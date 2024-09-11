Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

6 Simple Ways to Infuse Vodka at Home

Once you start making these flavorful spirits, you won’t be able to stop

By Jim Mumford @jim_cooks
September 11, 2024 6:48 am
small bottles of lemonade in the sunlight
Citrus vodka is just one of the excellent infusions you'll learn how to make here.
Getty Images

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that vodka has been the best selling spirit in the United States for several years running. This makes sense, of course, because the humble liquor is a blank canvas, the white bread of alcohol. From cocktails to jello shots, vodka plays nicely with any and all flavors, which also means you can easily infuse it at home.

Vodka requires two things for production: a fermentable sugar and water. Be it from corn, potatoes or wheat, that sugar is converted into ethanol then diluted with water to produce the desired proof of the vodka. Ethanol and water are, chemically speaking, solvents. This means they efficiently extract and dissolve flavor compounds from fruits, herbs and spices because of their molecular makeup. When vodka is introduced to these flavors, the ethanol and water molecules interact with the flavor compounds’ molecules, forming stable solutions. This molecular interaction helps stabilize and evenly distribute the flavors throughout the vodka, extracting flavors that otherwise would not be present. In the kitchen, we use ethanol to extract flavors in things like vodka sauces and chili. Behind the bar, we can use this science to infuse vodka with specific flavor combinations.

Below, we show you how to infuse vodka with six different types of flavors. In each, use 750 ml of 80 proof vodka for consistent and optimal results. Use within two months and store refrigerated for maximum quality.

two espresso martinis sitting on a bar mat
Espresso bean-infused vodka is great in — you guess it — an Espresso Martini.
Photo by Krists Luhaers on Unsplash

No secrets here — coffee and vodka love each other. Complex roasted coffee notes are heightened by the solvent properties of the vodka. While certainly great in an Espresso Martini, also give this a try in a Mudslide, as the coffee, vodka and chocolate really shine when combined.

Espresso Vodka

Servings: 750 ml.

Ingredients
  • .25 cup whole espresso beans
  • 750 ml. 80 proof vodka
Directions

    1. Place the whole espresso beans in a clean glass jar or container and decant the vodka over the beans. Seal the jar and store it in a cool, dark place, shaking the jar daily.

    2. After 3 to 5 days, taste, strain and pour the infused vodka into a clean bottle and seal tightly.

The gentle heat and sweetness this Strawberry Jalapeño Vodka brings is sublime. The fruit-forward qualities of the jalapeño really shine here, providing a nice contract from the strawberry notes. Use this infusion in a Moscow Mule or in place of tequila in a Margarita.

Strawberry Jalapeño Vodka

Servings: 750 ml.

Ingredients
  • 1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, sliced
  • 750 ml. 80 proof vodka
Directions

    1. Place the sliced strawberries and jalapeño peppers in a clean glass jar or container. Pour the vodka over the ingredients, ensuring everything is submerged. Seal the jar tightly and store it in a cool, dark place. Shake the jar gently once a day.

    2. After 3 to 5 days, taste the infusion. Once the desired flavor is reached, strain out the strawberries and jalapeños using a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth. Transfer the infused vodka back into a clean bottle and seal tightly for storage.

A concept borrowed from a cocktail at Headquarters Beercade many years ago, infusing vodka with the G.O.A.T. of cereals is flat genius. The sharp notes from the cinnamon and the slightly malty cereal make a sublime, nostalgic pair. Use this vodka in a White Russian and never look back.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Vodka

Servings: 750 ml.

Ingredients
  • 1 cup Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal
  • 750 ml. 80 proof vodka
Directions

    1. Place the Cinnamon Toast Crunch in a large glass jar or container. Pour the vodka over the cereal and seal the jar. Store it in a cool, dark place for 1 to 2 days. Shake the jar gently once or twice a day to help the infusion process.

    2. After 1 to 2 days, strain the vodka through a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth to remove the cereal pieces (you may want to do this a few times). Transfer the infused vodka into a clean bottle and seal for storage.

Complex teas like Earl Grey are wonderful for infusions. Flavors like the bergamot orange and natural tannins from the black tea infuse and meld with the vodka, creating sophisticated flavors akin to an aged Port or spirit. The possibilities are endless with this infusion, but given the complexity of the vodka, a simple 1:1 mixture with soda water is all that’s actually needed.

Earl Grey Tea Vodka

Servings: 750 ml.

Ingredients
  • 4 Earl Grey tea bags
  • 750 ml. 80 proof vodka
Directions

    1. Place the Earl Grey tea bags in a large glass jar or container and cover with the vodka. Seal and store in the fridge for no more than 4 hours (the fine size of the tea means it will infuse, and then over-infuse, very quickly). Once done, remove the tea bags and store the infused vodka chilled.

limes, oranges and lemons in a wooden bowl sitting next to a placemat on a wooden table
This citrus trio makes a perfect infused vodka.
Photo by Tatiana Rodriguez on Unsplash

Our take on limoncello, this Citrus Medley Vodka is the tarter, drier cousin of the Mediterranean classic. The sugars, oils and bitter notes from the citrus combine to create a bright array of flavors and aromas for the most versatile infusion on this list. Pair with soda water to create an adult lemon-lime soda, or sneak this one into jello shots for your next tailgate.

Citrus Medley Vodka

Servings: 750 ml.

Ingredients
  • 1 orange, sliced
  • 1 lemon, sliced
  • 1 lime, sliced
  • 750 ml. 80 proof vodka
Directions

    1. Place the orange, lemon and lime slices in a large glass jar or container, and cover with the vodka. 
      Seal tightly, store in a dark and cool place, and shake daily. Infuse for up to 5 days, then strain and move into a clean vessel for storage.

The most visually appealing infusion of the lot, this Blueberry Vanilla Vodka is a stellar combination. The sweet, tart flavors and vibrant color of blueberries make the infusion a wonderful indigo hue with flavor to match. The vanilla bean adds a smooth, warm note that complements the natural tartness of the blueberries, creating a well-balanced flavor profile. Together, these ingredients result in a sweet, aromatic vodka that’s perfect for a variety of cocktails. Spike your favorite lemonade with this infusion for the most refreshing cocktail on the planet.

Blueberry Vanilla Vodka

Servings: 750 ml.

Ingredients
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise
  • 750 ml. vodka
Directions

    1. Place the blueberries and split vanilla bean in a clean glass jar or container. Pour the vodka over the ingredients, ensuring everything is submerged (unripe blueberries float, so use the ripest berries you can procure). Seal the jar tightly and store it in a cool, dark place. Shake the jar gently twice a day.

    2. After 5 to 7 days, strain out the blueberries and vanilla bean using a cheesecloth. Transfer the infused vodka into a clean bottle and seal tightly.

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Jim Mumford is a food and lifestyle contributor for InsideHook, and has been writing about food and food related matters for over a decade. A true midwestern boy, Jim was born, raised, and educated in Indiana (Boiler up!), then spent 10 years in Chicago eating and learning about thin pizza, cured meats, and fermented peppers.

