The Best Sports Drink Alternatives to Gatorade

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For decades we’ve chugged Gatorade and other sports drinks when sweaty or hungover (or both) in an effort to “replenish” our elusive electrolytes. But does anyone actually know what an electrolyte is?

They’re minerals in the body, FYI, which work together to maintain ionic balance. Think calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium and the like. When we exercise, we sweat, and these minerals exit the body in droves, leaving us dehydrated and susceptible to cramps and exhaustion. So in a way, yes, your parents and coaches and TV commercials were correct: you should absolutely be hydrating and looking to replenish electrolytes after a long period of intense physical activity. That being said, Gatorade’s role in that process is dubious.

Let’s Talk About Gatorade

Since its well-documented inception as a special formula for the 1965 Florida Gators football team, Gatorade has been the world’s post-workout drink of choice. The brand was sold for a preposterous $13 billion to PepsiCo in 2001, and hasn’t slowed down; it still commands a 63% market share in the sports drink category today, and despite a seemingly endless onslaught of scuttled flavors and innovations (everything from “Gatorade Tiger” to “Energy Chews”), its original Thirst Quencher series is still its most popular, available in every gas station, deli and supermarket from the Florida Keys to the Puget Sound.

Its ubiquity has little to do with consumers replenishing their salt content, though, and everything to do with sugar. Gatorade tastes delicious. Kids drink it after basketball practice. Truckers down it on road trips. Everyone’s got a favorite flavor, and everyone knows you’re a narc if you refer to the actual name of the flavor instead of the color. For years, anytime someone pointed out that Gatorade had the same amount of sugar as lemonade or soda, their marketing warlocks would drop the best commercial you’d ever seen, and quicker than you can count your goosebumps you’re throwing back a bottle.

The New Electrolytes in Town

Gatorade is still raking in cash, as are legacy brands like Powerade and Bodyarmor. But a wave of upstart sports drinks has emerged over the last five years, fueled by a generation that’s more ingredient-conscious than ever.

Ironically, the sales pitch hasn’t changed — it’s still about hydration and electrolytes. The difference is in the formula. More and more, these drinks are ditching artificial ingredients and cutting down to five (or fewer) core components.

And they’re not all drinks anymore, either. Some of the best options now come in powders or tablets, letting you mix up a perfectly balanced electrolyte boost without the sugar bomb. These formulas aren’t just for mindless sipping — they’re fueling professional endurance athletes and backcountry hikers, run clubs and pickup soccer games, and, yes, the occasional brutal hangover.

At the end of the day, a sports drink should do its job, not just taste good. Here are 19 sports drink brands you should know.

Elevated Sports Drinks

Local Weather A lot to love here: great branding, recyclable aluminum bottle, only six grams of sugar, only 35 calories and a mix of nootropics to go with the electrolytes. SHOP HERE

Nooma The name is meant to stand for “No More Artificials.” Any time the ingredients list leads off with filtered water and coconut water, you know you’re in good hands. SHOP HERE

Cadence Founded in 2024, Cadence has partnered with edgy run clubs to build some serious cultural momentum. It’s packed with sodium, potassium and magnesium, and perfect for athletes with robust training volume. SHOP HERE

Unwell Another newer drop. This one’s from Alex Cooper, the influencer and podcast host of Call Her Daddy. The drink launched in partnership with the National Women’s Soccer League. SHOP HERE

Roar Roar was at the forefront of Gatorade alternatives, back in 2013. It’s healthier, yes, but also stands out for its unique flavors: Cucumber Watermelon, Blueberry Açaí, Dragon Fruit Punch, etc. SHOP HERE

It’s a Powder Revolution

Liquid I.V. The brand that launched a thousand sports drink mixes. Liquid I.V. dominates the hydration power market share. Most people associate the brand with hangover kits. SHOP Here

Magna Another newcomer with epic branding, and some athlete ambassadors: skiers, surfers, martial artists. Magna uses three types of magnesium (L-threonate, glycinate, malate) to target focus, recovery and energy. SHOP HERE

Pludo Pretty cool differentiator here: Pludo extracts its trace minerals from the Great Salt Lake. It also adds amino acids to its mix, for improved blood flow. SHOP HERE

LMNT LMNT has steadily become more of a household name since it launched in 2018. It packs a saltier punch than most sport drinks or mixes on the market, at 1,000mg of sodium per sachet. SHOP HERE

Puresport Puresport is sort of the U.K. version of Cadence — it has expertly leveraged local fitness activations to get its name out there and its fuel in the hands of endurance athletes. SHOP HERE

Tailwind Founded in Durango, Colorado, Tailwind is really popular in the ultrarunning and winter sports communities. The brand’s latest hydration mix pairs vitamin C with electrolytes. Tailwind also has a recovery option, which adds protein. SHOP HERE

Momentous Fuel Momentous is a gym-rat favorite for its protein powders and supplements. Turns out the brand knows how to whip up a sports mix, too. This one trades the portable sachets for an at-home tub. SHOP HERE

Skratch Labs Skratch Labs was founded by a sports scientist and former coach for a professional cycling team who used to whip up homemade electrolyte batches for his athletes. SHOP HERE

Mortal Hydration Yet another branding win. Mortal Hydration has the most unique flavor option on the entire list: Salted Margarita. It also offers a salinity scale: you can choose between 450mg and 920mg of sodium, depending on the intensity of your workout. SHOP HERE

Nuun Sport Another household name, recognizable for those portable tubes. The brand now has tablets with caffeine, vitamins or immunity support added. SHOP HERE

The Old Heads, a Little Healthier

Gatorade Fit Your Gatorade alternative could still be…Gatorade. This is the behemoth’s response to the market shift. Less sugar, more vitamins. It’s just pricier and harder to find. SHOP HERE

Powerade Zero To be honest, this stuff is still pretty suspect. SHOP HERE

Bodyarmor Zero Sugar Again, still an ultra-processed product. Sift through the ingredients and you’ll see gum arabic, stevia sweetener, etc. SHOP HERE

Vitaminwater Zero Sugar Not the worst option in a pinch. But you’d be better off prioritizing another option on this list. SHOP HERE