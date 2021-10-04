The 25 Most Interesting Vodkas to Enjoy Right Now

Editor’s note 10/3/2024: We’ve updated this list since 2021. We added seven vodkas this year and adjusted a few of the older entries. Enjoy!

Until early 2020, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) defined vodka in a very disagreeable way: It was a spirit “without distinctive character, aroma, taste or color.”

Thankfully, that description has been amended. But it’s not like craft distilleries weren’t already disproving that woefully generic definition.

“[That new definition] is much broader and allows for the kind of variation we have been seeing in vodka for 20-plus years,” says Chris Montana, Master Blender at American Liquor Co. (see below). Montana, who opened the country’s first Black-owned micro-distillery, Du Nord Craft Spirits, in Minneapolis, is an avowed and unapologetic vodka fan, even though he works with several different spirits.

“Vodka has a sense of place,” he tells InsideHook. “Because vodka can be made from nearly anything, it’s usually made from whatever is locally grown. If your region grows a lot of rye, your vodkas will probably be made from rye; the same can be true of corn, wheat, sorghum, potato, teff, barley or any other starch. Because there’s nowhere to hide in a vodka, the taste of that local grain is tattooed all over the spirit, and you can taste it in the glass.”

“Vodka has a sense of place,” says Chris Montana, Master Blender of American Liquor Co. Du Nord Social Spirits

With that new thinking in mind and in honor of National Vodka Day (Oct. 4), we’ve rounded up 25 vodkas (and one vodka-like non-alcoholic drink) that offer something more than being a “neutral spirit” (which is still a part of the language used by the TTB). There’s depth, terroir and, yes, real tasting notes here (and, admittedly, a couple of gimmicks). We’ve admittedly skipped a few well-known bottles — hey, we like Tito’s, but we’re spotlighting smaller distilleries and unique releases from the larger brands.

As for how you should taste these bottles? However you want, but start with a neat sip. “The fact is most people still think that vodka is vodka is vodka and it’s the job of craft producers to change their minds,” says Montana. “The first step in doing that is to get people to slow down, try these spirits straight, and appreciate the flavors and complexities of a good vodka.”

Meili Meili

This sustainability-minded spirits brand (pronounced MAY-lee, meaning “the lovely one”) was co-founded by entrepreneur Blaine Halvorson and actor Jason Momoa in 2023. The brand sources its mineral-rich H2O from a 300 million-year-old aquifer in Big Sky Country; the EPA deems the water from there worthy of consumption sans filtration or treatment.

Drink: Their core release offers notes of sweet corn on the nose and palate along with a hint of peppery spiciness, all balanced with a rich mouthfeel. It’s an excellent sipper that makes for an elevated Martini or Mule. Read our profile here.

Harridan Harridan

This over-proofed corn vodka was created and launched during the early days of Covid-19. A female-founded and owned spirit, it’s crafted in collaboration with Myer Farm, one of the oldest and largest currently operating organic farms in the Northeast.

Drink: Their first release is triple distilled and very soft on the nose (read our review here). And the corn really shines, giving this a creamy mouthfeel with a hint of pepper at the end. Note that the brand also does some fun, spooky releases around Halloween that tend to sell out quickly.

Absolut Elyx Absolut

Winter wheat and well water are the ingredients of this best-selling Swedish premium vodka, introduced in 1979 (though inspired by a 19th century tipple) and probably best known for its iconic advertising campaigns.

Drink: Elyx, their single-estate vodka produced on a vintage copper column still dating from 1921; it makes for our favorite vodka martini.

Wheatley Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace’s Harlen Wheatley is an award-winning master distiller behind some of the most sought-after bourbons in the country. He also makes a small-batch vodka on a unique pot-and-column micro-still and a “unique recipe of wheat and other grains.”

Drink: HDW Clix is the $300 vodka they produce, but Wheatley itself is a $17 bottle that “predominantly consists of corn and the exact same soft red winter wheat used in the Van Winkle and Weller line.” So it’s kind of the Pappy of vodka.

Belvedere Belvedere

Made from Polish rye, purified water and a distillation process by fire, Belvedere dates back to 1993 and has seen celebrity tie-ins with Usher, Chelsea Handler and at least one Bond film.

