Leisure > Travel

Venice Is Doing Everything It Can to Stave Off Tourists

Day-trippers will soon have to book and pay admission to visit the main island

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
February 14, 2024 4:57 pm
The Plaza San Marco, one of Venice's most popular gathering places
Piazza San Marco, one of Venice's most popular gathering places
Travis W Keyes

Venice, a city boasting a population of right around 50,000, sees close to a whopping 30 million tourists a year. Canals and a handful of noteworthy places (St. Mark’s Square and the Rialto bridge, in particular) are consistently — and dangerously — saturated with eager sightseers, and The Sinking City has long struggled with a means of managing the crowds. Famously, and especially, damaging to the city are the day-trippers, colloquially known as “hit-and-run tourists.”

The city has been attempting to mitigate the impact of said hit-and-run tourists for years, with entry fees and a state-of-the-art control tower. Now they’re set to take things a step further. According to a new report from The Washington Post, starting in April, Venice will pilot a program that will require day-trippers to book and pay admission online in order to visit the main island. If the pilot proves successful, a 5 euro entry fee will be applied to certain days, especially prevalent during the high season (overnight visitors who pay a tourist tax at hotels will be exempt).

“I apologize, but the ticket is necessary. The objective is not to close the city, but not let it explode,” Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro said in a press conference earlier this month. “The objective is to decongest the city, not to have more money. We need it to tell us what rules must be respected in Venice, a fragile city different from all the others.”

The Problem With the Undying Conversation About the “Death of Venice”
The Problem With the Undying Conversation About the “Death of Venice”
 Though fears over overtourism and climate change are real, it’s the loss of the city’s cultural identity that weighs heaviest in the minds of Venetians

Further, starting in August, guided tour groups to Venice — as well as the islands of Murano, Burano and Torcell — will be limited to 25 people maximum. (For context, that number is roughly half the capacity of a typical tour bus.) This off the back of the 2021 cruise ship ban, which saw cruises prohibited from sailing past St. Mark’s Square through the Giudecca Canal and docking at the historic city center, in addition to the ban on new souvenir shops on the city’s main drags.

Albeit one of the more extreme cases, it’s certainly not the only instance of a city fighting back against over-tourism. Amsterdam, for its part, has taken similar action, cracking down on coach buses, tourist shops, new hotels and Airbnb-style rentals. Many frequently-touristed sites, like Machu Picchu in Peru and the Acropolis in Athens, have a cap on daily visitors. Most recently, Hagia Sophia in Istanbul introduced a not insignificant entry fee (25 euro) for foreign tourists for the first time, as the “uncontrolled flow of visitors” was beginning to damage the historic building.

The messaging is clear: tourism comes at a cost, and many destinations are no longer interested in paying. As The Post report notes, “[Tourists] drop $3 billion annually but leave behind 70,000 tons of trash and urine-sprayed streets and take the occasional nighttime joyride in a commandeered gondola.” It’s a dance city officials no longer want to participate in, at least to the extent they have historically.

And frankly, anyone who’s interested in an even remotely authentic tourism experience will be glad to hear it.

More Like This

A view of Tokyo, Japan. A new digital nomad visa will allow visitors to stay for up to six months.
Japan to Launch a Digital Nomad Visa in March
A cruise ship entering San Juan Harbor
Cruise Bookings Hit Record Levels in 2024
Santorini, Greece. This year, the country has introduced a new tourist tax called the "climate crisis resilience fee."
What’s a “Climate Crisis Resilience” Tax and Why Is Greece Charging One?
Boston Logan International Airport on December 21, 2023
Is Clear Even Faster Then Regular TSA Lines Anymore?

Leisure > Travel
Lindsay Rogers is the Associate Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

Most Popular

On Cloudtilt
Go Figure: On Just Dropped a Walking Shoe
Beer flight
Why Breweries Are Saying No to Beer Flights
A fence in a field. Fence jumping can bring fitness benefits, even as an adult.
Fitness Test: Can You Still Perform This Childhood Staple?
Travis Kelce
Despite the Off-Field Hype, the Real Star of Super Bowl LVIII Was the Game Itself
Travis Kelce pre-Super Bowl
The Best (and Worst) Menswear Moments of Super Bowl LVIIII
A poster of Uncle's Sam classic "I Want You" point, but it says "to get a vasectomy" at the bottom. Today, our writer shares his own story about what it's like to get a vasectomy.
My Boring, Slightly Uncomfortable, Absolutely Necessary Vasectomy

Recommended

Suggested for you

On Cloudtilt
Go Figure: On Just Dropped a Walking Shoe
Beer flight
Why Breweries Are Saying No to Beer Flights
A fence in a field. Fence jumping can bring fitness benefits, even as an adult.
Fitness Test: Can You Still Perform This Childhood Staple?
Travis Kelce
Despite the Off-Field Hype, the Real Star of Super Bowl LVIII Was the Game Itself
Travis Kelce pre-Super Bowl
The Best (and Worst) Menswear Moments of Super Bowl LVIIII
A poster of Uncle's Sam classic "I Want You" point, but it says "to get a vasectomy" at the bottom. Today, our writer shares his own story about what it's like to get a vasectomy.
My Boring, Slightly Uncomfortable, Absolutely Necessary Vasectomy

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

The Plaza San Marco, one of Venice's most popular gathering places

Venice Is Doing Everything It Can to Stave Off Tourists

British Airways

British Airways' Challenges Can Tell Us Plenty About the State of Air Travel

A trip around the Golden Triangle

A First-Time Visitor’s Guide to India’s Golden Triangle

Welcome to Drumheller

How One Tiny Canadian Community Became the Foremost Authority on Dinosaur Tourism

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.