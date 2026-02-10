Wellness

Experts Emphasize Focusing on Stress, Not Cortisol Levels

Sometimes too much information can be a problem

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 10, 2026 11:59 am EST
Stressed man on laptop
High stress can cause cortisol levels to rise.
Tim Gouw/Unsplash

In recent years, the hormone cortisol has become a hot subject among online influencers. A 2024 New York Times article noted the growing popularity of the concept of “cortisol face” — in other words, the idea that high levels of stress can affect one’s physical appearance. There is some truth to that: the Cleveland Clinic’s website notes that high levels of cortisol in the body can cause someone to gain weight in their face and their belly.

There’s a difference between trying to reduce your overall stress and looking to specifically control levels of cortisol, however. As Devi Shastri reports for the Associated Press, a number of medical experts have argued that, although there are certain parts of the body that people should be concerned about, cortisol is not one of them.

As with many things involving medicine and the human body, medical professionals have advocated for being able to get an expert’s opinion. “There’s a lot of nuance to interpreting cortisol and that’s what makes me a little bit nervous about patients getting cortisol testing for themselves without having some kind of physician oversight,” endocrinologist Dr. Katie Guttenberg told the AP.

My Year of Stress and Agitation
My Year of Stress and Agitation
 Ex-analysts at America’s biggest investment firms reflect on all the sleep that never came

The doctors Shastri spoke with for the article did point out that there are some very valid cases where people will want to be aware of their cortisol levels. Someone diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, for instance, will need to be aware of their cortisol levels in a way that most people will not. But for most people, keeping overall stress levels managed is the key to better health — and there are a number of good ways to do that.

