The Ultimate Guide to Regional Barbecue Sauces in the United States

Barbecue in America is a religion with many sects, each worshipping at the altar of its own unique sauce. From tangy and vinegary to sweet and smoky, regional barbecue sauces are as rich in history as they are in flavor. Here’s a tour through some of the most iconic in the nation, from Kansas City’s sticky-sweet glaze to the unexpected punch of Mississippi’s comeback sauce and everything in-between.

Kansas City: The Thick and Sweet Classic

Key ingredients: Ketchup, molasses, brown sugar, spices



Kansas City’s sauce is the poster child of American barbecue — thick, sweet and tomato-based with a glossy finish that clings lovingly to ribs, pulled pork and wings. Many historians credit this masterpiece to Henry Perry, who crafted the sauce in the early 1900s to accentuate the meat he was serving from his streetcar. One-hundred years later, it still shines as the quintessential barbecue sauce, balancing sweetness with a touch of tang and spice. It’s a hit at backyard cookouts and versatile enough to slather on anything, from brisket to grilled chicken.

Carolina Gold: Mustard-Based and Unapologetically Tangy

Key Ingredients: Yellow mustard, vinegar, brown sugar, spices

In South Carolina (more accurately, central South Carolina around Charleston), barbecue means pork, and pork means mustard. This golden sauce undoubtedly has German roots, brought over by immigrants who settled in the Palmetto State. The combination of mustard and vinegar (typically apple cider vinegar) creates a sharp, tangy profile that cuts through rich, smoked pork shoulder or pulled pork sandwiches with ease. Carolina gold is quickly becoming a mainstay on the barbecue sauce shelf, as the strong mustard flavors play just as well in sandwiches and on roasted veggies as it does with smoked meats.

Carolina Vinegar Sauce: Simple and Sharp

Key Ingredients: Apple cider vinegar, red pepper flakes, salt, a bit of sugar

In contrast to Carolina Gold, eastern North Carolina takes a minimalist approach with their preferred sauce. This vinegar-based elixir is all about balancing acidity and heat, seeping into pulled pork to enhance its natural flavors without overshadowing the smoke. It’s proof that less really is more sometimes, as this vinegary sauce brings out the best in any meat or vegetable it touches.

The prime brisket sandwich at Pinkerton’s Barbecue in Houston Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Texas: The Spicy and Savory Mop

Key Ingredients: Beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, black pepper

Texas barbecue means brisket, and brisket demands a sauce that can play with its bold, savory flavors. Texas-style sauces tend to lean savory and spicy, used more as a mop during smoking rather than a finishing sauce. While this style varies the most (some are closer to hot sauce, others more vinegar forward), they usually focus on beef-friendly flavors like black pepper and chili powder. Texas barbecue sauce is built to complement, not compete, with the meats it graces.

Alabama White Sauce: The Creamy Outlier

Key Ingredients: Mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, horseradish, black pepper

Invented by railway worker Big Bob Gibson in Decatur, Alabama, this mayonnaise-based sauce is as polarizing as it is unique. Its creamy, tangy profile pairs perfectly with smoked chicken, creating a cooling contrast to charred skin and juicy meat. If you’ve never dunked a smoked drumstick into a pool of Alabama white sauce, you’re missing out. The amalgam of flavors and growing popularity makes this sauce one of the most underrated on this list.

Memphis: The Balanced All-Rounder

Key Ingredients: Tomato, vinegar, molasses, spices

Memphis sauces find the middle ground between the sweetness of Kansas City and the tang of the Carolina styles. Often served as a finishing glaze, Memphis sauce was crafted for pulled pork, ribs and even smoked bologna (which is an absolute treat). This all-around sauce can act as a marinade, a basting agent and a finishing glaze, making it one of the essential barbecue sauces at our disposal.

St. Louis: Sweet, Rich and Tart

Key Ingredients: Ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce

St. Louis loves its sauce sticky, sweet and with a hint of tang. While other styles have a bit more complexity and subtlety, this thicker, tomato-forward sauce doesn’t shy away from sugar (thanks to the ketchup base), making it a sweet partner for ribs and pork steaks. If you like a sauce that caramelizes beautifully on the grill, St. Louis has your (baby) back.

Kentucky Black Sauce: The Dark Horse

Key Ingredients: Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, black pepper

Predominantly used for mutton, western Kentucky’s black sauce is a tangy, Worcestershire-forward concoction. Salty and just a bit funky thanks to Worcestershire, it’s heavy on umami. Its thin, dark consistency and piquant bite make it a perfect partner for the flavors of smoked lamb, chicken thighs and wild game.

Ribs slathered in Georgia peach barbecue sauce Getty Images

Georgia Peach BBQ Sauce: Fruity Sweet Heat

Key Ingredients: Peaches, honey, brown sugar, cayenne

Georgia’s love for peaches extends to its barbecue, and the world is thankful for it. This sauce balances the fruit’s natural sweetness with a kick of heat, making it a hit on chicken and pork. Some variants include habaneros, marrying the fruity notes of the chili pepper with peaches for the ultimate in sweet heat.

Mississippi Comeback Sauce: Zesty and Savory

Key Ingredients: Mayonnaise, ketchup, hot sauce, paprika

Mississippi’s contribution to the sauce scene isn’t a traditional barbecue sauce, but it’s too good to leave out. Much like Alabama White, Comeback sauce is mayonnaise-based. A distant cousin of Thousand Island dressing, this sauce brings a zesty, creamy punch that’s just as good on smoked chicken as it is for dipping fries.

Hawaiian Teriyaki: Sweet and Savory Island Vibes

Key Ingredients: Pineapple juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger

Hawaii’s take on barbecue sauce is heavily influenced by Japanese flavors, blending ingredients like soy sauce and sake with pineapple for a sweet, fruity and savory glaze that’s perfect for chicken and pork. The tropical notes make it a standout at any luau or backyard cookout.

Tennessee Whiskey Glaze: Boozy and Bold

Key Ingredients: Whiskey, brown sugar, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce

Tennessee’s whiskey glaze is all about local spirit. Most classically made with Jack Daniel’s, this sweet sauce is ideal for ribs or wild game, as the strong flavors can stand up to a bolder meat. The alcohol burns off, leaving behind caramelized wood sugars and a smoky complexity for a unique and complex sauce.

Florida Citrus BBQ Sauce: A Sunshine State Staple

Key Ingredients: Orange juice, lime, honey, cayenne pepper

In Florida, they like their sauce bright and zesty. Citrus juice gives a tangy punch, honey adds sweetness and the cayenne provides a touch of heat. It’s a natural choice for seafood and grilled chicken, embodying the sunny disposition of its home state.