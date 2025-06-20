Leisure > Food

It Doesn’t Get More Summertime Than Grilled Fish Tacos

Fire up the coals with this seasonal recipe from a pro chef

By Amanda Gabriele
June 20, 2025 11:18 am EDT
Grilled Fish Tacos with Creamy coleslaw, Lime and Fresh Cilantro on brown paper on a wooden table
It's not summer until you've made these.
Getty Images

There’s something about hot weather that makes me crave fish tacos. Maybe it’s because I first fell in love with them at Tacoway Beach following a long day on the sand. After sunning and swimming for hours, there’s nothing more satisfying than eating fried fish tacos in-between bites of elote. 

The fish taco’s roots can be traced back to Baja California, where laidback beach culture is king and fresh fish abounds. Typically, a white fish is beer-battered and fried, tucked into a corn tortilla with shredded cabbage and radish (the radish is sometimes served on the side) and topped with a tangy mayo and/or guacamole. I absolutely love the fried version, but getting restaurant-level crispiness in your kitchen isn’t always that easy (and almost always makes a mess). That’s why I’m turning to my favorite cooking tool this time of year: the grill. 

To get some expert advice, I tapped Brian Redzikowski, the executive chef of SDCM Restaurant Group. Being in San Diego, Redzikowski knows a thing or two about what makes an excellent taco. And for this version, it starts with the right fish.

“I love halibut for this particular recipe because it lends itself well to the sauce,” Redzikowski says. “It is a very subtle fish and cooks quickly without becoming over-dry. A white bass would work just as well.” 

Make Sockeye Salmon Crudo Your New Summertime Staple
Make Sockeye Salmon Crudo Your New Summertime Staple
 Chef William Dissen shares a recipe from his new cookbook “Thoughtful Cooking”

Most of the ingredients in Redzikowski’s fish taco recipe seem pretty standard — shredded cabbage, onion, a tangy mayo-based sauce. But one thing stood out to me because I’ve never seen it served inside a tortilla before: kohlrabi.

“Kohlrabi is such an underutilized vegetable,” Redzikowski says. “Not only does it make for a great crunchy salad, it is also very sweet with a slight radish taste that is not overwhelming.” I, for one, am sold. 

When I asked if he had any general tips for grilling fish, the chef suggested using charcoal or wood instead of gas to really give it that smoky flavor. While these tacos will certainly be delicious cooked on a gas grill, maybe use his advice to try something new this season.

Grilled Halibut Tacos

Servings: 6 tacos

Ingredients
  • 1 large kohlrabi
  • 6 oz. halibut
  • .75 cup shaved white cabbage
  • .25 cup shaved red cabbage
  • .25 cup thinly-sliced green onion
  • .25 cup soy sauce
  • 2/3 cup Mae Ploy
  • .5 cup sriracha
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tsp. onion powder
  • .5 tsp. sea salt
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 cup kosher salt
  • 6 corn tortillas
Directions

    1. Portion the halibut in 4-inch long strips. Reserve.

    2. Combine the white and red cabbage with the green onions. Reserve.

    3. Peel the kohlrabi, making sure to remove all green edges. Slice on a mandolin paper-thin. Reserve.

    4. Make the sauce: combine the soy, Mae Ploy, sriracha, mayo, onion powder and sea salt. Reserve.

    5. Combine the water and kosher salt and stir until the salt is dissolved. Place the fish in the brine for five minutes. Wash off with cold water.

    6. Grill the halibut for two minutes on each side. Divide the sliced kohlrabi between the 6 tortillas and add the cabbage salad. Dip the grilled fish in the sauce and place on top of the cabbage salad. Serve.

More Like This

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image
Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer With Vital Choice
A radicchio panzanella salad with blueberries and goat cheese in a yellow bowl, from Chef Greg Wade of Publican Quality Bread
Your Summer Salads Are Begging for Blueberries
a closeup of razor clams on a shellfish tower with smoked fish salad and scallop crudo
Celtuce Is the Star of This Summer Seafood Dish
A margarita on a table covered with graphic images of pickles
The Pickle Margarita Is the Drink of Summer

Leisure > Food

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

Most Popular

cologne on grey background
The Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far)
Bottle of pills
How Effective Is Taurine When It Comes to Aging?
Silver salmon or coho jumping Seward Alaska USA
The Essential Nutrient That 88% of Adults Are Missing
a hand pouring goose island bourbon county stout from a 10-ounce bottle
Sign of the Times: Beer’s Biggest Stout Embraces a Smaller Bottle
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
Group of soccer players in vintage Umbro training gear laughing and smiling during practice on a sunny field
7 Ways to Trick Your Brain Into Enjoying Exercise Again

Recommended

Suggested for you

cologne on grey background
The Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far)
Bottle of pills
How Effective Is Taurine When It Comes to Aging?
Silver salmon or coho jumping Seward Alaska USA
The Essential Nutrient That 88% of Adults Are Missing
a hand pouring goose island bourbon county stout from a 10-ounce bottle
Sign of the Times: Beer’s Biggest Stout Embraces a Smaller Bottle
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
Group of soccer players in vintage Umbro training gear laughing and smiling during practice on a sunny field
7 Ways to Trick Your Brain Into Enjoying Exercise Again

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Food, Right This Way

Grilled Fish Tacos with Creamy coleslaw, Lime and Fresh Cilantro on brown paper on a wooden table

It Doesn’t Get More Summertime Than Grilled Fish Tacos

A grocery store display with Beyond Burger and Impossible Burger patties next to a sign that says "Natural & Organic Meat"

In Defense of Delicious, Guilt-Free, Totally Fake Meat

Aburi Wagyu with Uni Butter topped with Caviar

The Most Overrated Food Trends, According to Chefs

cookbooks on a kitchen table with tools and ingredients

Father’s Day Cookbooks to Gift Every Type of Dad

Explore More Food

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week