an elegant, verdant earthiness that feels artistic and atmospheric, wearable for both foggy fall mornings and crisp autumn nights alike.

Best Not-So-Halloween Cologne: Killian Paris Black Phantom “Memento Mori”

Key Notes: Rum, vetiver

Black Phantom, Memento Mori might not be as overtly Halloween-themed as the rest of the gang, but this decadent gourmand is undeniably mysterious and chic, beckoned to be donned for any elevated soirée. Think less vampire and more Phantom of the Opera, gliding through candlelight with an air of intrigue, or a debonair pirate savoring the finest liquor aboard a ghost ship. Rum, coffee and sandalwood take center stage, balanced by earthy vetiver for a spicy, woody and creamy composition with rich, slightly sweet undertones. If your idea of Halloween leans toward the dashing and debonair, this sultry gourmand is the perfect finishing touch to your costume.