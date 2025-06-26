I rarely use store-bought barbecue sauce. Save for Sweet Baby Ray’s, most of the stuff on the shelf pales in comparison to the deep, tangy flavors you can achieve by whipping it up at home. And yes, there are a million recipes out there, but I wanted to narrow it down by asking five pro chefs and pitmasters for their favorite recipes to make at home and in their restaurants. If you’re ready to take your outdoor cooking routine to the next level, these homemade barbecue sauce recipes deserve a place in your rotation.

Saucy ribs from Sonny’s BBQ Sonny’s BBQ

You can’t go wrong with a bourbon barbecue sauce, and this version — courtesy of Sonny’s BBQ pitmaster Shannon Snell — is kind of a perfect recipe. Brown sugar adds that much-needed barbecue sauce sweetness, while grainy mustard and Tabasco lend a satisfying tang.

Try on: wings, pulled pork, ribs

Sonny’s Bourbon BBQ Sauce Prep Time: 20 minutes Servings: About 1.5 cups Ingredients .75 cup bourbon

.75 cup brown sugar

2 Tbsp. grainy mustard

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. Tabasco Sauce

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper Directions In a saucepan over medium-high heat, add the brown sugar and bourbon. Reduce the bourbon down until the alcohol is gone. Whisk in mustard, tabasco, honey, salt and black pepper. Reduce the heat to a simmer and stir for 15 more minutes until thick.



Korean BBQ skewers from chef Eileen Andrade Amelia’s 1931

Though Korean barbecue contains different flavors than its American brethren, the basic elements are the same: grilled meat and typically some sort of sauce to go with it. At Eileen Andrade’s Miami restaurants Amelia’s 1931 and Finka Table & Tap, she uses her signature Korean BBQ sauce on filet mignon skewers and a smashburger with kimchi and fried onions, respectively.

Try on: Beef kebabs, burgers

Korean BBQ Sauce by Eileen Andrade Servings: About 1 cup Ingredients .5 cup soy sauce

.5 cup gochujang paste

1 Asian pear, peeled and chopped

1 tsp. fresh chopped ginger

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 Tbsp. sesame oil

2 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar

3 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. gochugaru Korean red pepper flakes or 1 spicy red pepper, minced Directions Puree all of the ingredients in a blender until smooth. Transfer the barbecue sauce mixture to a small sauce pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 10 minutes. Use immediately or transfer to a sealable container and refrigerate until ready to use.



The spread at Junebug’s BBQ Chad Wadsworth

Situated right in front of Albert Hotel in Fredericksburg, Texas, Junebug‘s BBQ is a smoked meat newcomer built on award-winning recipes. Their all-purpose sauce is about to become the hero of every summer cookout this season. “I like it because it is tangy, a little sweet and packs a little bit of heat to balance it out,” says Junebug’s pitmaster Justin Spencer. “It goes well with everything.”

Try it on: brisket, ribs, turkey

Junebug's All-Purpose BBQ Sauce Servings: 1.5 quarts Ingredients 495 grams ketchup

120 grams yellow mustard

320 grams seasoned rice vinegar

120 grams apple cider vinegar

260 grams apple juice

410 grams brown sugar

145 grams Worcestershire sauce

100 grams soy sauce

21 grams garlic powder

252 grams honey

1 gram cayenne pepper Directions Mix all ingredients thoroughly and bring to a boil on the stove. Lower heat to a simmer and reduce the sauce by about half or to the consistency you would like.



Spatchcocked grilled chicken with Salsa “BBQ” de Albaricoque y Chipotle Alex Lau

“Whenever I have pints of leftover salsa lying around, which happened a lot during the making of this book, I dump them on chicken as a marinade for grilling or roasting,” writes Rick Martinez in his latest cookbook, Salsa Daddy. “This one, with dried apricots, reminded me of my favorite barbecue sauces in Texas, which always seem to begin with a store-bought sauce and then get doctored up into something entirely new, and sometimes, a li’l sweet. I also love that all the ingredients in this recipe are pantry staples, so I usually don’t have to shop for it. The smoky chipotle counters the sugar and complements any food with burnt ends or char marks. Ribs? Genius.”

Try it on: grilled chicken, brisket, ribs, charred vegetables

Salsa “BBQ” de Albaricoque y Chipotle Servings: 3 cups Ingredients 1 cup dried apricots (5.8 oz/165 g)

5 chipotle chiles in adobo plus 2 Tbsp. adobo sauce (or 5 chiles moritas)

1 garlic clove, peeled but whole

1 fresh thyme sprig or .5 tsp. dried thyme

2 whole cloves

2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste

2 Tbsp. seasoned rice vinegar or white wine vinegar Directions In a medium saucepan, combine 2.5 cups water, the apricots, chipotles, adobo sauce, garlic, thyme, cloves and salt and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, and let sit for 10 minutes, until the apricots are plump, very soft and ready to blend. Transfer the apricot mixture, cooking liquid and vinegar to a blender and purée until smooth. It should be the consistency of pourable yogurt, so thin with water if necessary and season with more salt if desired. Do ahead: The salsa can be made up to 1 week ahead. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator, or freeze for up to 1 month.



Reprinted with permission from Salsa Daddy: Dip Your Way into Mexican Cooking by Rick Martínez, copyright © 2025. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

You’ve likely heard of Alabama white sauce, which is a tangy mayonnaise-based sauce I love drizzled on smoked dry-rub wings. But Charles Williams, the executive chef of Ella’s by Christian Petroni, gave the traditional recipe a spicy, Italian twist. “The Calabrian aioli is a versatile sauce that goes extremely well with almost anything,” he says. “It has a decent level of spice and a tangy finish.”

Try it on: wings, roasted potatoes, chicken sandwich

Calabrian Aioli Servings: About 4 cups Ingredients 2 cups mayonnaise

.5 cup garlic confit

.5 cup lemon juice

1 cup Calabrian chilis Directions Blend all components in a Robot Coupe or blender.

