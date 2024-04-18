In previous years, your insight into Team USA’s Olympic House was relegated pretty exclusively to glossy write-ups in various publications that focused predominately on the decor. Better than nothing, sure, but not exactly a proper “peek behind the curtains.”

This year, however, those traveling to Paris for the 2024 games are in for a treat: for the first time in history, Team USA House, located in the historic Palais Brongniart in Paris’ second arrondissement, is opening its doors to the public. Thanks to a partnership between the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and On Location, the official hospitality provider of the Paris Olympics, single-day passes will be available for purchase to the tune of $346 during the Olympic Games and $159 during the Paralympic Games.

So what, you ask, of the programming? Per a release from On Location, Team USA House will host a main stage for medal celebrations, panels and athlete appearances; all-day dining options including American favorites and a rotating selection of international cuisines; two bars; a dozen large monitors to watch Team USA go for gold and interactive activities throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Further, there will also be an official Team USA Shop, operated by Fanatics, which will be open at Team USA House during the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Team USA pop-up shop will have exclusive Team USA and LA28 merchandise from Nike, Ralph Lauren, Oakley, New Era, Mitchell & Ness and Fanatics, and will include custom Team USA and Paris 2024 pins — a fan tradition at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

More than anything, it’ll grant guests the opportunity to mingle with the athletes — which, one could argue, is worth the price of admission in and of itself. According to the release, guests can expect special guest appearances and medal celebrations with athletes fresh off the podium from their wins, as well as daily trivia games and theme nights.

“We are thrilled to open up Team USA House to all Americans and fans of American athletes for a truly immersive Olympic and Paralympic hospitality experience,” said Will Whiston, Executive Vice President, Olympics & Paralympics, On Location. “Nowhere else can you get this up-and-close to your favorite athletes, and come together with other U.S. fans to celebrate your home team. On Location aims to bring a holistic, once-in-a-lifetime hospitality experience to the Olympic and Paralympic Games and we know Team USA House will do just that.”

The games kick off on July 26, 2024, and the Paralympics a few weeks later, on August 28, 2024. Tickets to Team USA House are on sale now.