Drink: Heritage 176. Using a malting technique of kiln-heating rye, 176 is, no joke, a flavorful vodka (nutty, spicy, a bit sweet) that could easily be sipped on ice. And it may even appeal to rye drinkers.

Ocean Organic Vodka Ocean Organic Vodka

Started by Hawaii native Shay Smith, this vodka hails from the 80-acre Hawaii Sea Spirits farm and distillery on Maui. It’s slightly sweeter than the usual clear spirit, featuring a velvety mouthfeel, a hint of salinity, a little grassiness and some citrus notes (primarily lime and orange) that come out on repeated sips.

Drink: The core release is great, but so is their bottled Espresso Martini, which offers a subtle sweetness (via some added tapioca and agave) and comes out very coffee-forward. it’s delicious and thankfully lacks the artificiality and tinniness that many Espresso Martini RTDs possess.

Crystal Head Onyx Crystal Head

Dan Aykroyd and artist John Alexander co-founded this eye-catching vodka — well, eye-catching bottle, anyway — over a decade ago. Surprise: The liquid’s as interesting as the skull head that encases it. It contains no additives and is distilled four times into a neutral grain spirit before being filtered seven times. Three of the filtering steps involve layers of semi-precious crystals known as Herkimer diamonds.

Drink: Crystal Head Onyx is an agave-based vodka, and it does impart tequila-like characteristics (grassy, white pepper, citrus).

Humboldt’s Finest Humboldt Distillery

“The spirit of California” is distilled from organic American sugarcane, and you’ll pick up some slightly sweeter notes here. The distillery also works with the California Coastkeepers Alliance on beach clean-ups and other eco-friendly practices.

Drink: Humboldt’s Finest is a hemp-infused vodka, and while it’s a bit, uh, 420-ish on the nose, it’s closer to a ​nice gin on the palate

Air Co Vodka Air Co

Science for the win. This Brooklyn-based distillery is turning excess carbon into a really, really nice (and carbon-negative) vodka. You can read about their scientific process here.

Drink: Their flagship product is clean, crisp and works great in a martini.

AMASS AMASS

One of our favorite gin brands — both for its design aesthetic and ingredient transparency — collaborated with distillers in Copenhagen to create a flavorful vodka that foregoes the artificial nature of that category.

Drink: The California brand’s only vodka release utilizes botanicals and even marigold petals to add citrus, grass, tea and cereal notes.

NEFT NEFT

From the Alps in Austria, NEFT Vodka combines four different types of non-GMO rye grains — Rapidly, Amato, Pollino, and Askari — and is distilled three times in a copper-pot still. Flavorful and rich, it works fine on its own or in a martini.

Drink: You might notice the black or white barrel (which supposedly keeps the spirit cold for up to six hours and was inspired by the Siberian oil pioneers). But the limited-edition Pride barrel is pretty great looking (the vodka’s the same, no matter what color you buy).

Elit Vodka Elit Vodka

Stoli was the first company to import vodka into the U.S.; it was the first brand with commercially available flavors; and it was the first vodka in space. Elit is their “ultra-luxury vodka” introduced less than 20 years ago; it utilizes an old-school filtration method and some admittedly good marketing to stand out.

Drink: Elit’s “Pristine Water Series” features extremely limited-edition variations on their core product, where each bottle costs upwards of $3,000. The difference? Utilizing rare water sources from the Himalayas, New Zealand and Chile as the spirit’s H20 component. Admittedly, we tried all three a few years back and the water source really does make a difference (that said, we’ll probably stick with their core product, which is $50).

Reyka Reyka

This Icelandic small-batch vodka is filtered through lava rock and made in a 100 percent geothermal-powered distillery. It offers a great balance of cleanliness and character.

Drink: They only have one release, but Reyka occasionally offers an ice shot maker that can keep your vodka (and hand) freezing cold.

Oka High Road Spirits

Oka is made from Japanese rice and utilizes a pot still, imbuing the clear spirit with real flavor and mouthfeel.

Drink: The core release comes in at a slightly higher proof (43% ABV) and is filtered using the locally-made Japanese bincho tan (artisanal charcoal).

