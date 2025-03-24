Why Detroit Should Be a Drinking Destination

This article is part of The Spill Awards 2025, covering the best in spirits, cocktails, bartenders and drinks culture. Find all of the stories here.

Detroit may be commonly known as the “Motor City,” thanks to Henry Ford building his first car here, but its drinking scene is nothing to shy away from — either today or historically. The city was the originator of the super savory vodka-infused Bullshot (made with beef broth, Worcestershire and Tabasco, invented in 1952 at the Caucus Club). And during Prohibition, the city supposedly supplied up to 75% of the illegal liquor trade. During that time, Detroit was named “Whiskeytown” and was said to have had about 25,000 working speakeasies hidden behind its fake storefronts.

Fast-forward to today, and the city has kept that “blind pig” spirit alive through a series of inventive (and legal) speakeasies, long-running taverns and a new wave of tasting rooms and modern pubs.

“The energy of the growth and development of Detroit, with a strong sense of the history here, comes through in the bar industry and the way they put out drinks,” says Patrick Petrides, the executive director of food and beverage at Evening Bar and Shinola Hotel. “The classic and the new are so intertwined here. Detroit has so much fun with cocktails, and the flavors and techniques they use to put drinks out are so exciting! We love that the community here is so protective yet so inclusive and inspiring.”

When Two Way Inn first opened its doors in 1876, it was not only a well-received tavern in the community but also a stagecoach stop. Today, it holds the title of the city’s oldest bar and requires you to ring the doorbell before entering its historic space, which offers up a large craft beer selection.

Once a Greek restaurant and then a former jazz club, Cafe D’Mongo has operated as a popular speakeasy since 2007. They serve classic cocktails in an unconventional setting of brightly-colored walls and vintage music memorabilia.

A few newcomers to the scene include The Ebenezer, a swanky venue with a fancy selection of bourbon, which took over the basement of a former Downtown Plymouth bank in 2020. Saksey’s came about in 2024, offering an intimate feel with table-side cocktails and entertainment. Those looking for a chill space to hang for a drink or two can head to the family-run Two Birds, which sits in an old house in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood and offers a variety of signature cocktails, beers, wines and even seasonal custards. And for those itching for something more posh, check out Bad Luck Bar and its cool, experimental cocktail list.

According to the Michigan Craft Distillery Association (MCDA), Michigan “has more distilleries than any other state in the Midwest,” and one of these innovators in the business is Valentine Distilling. Located in Ferndale, 15 minutes from downtown Detroit, the company opened in 2007, making it one of the country’s very first craft distilleries and a leader in small-batch, handcrafted spirits.

“Detroit has a rich history of spirits that date back to the days of speakeasies in the 1920s and 30s, and the city’s cocktail scene hasn’t lost touch with those roots, as the growing cocktail culture in the city is rich, creative, diverse and caters to a variety of tastes,” says Rifino Valentine, president and founder of Valentine Distilling. “Valentine Distilling was one of the original craft distillers and advocates for craft cocktails in the city, and we’ve leaned into traditional American spirit craftsmanship from day one, working by hand to make one-of-a-kind spirits that embody American ingenuity and quality that Detroit is known for. Our spirits are proudly represented in Detroit bars, lounges and shops, as well as our own space, Belle’s Lounge, which exclusively features the spirits we produce at our distillery.”

Belle’s Lounge is located down the street from the distillery and offers a speakeasy-type vibe with an interior of exposed brick and velvet curtains but mixes things up with a bright and airy outdoor patio. Here you’ll enjoy signature librations using Valentine’s spirits, along with craft cocktail-making classes taught by local mixologists. Valentine Distilling’s latest local collaboration is a LionBlood Orange Vodka, created with CBS This Morning host and former Detroit Lion Nate Burleson.

The cocktail culture in Detroit is unique because of “the history and quality of craftsmanship,” says the wide receiver. “You find a variety of spirits behind every bar, but Detroit has really honed in on supporting microbreweries and distilleries to highlight the city’s talent.”