6 Domestic Wine Regions to Visit This Summer

Many people look to Europe for wine tourism, and we’re also big fans of traveling to France, Italy and Portugal for excellent vino. But with wine now produced in all 50 states, finding an American Viticultural Area (AVA) close to you is easier than ever. If you’re not sure where to begin, here are six of our favorite domestic wine regions to visit this summer.

Willamette Valley, Oregon

The Willamette Valley has quickly risen to domestic viticultural fame, and it’s really no surprise why. The area’s climate conditions, coastal influence and unique volcanic soils render it a perfect home for growing world-class pinot noir and chardonnay, so if your palate leans towards Burgundy, it’s certainly the region for you. Beyond these two flagship grapes — which comprise approximately 75% of the region’s holdings — Willamette Valley is also known for its pinot gris and riesling, along with unique expressions of gamay and syrah. Best of all, it’s located just one hour by car from downtown Portland, making your wine-soaked Pacific Northwest escape all the more accessible.

Central Virginia (Monticello AVA)

The saying goes that Virginia is for lovers, and in the case of wine lovers, the saying rings exceptionally true. Home to the country’s original winemaking scene (we’re looking at you, Thomas Jefferson), the area of Central Virginia, specifically centered around the Monticello AVA, has seen a massive resurgence in grape growing and wine production. The most widely planted grape here is chardonnay, though Central Virginia has been making waves with its viognier, Bordeaux-inspired blends and single-varietal Cabernet Francs. Beyond wine tasting, visitors can enjoy Civil and Revolutionary War sites, visits to local breweries, farms and orchards, and the lively restaurant and bar scene of downtown Charlottesville.

North Fork of Long Island, New York

Although New York’s Finger Lakes region tends to get all of the love (we can’t get enough of the state’s northerly wine scene, either) heading to Long Island’s North Fork in the summer is an absolute no-brainer. The region offers a much-needed reprieve from the hustle and bustle of New York City without any of the glitz, glamour and see-and-be-seen vibes of the Hamptons. While best known for red blends dominated by merlot and Cabernet Franc, the area is also home to a slew of single-variety wines made from grapes like sauvignon blanc, albariño and blaufränkisch. Simply hop the jitney to Mattituck, Jamesport or Southold and see for yourself.

Paso Robles, California

While Napa and Sonoma tend to steal the California wine spotlight, the state’s southerly Paso Robles AVA is giving the two popular destinations a run for their money. Deemed California’s fastest-growing wine region, Paso Robles has more than 40,000 acres of vines and 200+ wineries and benefits from more than 280 days of sunshine a year — meaning the odds of getting good weather on your potential visit are pretty high. Red wine lovers will delight in the area’s cabernet sauvignon-based wines, as well as Rhône-inspired blends made from grenache, syrah and/or mourvèdre (we love those GSMs). Downtown Paso Robles is also home to a number of artisan shops and art galleries, and it’s about a 35-minute drive to the coastal town of San Luis Obispo.

Texas Hill Country

We know what you might be thinking — wine in Texas? You bet. Spanning a jaw-dropping nine million acres (of which only 2,000 are planted to vines), the area is statistically deemed the third-largest AVA in the country and is now home to more than 100 wineries. Here, robust red varieties like cabernet sauvignon and tempranillo thrive, though white wine fans should worry not because chardonnay and viognier are also grown in decent quantities. Between vineyard trips, Hill Country visitors can enjoy a variety of hiking, swimming and outdoor activities around the main town of Fredericksburg, and a scenic drive along the Willow City Loop is definitely not to be missed. Barbecue is also a must.

Snake River Valley, Idaho

Curious wine aficionados interested in a more off-the-beaten-path experience should check out Snake River Valley, Idaho’s burgeoning AVA. Located just 25 minutes from Boise, the area is home to 90% of the state’s vineyards and is planted with a handful of different grapes, including chardonnay, riesling, syrah and merlot. Nature lovers will enjoy outdoor excursions to Snake River Canyon and Shoshone Falls for swimming, kayaking and hiking, while those more interested in the state’s local food and wine scene can spend the evenings exploring downtown Boise.