Zirkova Zirkova

The Ukrainian brand makes two vodkas for two purposes: One is for your martinis (it’s named One), and Together is your mixer. Crafted from local wheat and rye, you’ll find notes of anise, pepper and even a bit of nuttiness here. Speaking of purpose, Zirkova was also the first vodka to create a 501(c)(3) charitable arm.

Drink: Zirkova Together works very well in cocktails — here’s one we tried in the office.

Weber Ranch Weber Ranch

Former Patrón team members came up with this unique vodka, crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave.

Drink: The core release is an ideal in-between of vodka and tequila, perfect for elevating Martinis and switching up traditional agave spirits cocktails (like a Paloma).

Sommarøy Sommarøy

Hailing from Chicago, Sommarøy is the brainchild of entrepreneurs Michael Barkin (former Trunk Club cofounder) and James Cosma. They offer both a gin and vodka that are 55-proof (27.5% ABV), so about 2/3 the alcohol and 70 calories per 1.5 oz.

Drink: Their core vodka (read our review here) offers subtle corn notes, and the overall viscosity and mouthfeel remind me of an inoffensive vodka that’s indistinguishable from a normal-proofed version. As a lower-proof option, it works just fine in cocktails.

Rosa Vodka Rosa Vodka

Vodka with subtle nuances of … Bulgarian Damascena Roses? This female-owned brand won the best flavored vodka at the 201 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Drink: The floral notes of Rosa’s first and only release offer a subtlety that most flavored vodkas should heed.

Haku Vodka House of Suntory

While you might know House of Suntory more for their exceptional Japanese whisky, the company also makes an excellent gin, as well as this vodka, crafted from 100 percent white rice and filtered through bamboo charcoal.

Drink: No surprise, Haku is soft and clean, and works wonders when paired with spicier foods.

Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose Diageo

Hailing from the Netherlands, this family-run operation (now co-managed by Diageo) offers a wheat-based vodka and several flavored and ready-to-drink variations. Our go-to for a martini.

Drink: The brand’s Grapefruit & Rose release is distilled with natural botanicals and infused with fruit essences — it’s a nice, lower ABV way to move vodka closer to gin (sans the overarching juniper note).

Upstate Vodka Sauvage Distillery

This upstate (natch) New York distillery claims that every bottle of their vodka contains 70-80 apples from local farms of many different varieties, which are all then macerated, distilled and bottled at the Sauvage distillery in Charlotteville. You can read our profile here.

Drink: The core release is both very traditional and quite unique for vodka. It’s not “flavored” but the apple base provides a nice hint of fruit on the back end of the palate and a wonderful mouthfeel.

Optimist Botanicals Bright Optimist Botanicals

Just launched, these are alcohol-free botanical spirits (crafted by a master distiller) inspired by their Southern California origins. Serve with tonic and club soda, the three flavors here (bright, fresh, smokey) are gentle but flavorful.

Drink: The “Bright” release is your citrus-y, lemon-y vodka alternative.

Wódka Wódka

No frills here. Wodka is crafted from Polish rye and distilled five times and charcoal filtered twice. That’s pretty much it, except …

Drink: It’s the cheapest good vodka ($15-$18 per bottle) you’ll find. Seriously, if this is the well vodka at your local, you’re in good shape.

American Liquor Co. American Liquor Co.

Launched in 2020, this four-crop vodka (wheat, corn, potato, rye) is blended from multiple American craft distilleries (Middle West, Stump, Yahara Bay, Grand Traverse, Valentine, Proof Artisan, Temperance).

Drink: The brand’s first release is fruity, buttery, grassy and coats the mouth nicely with a small rye kick at the end. It takes the best of each grain and enhances it.

Kástra Elión Kástra Elión

Like a dirty martini? Hailing from a family-owned brand, this is the first premium vodka distilled from Greek olives.

Drink: Admittedly, the final product is actually not that olive intense, but offers buttery, sweet and pepper/spicy notes.

Woody Creek Woody Creek

Distilled from Rio Grande potatoes, this Colorado distillery eschews the usual vodka-making process and only filters their farm-to-bottle spirit once.

Drink: A bit earthier at first, some sweeter vanilla notes creep in after a few sips. Smooth but complex.