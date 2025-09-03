The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September 

Bourbon | 92 Proof | Aged 6 Years

Here’s something a little different: a six-year-old Tennessee bourbon (which has undergone the usual TN whiskey charcoal mellowing process, aka the Lincoln County Process) finished with whole-roasted Arabica coffee beans using a refined cold extraction method. The press release was very clear that this is not a liqueur or a flavored whiskey — I think of it more like Brugal’s similarly-minded Brugal Colección Visionaria, Edición 01, which gets its coffee flavor from infused barrels. There’s a fair amount of coffee on the nose, and if I didn’t know better, I’d think it was a coffee liqueur. On the palate, I found vanilla, cardamom, cinnamon, cherry, a hint of citrus and dark-roast coffee. It’s more dry than sweet and really intriguing (I made an excellent Old Fashioned with this as a base and a black cherry syrup from Filthy).